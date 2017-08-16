Tesla Institutional Holdings Plummet

Many here on SA have long suspected the first ones to quietly head to the Tesla exit would be the large institutions. So far only T. Rowe Price had made any public announcement.

But I track the institutional ownership reported through the NASDAQ website regularly watching for major shifts I long suspected would be coming and now they have started in earnest.

On 8/10/17 with only a few 13F's filed 105,445,765 Tesla Inc (TSLA) shares were held by 723 individual institutional holders. After yesterday's filing deadline that number stands at 777, but the shares they hold have fallen by over 10.2 million to 95,184,649. So the early entrants are quietly selling off their shares to newer arrivals hoping to cash in on the hot trend. As usual the new arrivals are late to the party and will probably be left holding the bag.

(source: NASDAQ.com)

The above list is the institutions who sold the greatest number of shares in Q2. T Rowe Price's total sell off amounted to a whopping 5,266,374 shares for a 48% selloff of their position across all funds. FMR, the largest holder of Tesla stock has dropped their holdings by 3.1 million shares or 12.71%. Oppenheimerfunds completely sold out in Q2. 59 firms completely sold out of Tesla shares.

Morgan Stanley while professing great confidence in Tesla and raising their price target, quietly sold off over 2 million shares in Q2. That was 60% of their holdings. I guess the old adage still holds true. "Do as I say, not as I do."

In total from the 13F reports, more than 15.8 million shares have been sold against 5.1 million in increased holdings. And all of these sales occurred in Q2 ahead of the sell off the first week in July. Darn smart of these guys to have a good reading of the tea leaves on Q2 quarterly deliveries.

How is this relevant to the individual investor?

Large institutional investors like those listed above have large teams of analysts at their disposal, as well as a library of corporate and market data small investors could only dream of having. After some institutions, including mutual funds and brokerage houses, establish a position their next move is to usually to tout the stock to encourage more buyers into the stock to help drive up the price. Adam Jonas, Ben Kallo and others come to mind. That is what they get paid to do. Think of them as the Pied Pipers of the stock market.

In fact, that's why you see professionals such as top-notch portfolio and hedge fund managers touting stocks on television, radio or at investment conferences. Sure, finance professionals like to educate people, but they also like to make money, and they can do that by marketing their positions much like a retailer would advertise its merchandise." (source: investopedia.com)

As we can see from the numbers above, over 10 million more Tesla shares are in the hands of small investors. It is quite probable we will learn this happened again in the current quarter. Institutional investors tend to be buy and hold owners of a stock. Many of those listed above have been holders of Tesla shares since the IPO. They have made vast amounts of money. But fund managers must also report positive results on a quarterly basis. Once they see a stock may be reaching a plateau it is often time to move on. If their staffs determine better opportunities lie elsewhere they move accordingly. Without a dividend payment Tesla only generates money for shareholders by increased share prices. With Elon Musk himself telling listeners the stock price is well above where it deserves to be, it can rattle the confidence of shareholders.

What does an institutional selloff mean to the small investor?

Investors must always be on the lookout for self-serving announcements. An item referenced today as TSLA "news" on my Fidelity brokerage account is that George Soros' Soros Fund Management "sold off" it's stake in TSLA in Q2. Is it really news when the fund only held 400 shares? I think not. But no news service so far has reported on the millions of shares sold off by the firms listed above. One has to wonder why? Whose interests do they serve?

Small investors need to know that selling by institutional holders generally leads to greater share price volatility as more shares are out on the open markets. Many small investors are day or short term traders by nature. They are also susceptible to buying and selling on the latest news item.

There are better than even odds that some of the large number of shares that traded that first week in July were more sales by institutional holders. Some may have been among those 142 firms that took new institutional positions in TSLA in Q2. Fearful of ending up in a negative position at the close of Q3, they may have fled the stock.

Loss of institutional ownership is a great concern to Elon Musk. Until now, between Musk, his family, and the institutions that backed his takeover of Solar City last November, together they held about 80% of all Tesla shares. In the end that merger has worked well for those who traded shares in nearly bankrupt SCTY for TSLA shares and they can now liquidate at a nice profit if they haven't already done so.

But that strong grip position Musk had is now weakened. I believe this is precisely why we will not see any more dilution of new shares being issued to raise funds until Tesla has exhausted all of its ability to raise money by issuing new debt. Musk does not want any challenges to his power, and if indeed the big players are done buying, sales of new shares will become more difficult and expensive. Musk also can no longer prevent an activist shareholder gaining a 5% foothold.

Conclusion

Just like waiting to the end of a pro football game leaves you crushed in a wave of people trying to make it to the exit, waiting to sell off Tesla shares could result in the same impact. However in the stock market, to make it out the exit someone must be willing to buy your shares or you face riding them to zero. So waiting has a lot of risk. We all want out on a high note of any position. Tesla will be no exception. The time to start trimming your holdings is now.

In another story today from MarketWatch, Guggenheim analysts are now expecting the Tesla cash burn to slack off to $600 million in Q4 after a peak of $900 million in Q2. Interestingly, they leave out what they expect to happen in Q3. These are the types of headlines sure to spook small investors, prompting sales. The next major headlines are likely the intro of the Tesla Semi when the stock will spike up for a day or two next month and then the deliveries announcement on Oct 2 which could well cause another major downdraft like last month. If you choose to stay long, be prepared for a roller coaster ride.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA VIA PUT OPTIONS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I try to make my articles thought provoking which hopefully will inspire you to comment. It is this exchange of ideas and opinions that makes SA a great resource. Whether you loved, enjoyed, disliked, or even hated this article click the "follow" button up near the article title to be notified of each article as it is released. Maybe you will like the next one even more.