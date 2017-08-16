Target:  We Were Right, Now What?

One of the most important event risks and informational drivers of this week has just occurred, and Target Corp. (TGT) has confirmed our call for strong performances in key areas. For the last two years, this dividend champion has fallen out of favor for most investors in the market, as many believe that the company will fail to deliver (literally) in efforts to promote its e-commerce businesses. These latest developments support the argument that this is simply not the case -- and if you are a dividend investor looking for strong yields in an undervalued stock, Target is looking highly attractive at current levels. In response to the numbers, markets have initially been somewhat erratic. But we are viewing this favorably and have just entered into long positions on the spike below 55. Stop losses have been placed at 48.80 and our initial profit target is set at 78.40, which is where we will reassess once the bullish activity resumes.

For the second quarter, the numbers from Target are excellent (strongly supporting our initial bullish arguments). Adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.23 versus expectations of $1.19 per share, while revenues came in at $16.43 billion against estimates of $16.30 billion. Perhaps most impressive, comp sales rose by 1.3% where market analysts had expected growth in same-store sales to be much weaker at 0.7% (and this was after Target raised its guidance in July).

Growth in digital comps was higher by 35%, with the numbers showing broad-based gains in many different store categories. Website improvements were responsible for many of these increases as Target’s enhanced search functions and and greater attention to merchandising tactics (i.e. product suggestions based on history). Even growth was seen across time periods and geographical locations, and this bodes well for the company’s longer term trends.

One area of weakness was seen in grocery sales, which were flat. This is important because the segment makes up roughly 20% of Target sales and is a critical area in terms of driving traffic to the stores. But if you have been watching the stock over the last several quarters, you know that this is actually not such a bad performance on a comparative basis. In all, these are encouraging results, and if you are not already long TGT, it is time to consider this as a viable option for capturing a strong and stable dividend yield.

Prior Earnings Forecasts: NASDAQ

When dealing with a stock that is as depressed as TGT, it should be understood that positions must be entered with some levels of patience. The stock’s 4.42% dividend yield makes this waiting period much easier, however, and the outlook is now receiving further support in the company’s improved outlook going forward. Target sees third quarter earnings coming in between 75 cents and 95 cents, while earnings for the fiscal year 2017 are now expected to post in the $4.34-4.54 range. This is a relatively strong improvement, given the fact that previous expectations showed per-share projections of $3.80-4.20. Our view is that these changes will be enough to spark a rally in TGT and that the lows for the year have already been seen.



TGT Chart Analysis: Dividend Investments.com

From a weekly perspective, we now believe critical support in the mid-$40s to be safe (disappointing some bears that have suggested we will see another test of this area). Markets should have relatively clear sailing until we reach $63.80, which was the most recent breakdown point in the stock. We have gone long TGT in the post-earnings dip below $55 and will only reconsider the outlook if markets are unable to hold above $48.80. We will take the 4.42% dividend yield in this undervalued company (11.71 P/E), disregard the seemingly constant negatives directed at TGT, and hold for the reversal higher. In short, we were right -- and the framework for bullish positions in TGT continues to improve. Now it is time for investors to position for the aftermath, and current levels are looking highly attractive for new long positions.

Stay tuned to Dividend Investors and receive our next alerts by clicking the FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Happy trading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.