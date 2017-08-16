Facebook Vs. Google (Alphabet), Network Stocks: Which Is The "Best" Buy Now?

Time will tell what approach will be more effective, more lasting.

Facebook appeals to the personal communications and conveniences side, in order to establish the means of "monetizing" the network's activities.

Information networks are among the strongest societal activity centers now, and appear likely to continue to be for some time. Driving forces: personal consumption advertising and family relations communications.

What makes a “best buy” on our scorecard:

Our primary stock selection favor is for an investment candidate with demonstrated, reliable, odds-on, stock price growth for the investment portfolio’s value, at rates of accumulation substantially above market-index ETF experience. The reason for this focus lies in credible estimates that more than 25 million US investors will not have adequate financial resources to meet retirement needs when the time comes.

The resource holding most hope for investment results improvement is the efficient use of TIME in investing strategy and tactics. Active Investment Management utilizes time opportunistically, while buy&hold wastes time enormously.

The cast of investment candidates on the title topic:

Figure 1

(used with permission)

The stock symbol locations numbered on this map are the x-y axis intersection coordinates of their reward and risk prospects on the date shown in the lower left corner. The locations are price sensitive and may move from day to day.

Upside price reward forecasts are from a behavioral analysis (of what to do right, not wrong) of Market-Makers [MMs] protecting themselves from possible damaging future market price moves. Their potential price-change reward forecasts are measured on the green horizontal scale.

The risk dimension is of actual price drawdowns at their most extreme point while held in the previous pursuit of upside rewards similar to the ones currently being forecast. They are measured on the vertical red scale.

Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%. Any stock whose present risk exposure exceeds its reward prospect will be above the dotted diagonal line. Best trade-offs are down and to the right. The green area covers anything seen having 5 times (or more) as much upside prospect as downside exposure.

Facebook (FB) at location [9] and Alphabet (GOOG) at [18] are of greatest interest to SA readers at present, but many other alternatives are present.

In addition to the basic price risk/reward tradeoff, there are a number of qualitative questions of importance to most investors in any buy proposition:

How big might a price gain reasonably be expected? How likely is it that the forecast upside price change may be reached? How long might it take to get there? If my patience runs out before that period, what might I have to settle for? What are the odds of my having to take a loss? How bad a loss might that be? How confident should I be about these forecasts? How do they compare to other investment candidates now?

These considerations are evaluated in Block Trader Forecast [btf] reports on each of the subject companies A row of data in each report reflects on market price outcomes following all prior forecasts in the past 5 years of equivalent Range Index balances between upside and downside near-term price change prospects.

The Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) btf may act as a guide between the qualitative question numbers (above) and the btf report data row headings (below).

Figure 2

Alphabet, Inc. (GOOG)

(Used with permission)

These reports are not conventional backward-looking “technical analysis charts” of past prices. Instead, they show in each vertical line the forward-looking span of coming (future) price ranges implied to be likely by the then-current self-protective hedging actions of Market-Makers [MMs].

The heavy dot on each vertical line is the closing price of the security on the date the forecast was made. It splits the forecast into upside and downside price change prospects. Their proportions are measured by the Range Index [RI] which tells what percentage of the whole forecast range lies below the then-current market quote. The frequency of RI occurrences during the past 5 years is shown in the “thumbnail” picture at the bottom of the btf report.

The numbered “qualitative consideration” questions above are addressed by the row of data between the two pictures.

Question number 1.) of “how big a price gain may reasonably be expected” is contemplated by more than one item of data. The Sell-target Potential tells the percent change between the Current Price and the High Range Forecast, and it is the reward dimension used in Figure 1. That prospect should be taken in light of what previously has happened when following similar RI forecasts, shown in %Payoffs.

Question number 2.) of “how likely may it be reached” is suggested by the Cred.Ratio of %Payoffs to Sell Target Potential, further conditioned by the Win Odds percentage of all such prior forecasts ending at a profit (of any amount) when the standard TERMD portfolio management discipline is followed.

Q 3.) of “how long has it previously taken to produce such results” is told by Days Held pursuing the TERMD discipline.

Q 4.) of “what bad result might have to be settled for” is indicated by Drawdown Exposure, the worst-case of experienced price drawdown (from buy commitment cost) while pursuing the upside potential. This scariest point is where the investor is most likely not to wait out a prospective recovery possibility and instead do the worst thing possible: sell at the bottom. It is the risk dimension used in Figure 1.

Q 5.) wants to know the odds of having to take a loss. It is the complement of the Win Odds.

Q 6.) see Q. 4)

Q 7.) Confidence in the forecasts is importantly dependent on the number of historical experiences available in Sample Size, and the length of the observation period in which they occurred. Both are shown in number of market days in the last 5 years for that level of RI and when a credible forecast could be made. Everything is relative but we prefer samples of 20 or more from at least a 3-year (756 market days) history. Extreme (negative) RIs often make a sample size suspect, and use of the information a judgment call.

Q 8.) is the reason for presenting a number of btfs to choose from, with directly comparable dimensions relating to price, rather than the vagaries of financial accounting, economics, international influences, competitive bombast, or media hype. The informed judges contemplating likely prices already have filtered and distilled those other contents.

Still, what is most important is how the coming prices are best able to fit into the investor’s individual needs and preferences, and only he/she is qualified to decide that.

Here is the other eligible candidate’s btf report for your contemplation.

Figure 3

Facebook, Inc (FB)

(used with permission)

Comparing forecast data: Current and history

Current forecasts are the starting point; they define the expected end point of price action to achieve an increment of wealth accumulation. The end point may occur sooner in time by one or another prospective investment candidate, or at the same point for both (or several) if the accepted holding patience period end is reached under a TERMD portfolio active management strategy.

The size of the upside price change in prospect between these two favors GOOG slightly, +10% vs. 9.2% for FB. But FB has historically had advantages offsetting this difference.

FB has reached its sell points more quickly than GOOG, averaging holding periods of 48 market days, rather than GOOG’s 51 days. Further, since both have 81 out of 100 profitable close out ratios and FB has had +6.8% average overall payoffs while GOOG has captured its price gains at only a +6.0% payoff level, either GOOG’s earlier upside sell targets were smaller than FB’s, or GOOG had larger losses in that remaining 19% of the sample than FB had.

At any rate, the takeaway is a historical CAGR for FB of +42%, vs. +33% for GOOG.

That meaningful advantage for FB is bolstered by its larger sample size during the same past 5 years. Each stock has experienced enough Range Index forecasts at today’s levels to have samples of more than adequate size. Their differences in sample size and in RI are taken to be no more than differences in investor perceptions of the business specifics.

Conclusion

Both of these stocks provide attractive CAGRs of price change history in comparison with many other stocks and ETFs as popular portfolio holdings by Seeking Alpha reader-contributors.

But FB comes away today as the more attractive of the two in terms of likely near-term price appreciation, and its ability to be compounded more frequently. And, as noted at the beginning of the article, speed [CAGR] of capital accumulation is a dominant consideration, all other things being equal – as some important ones (Win Odds) are.

On other coming days, with different investor RI perceptions and market prices, the preference could be reversed.

Still, going back to Figure 1, it is apparent that there are a number of other Information Network stock investment candidates which have more attractive risk/reward tradeoffs that either FB or GOOG. Examples are COMM at [20], TCX at [11], and NTES at [2].

We will look at these in another article, soon to follow.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided. Our website, (see the author’s SA profile) has further information.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.