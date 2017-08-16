TerraForm Global's (GLBL) Peter Blackmore on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TerraForm Global (NASDAQ:GLBL)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 16, 2017 04:30 PM ET

Executives

Brett Prior - Head of Investor Relations

Peter Blackmore - Chairman & Interim Chief Executive Officer

Becky Cranna - EVP & Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Brett Prior

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining TerraForm Global's investor update call for 2Q 2017. I'm joined today by Peter Blackmore, Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer; and by Becky Cranna, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Our discussion today will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted revenue, adjusted EBITDA and cash available for distribution, or CAFD. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures has been provided in our call presentation published on TerraForm Global’s website today.

Please note that this call contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's current expectations.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Peter Blackmore. Peter?

Peter Blackmore

Thank you, Brett, and hello everybody. Thank you for joining the call. I'm pleased to be able to report once again that our fleet continues to perform well. We filed our form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2017 on August the 9th, 2017 and we're now current in our periodic SEC filings. We are working hard to satisfy the conditions to closing of the Brookfield acquisition, including the receipt of nearly all required regulatory approvals and continued progress in the settlement of litigation. We currently expect the book position to close in the fourth quarter of 2017.

With that I will now turn the presentation over to our CFO Becky Cranna, who will walk you through our reported results. Becky?

Becky Cranna

Thank you, Peter. Let's turn to Page 5. Revenue and fleet production for 2Q 2017 were above management expectations due to strong wind resource in Brazil that was above the second quarter average. Net income declined versus the second quarter 2016 primarily due to higher G&A expenses due to the loss of SunEdison support and FX gains that benefited the second quarter of last year. Adjusted EBITDA decreased versus second quarter 2016, driven primarily by higher G&A expenses. Finally, CAFD declined versus the second quarter 2016, driven primarily by changes in restricted cash, higher G&A and FX losses.

In closing, as our results demonstrate, our business continues to perform well. We have made meaningful progress on meeting the closing conditions for Brookfield acquisition and remain focused on meeting the remaining closing conditions.

This concludes our prepared remarks. Now I’d like to turn the call back to the operator for the Q&A session. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Peter Blackmore

Thank you very much. Just would like to thank everybody for joining the call. So let’s with that, let's adjourn the call, operator. Thank you.

