Balfour Beatty's (BAFBF) CEO Leo Quinn on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Leo Quinn

Well, good morning, everybody. Thank you for coming and changing the venue at such short notice. A bit of an echo in this room, but we'll make do with it. Phil is going to take you through the numbers in the usual way, so you'll hear those. And I'll start off and just give you a sort of like a sense of how things have sort of changed in Balfour Beatty and just how different it is compared to two years ago. And first and foremost, two years ago, if you remember, well, I think we delivered our eighth profit warning. We had 89 distressed projects. The company was in a bit of a crisis, and we were on the edge of a sort of a potential takeover bid from Carillion. You wouldn't identify or recognize just how different the company looks and feels internally today, and I think that's a real credit and a testament to our Build to Last program. We've simplified our organization. And I'll take you all the way back to remember we divested Parsons Brinckerhoff right at the beginning of my tenure. We've, in the intervening period, divested our entire interest in the Middle East, with no ongoing liability. The company is much more transparent in terms of how we work and how we go about our business. And that all drives to the simplification that we have in the company.

We continue to focus on leadership. There are no comfortable corners. We've got a top team at the top of the company. And in the level below the ex comm, in the last year, we've upgraded six of our executives. So we're not stopping the momentum at all. The area where we've made the biggest impact is really around short-interval control around governance of the company. And our Gated Lifecycle process, our Digital Briefcase, our Project on a Page, all of these allow us to actually inspect what's going on, what we're bidding, what terms we're taking onboard and really the risks that we're assuming. And all these things are driving a very different culture, a very different company, but they're all for naught unless we embed them into sort of the values and the culture of the company. Because we talked about Build to Last, and Build to Last is about how do we create a foundation for the next 100 years. It's not a quick fix in terms of how do you deliver tomorrow's results. It's around how do you deliver a company that can deliver sustainable performance half in, half out. And we all know that people respect what you inspect, so we spend an awful lot of time rigorously, boringly going through reviews, looking at numbers, looking at customers. It's around how do we ensure that we reinforce what are the behaviors and what are the things that you have to do around here in order to be successful, and that's going to be part of -- for Balfour Beatty's long-term transformation.

These are all very good things to say, but how do we actually know it's working? Where is the proof in all of this? And if you actually look at the results that we've just announced: I mean, first and foremost, average net cash in the last period of £45 million positive, if you compare that with a year ago, we were £65 million negative or £65 million debt. That's in excess of £100 million per month improvement in cash flow. That says something's going on. Profits are now starting to turn to cash and especially if we look at our working capital. I think we're about 13.1%, 13.2% of revenue; and that's been consistent for the last three halves. What's even more interesting in this, and I'll give you some great detail in my slides later, but the fact is there's been no material divestments in this. So this is really saying that the operations are actually delivering. And that, to me, gives me really great confidence. If you look at the underlying profit of £39 million, that's interesting, but the fact is we see the momentum in the business to carry on delivering into the full year in terms of expectations. And we've got a target on delivering industry-standard margins in the second half of '18. And we're more confident about that as well.

In terms of our chosen markets. If we look at how the sort of the macro market is working, there's definitely a shift both in the United States and in the U.K. towards larger infrastructure projects. And if you go right back to where Balfour Beatty came from, we are an infrastructure company. And therefore, the confidence that I have in the markets is that we are sort of the largest company with the largest market share in the U.K., and we're on a rising tide. So I'm -- I feel good about the outlook. Remember outlooks aren't 6 months or 12 months. I'm looking over the next 5 to 10 years. This is a great place to be at this particular time.

And then finally, all that confidence is really wrapped up in the fact that we're prepared to commit to a 33% increase in dividends, and that's still going to be a progressive dividend going into the future. So what I'll do is I'll now hand over to Phil. And Phil will take you through some of the numbers. And then when I return, I'll take you through some of the really exciting things that are going on within the company. Phil?

Philip Harrison

Thanks, Leo. Now if we go to financial highlights. In the first 6 months of the year, the group reported profit from operations of £39 million, and we're on track to deliver full year expectations. We have continued to build strong cash discipline and cost control across the group. Net cash at the 30th of June was £161 million, with average net cash during the period at £45 million. Our cash position, coupled with the directors' valuation of the investment portfolio which now stands at £1.235 billion, emphasizes the strength of Balfour Beatty's balance sheet. All this gives the board confidence to increase the dividend, a 33% increase on prior year; and we continue to anticipate a progressive dividend policy going forward.

Moving to the next slide. This is a summary of our half year numbers. The only thing I'd like to say on this is that our financial metrics are improving, driven by our focus on delivering on our Build to Last transformation. And I'll go into more detail over the next few slides how these numbers come together.

If we look at underlying profit from operations. The group reported an underlying profit from operations of £39 million, and here we show the breakdown. I'll look at each segment separately on the coming slides, but importantly, there were material year-on-year improvements in each earning-based business, with Support Services reporting profits in the range of industry-standard margins and Construction Services reporting a profit which is a substantial improvement from prior year losses. For our asset-based business Infrastructure Investments, the profit from operations was lower than the prior year predominantly due to a reduction in profit on disposals. In March, we highlighted that we did not expect material disposals in the first half of 2017, and this has been the case.

Overall, good progress. And the group is confident of achieving industry-standard margins in the second half of 2018 as we drive 3 key levers for improved financial performance: managing the remaining historical project base through to completion, reducing costs across the group and executing on the improved order book.

Now moving to the order book. As you'll see, the order book was down 8% in the first 6 months of the year, 6% at constant exchange rate. Our focus continues to be the quality of the order book, higher margin and lower-risk terms and conditions. The construction order book decreased by 10% at constant exchange rate due in part to phasing and lower orders in the U.S. and Far East. We don't include preferred bidder or pipeline estimates in our numbers, so you will see some more timing variations on order book. In the U.K., we saw a small decline. We continued to shift the mix of U.K. business to a lower-risk contract portfolio with a reduction in the number of fixed-price contracts. The value of regional work won in the first half of 2017 from traditional fixed-price contracts only accounted for around 30% of total orders, down from approximately 50% in 2016. This reduction has been offset by an increase in target cost, contracts and framework agreements. These types of contracts have a better risk profile for the company. In July 2017, we were very pleased that HS2 awarded Balfour Beatty's joint venture the maximum 2 sections of Phase One. And this is characteristic of the strong pipeline of projects in the group's key markets. Turning to Support Services. The order book was up 6% at 3.3 billion, as following the delivery of a number of successful projects, the group has subsequently won more work in the period.

Now a slide on financial performance of each segment, starting with Construction Services. The segment continued its financial recovery, with all geographies reporting profit from operations in the first half of the year. Underlying revenue increased by 12%, 4% at constant exchange rate, with growth in both the U.S. and Far East. As expected, underlying revenues in the U.K. fell by 2%, as the improved bidding disciplines adopted in Build to Last resulted in lower levels of contracts in previous problem areas. Looking at the U.S. revenues. Revenues increased by 7% in constant currency. The PFO margin at 0.9% gives us confidence that we're well positioned to achieve our 1% to 2% target range for the full year. U.K. construction continues to make progress, reporting a profit from operations of £2 million. The business is continuing to manage historical projects through to completion. At the half year, 92% of the 89 historical contracts had reached practical completion, with over 75% now at financial completion. Of the remaining 7 ongoing projects, 2 are expected to reach financial completion in 2017, with the remainder in 2018. In the Far East, both revenues and profits were up at Gammon.

Now moving to Support Services. As expected, revenues in the year were down 5%, as an increase in utilities was more than offset by a decrease in transportation, reflecting lower volumes from local authorities. Profit rebounded to more normal levels compared to the first half of 2016 with underlying profit from operations of £16 million. In Support Services, the outlook for the power transmission and distribution market is positive. Gas and water operates in a stable market at a cost-plus business, with a fee on recovery. Water is in the middle of its asset management period, the AMP cycle, with the next round of new contracts to be awarded in 2020. Transportation, which includes road and rail maintenance contracts, is expected to remain stable. Support Service reported a 3.1% PFO margin in the first six months of the year. And we continue to expect the margin percentage to increase as power transmission and distribution profitability increases and gas and water business benefits from the middle part of the AMP cycle.

If we turn to the Infrastructure Investments business. They had a relatively quiet six months, with only one new project and one disposal in the period. From a financial perspective, the key difference from prior year is the profit on disposal being lower by £52 million. Operating profit was also down due to the prior year disposals. In March, I highlighted that the group was not expecting to make any material disposals, and this has been the case in the year to date. We continue to see opportunities to invest in attractive projects with good returns. And we will sell investment assets timed to maximize value to shareholders.

For our asset-based business, valuation, rather than earnings, is the key metric. Therefore, turning to the directors' valuation, we can see that the overall value saw a small increase to £1.235 billion in the period. The size of the portfolio was maintained at 69 projects, with the increase in valuation due to unwind of the discount and partially offset by negative exchange rate movements. The group received 26 million of distributions. And the group continued to invest in new projects, with 24 million spent predominantly on two hospitals in Canada and a student accommodation project at the University of Texas. In the second half, we would expect to invest a further £10 million to £15 million into projects.

If we go to our half year cash flow. Another very good cash performance from the group with average net cash of 45 million in the first six months of 2017 compared to an average net debt of 68 million in the first six months of 2016. The group had positive cash flows generated from operations of £7 million in the first half. The 106 million improvement compared to the first half of 2016 is primarily the result of the continued recovery in profitability of the group's earnings-based businesses, specifically UK construction. The total cash movements in the period resulted in a reduction to the group's net cash position, as expected, to £161 million. Excluding nonrecourse net borrowings, unlike previous periods, there were no material investment disposals in the period.

Turning to working capital on the right-hand side. You can see the details behind an outflow of 9 million. The increase in both trade payable and trade receivables is predominantly driven by the cash profiles of several large projects in the U.S., with the net effect being a cash to outflow of £6 million. On our historical contract cash flows, we outflowed £10 million in the first half of the expected £50 million that I talked about at full year. I still see the additional 40 million out flowing over the second half.

For full year, we now see average net cash in the range of £25 million to £50 million. I'll now turn to the balance sheet. Most of the items, such as cash and working capital, have been covered in previous slides. As seen in the previous slide, again, there was less volatility across balance sheet items for this period. It's worth remembering we hold the investment assets on our balance sheet at book value rather than the directors' valuation. I think one item to highlight on this slide is the net retirement benefit liabilities of £208 million, which is £23 million lower than the year-end. The decrease in pension deficit in the period is due to a small reduction in life expectancy, based on the latest mortality studies; together with cash deficit payments made by the company, partially offset by a small reduction in corporate bond yields. It's worth noting that the cash deficit payments of £10 million were materially lower than the £29 million in the first half of 2016, following the latest triennial funding agreement with the trustees of the Balfour Beatty Pension Fund. The full year pension deficits will be around £25 million. In conclusion, all businesses are making progress on profitability. And we continue to maintain a strong balance sheet underpinned -- with average net cash and an investment portfolio of £1.2 billion.

I'll now hand you back to Leo.

Leo Quinn

Thanks, Phil. It is interesting, looking at those numbers, just what a clean set of financials they are and just how understandable they are. So -- and I mean that's a real credit to the progress that we're making. Just to touch on Build to Last. I've given you the background of that, but there are four main planks or tenets; and that's Lean, Expert, Trusted and Safe. And I'm just going to take you through what these actually mean and the progress that we're making because this underpins everything that we're doing within the transformation. This to me is, if you stay awake for any slide, this is the one to stay awake from -- for. This actually, to my mind, really shows the progress that we've made. And the one thing I'm adamant about is that cash doesn't lie. So if I can just avert your gaze to the 2014 pink line on there. That was the cash flow in that year. And you can see, in the first half, it peaked at about £450 million outflow; and then proceeded to go downhill fast to peaking at nearly £600 million of outflow in 12 months. I mean that's just a phenomenal pouring of cash. If you look at the 2015, '16, which is the blue and the dotted green line, what you can see is an improvement that we've generated through better working capital management, cancellation of the dividend, sale of £300-odd million worth of investment assets in order to shore up the losses.

If you look at the yellow line, which is 2017, you can see the substantial year-over-year improvement from about £150 million to just over £300 million. So there's the circa £250 million to £300 million of cash improvement in the first half. And that's actually with no material divestments in it at all, so that's like operating cash flow. If I take that yellow line and project it through to the second half, you're going to see a similar profile. If I then take you through to 2018 and you look at those two halves, you're almost going to be flatlining on that. And that just underpins the real progress we're making. So to my mind, this is really exciting and demonstrates that we're actually delivering on all of the outputs that we've promised under Build to Last. The other point I'd make here is that, if you remember, in Phase One, Lean was about £200 million cash in, £100 million of cost out. We're still focused on taking cost out, and in the first half, we took about £18 million of cost out. We're still targeting another £20-odd million in the second half to the year. And that actually is around delayering, but it's primarily around just leaning-out processes. As we start to actually make our R12 effective in the U.K., as we put in a standard system right across the United States, what we're seeing is that all the costs and the extraneous costs and the manual efforts falls away from behind us. So it's just a continual program of leaning, and that will go into 2018 as well. So really, really strong progress in this area.

If I look at the area of Expert, forget the slide for 2 seconds. The only thing you need to think about is that Expert is around a market that we are about to head into, which is going to be capacity constrained. Go back 5 years. There was more capacity to deliver than there was demand. As I go forward for next 5 and 10 years, there is more demand than the capable capacity can deliver. So what we've been doing over the last 2.5 years, despite all the changes we're making, is we haven't compromised on our investment in terms of recruiting people, training people and actually making sure that people are retained within the company. I do laugh sometimes at meetings when I have the senior managers. There's an awful lot of gray hair in the room, including my own. And I have a declaration about ensuring that all of our senior leaders have their hand on someone's shoulder and they're actually training someone up to do their job. So we're not going to allow anybody in Balfour Beatty to retire until they've brought through and trained a successor and passed on their skills and their expertise, which is quite disappointing because some people thought they could go at 60. Not anymore. Really important here that we understand that the confidence that you see today in our numbers around Balfour Beatty is we're building a stronger brand. We've got upgraded leaders. At the end of the day, people join companies and they leave leaders. What we're doing is constantly upgrading our leaders so that we've got the best and the brightest. At the end of the day, we want our leaders to be people that the people joining the company want to work for.

We're also finding that iconic projects are really important in attracting and retaining the best people. The news of HS2 was a great shot in the arm in terms of giving us courage and then confidence that we've got the right capability, the right skills, and we can deliver competitive bids into the market. And I'll explain that then to you in a few minutes. We're investing in people and capability. We've talked about how we're upgrading our project managers. We're training all of our commercial people. We're also investing in our engineering. And all of this is delivering the results that you see on the left-hand side, where voluntary terminations have dropped from about 16% to just over 12%. And that is on a trend downwards. We've got far more engagement in the company.

So Expert's about recruiting, training and retaining the capability that we're going to need to deliver demand in the future. And it's going to be a market which is actually going to be capacity constrained.

If I also think about Expert, we're moving beyond the image of muddy boots. This is an industry which is incredibly professional and high tech. We just don't give it credit. And we've launched our Innovation 2050 paper, where we talk about nobody on the site, everything being done by robots. A little bit tongue-in-cheek there, but we have to have a vision in order to make these things happen. And if I think about a digital Balfour Beatty, the things that we are doing around BIM and 360, how that's driving efficiency and productivity on our sites and delivering the benefits; things around virtual reality incorporated into safety exercise and the likes of this; 3D surveys and scanning, whereby we get better data, better baseline information, all these things are sets of skills which don't come in what we think of as a traditional, normal engineer. And it's this image that actually is going to attract a very different set of people into the industry.

The people that are coming through today, these digital warriors, they're not built in the same way I am. And we actually need them in order to take Balfour Beatty to the future, so we are putting a lot of emphasis in terms of getting this right. Some of the stuff that some of our people are doing in data analytics is just astounding in terms of the insights and the transparency it's providing. We've got all the data. We just never -- haven't been using it. Now we're using it to help us drive productivity.

In terms of Trusted, this is really around our governance and controls; how we ensure at the end of the day, when we risk our capital, we get an adequate return from it. And it's not complicated. It's really, really simple stuff. If I divert your gaze to the circles of risk on the left hand side. The single most important thing for us is do we have a matching and alignment of behaviors in terms of the way we want to work and the way our customer wants to engage with us. So the single most important thing is, is the customer or the client is somebody we want to work for. And there are many customers that we do. We have a great history with we know how they act and behave in good times and bad. And that's the core of Balfour Beatty, and it's taken us tens of years to build that up.

So once we've decided on the customer, it's a question of can we actually deliver the application. And then it's a question, do we have the internal resources and the team that knows how to deliver that job and that application. And then it's about the contract. And is it in a geography that we can actually service? It's incredible when you look back over the learning's from these sort of the 89 legacy projects, how many of them actually failed in 2 or 3 of these areas. It's all common sense, but believe you me, common sense goes out the window when you're chasing a sort of a goal or an incentive. So our governance and control is very strict around this.

So we've established a very strong platform around how we manage risk in terms of the Gated Lifecycle, the Digital Briefcase, Projects on a Page; and that's actually been inculcated into our leadership behaviors. And we actually have cross-divisional collaboration where other divisions review the bids that go out from other divisions in the company. And that's a real credit to our leadership. Selective bidding, I've talked about in terms of the margin and the taking on the appropriate risk. Really important that we ensure that the contract we sign up to is something that we can engage in. If we do all of those things, what we will do is successfully deliver on all of our promises.

Safety. I won't spend too much time on this to say, without being safe, we don't have a license to operate. We have seen situations in the market where contracts have been actually denied or pulled because the safety record of the supplier is not adequate. So we have to take this very seriously. And by the way, we should take it very seriously. It's important. But the way I look at safety is it's just another indicator in terms of the transformation of the company. It's all well and good saying my numbers are going up, but if your numbers are going up and your safety is going down and your other indicators are going in the wrong direction, you ultimately aren't going to end up with a successful business that's going to be here for the long term. And this demonstrates, as you see on the left-hand side, how our LTIRs are actually reducing over time. And again, they're still, in my view, too high. Our goal is to get to Zero Harm.

The number of observations that we're seeing, which is a measure of engagement, is going up, which actually is -- ties and correlates directly with safety instances and around our initiative on the bottom here called 2025. That's to ensure that 25% of our on-site activities today are done off site in the future. And again, what that leads to is actually a safer construction site. It leads to better productivity, and it leads to better quality. So don't mistake safety as something that we're doing for safety's sake. It ties into every facet of how we run our business.

If I look at the market for a few seconds, the thing I would say here is that there's really no change from what I presented 6 months ago and 12 months ago. If I look at the U.S. You've still got the very large investment from the FAST Act. You've still got the California education bonds. You've got infrastructure bonds. Now the states are now starting to levy a gasoline tax, which will add another 5 billion to infrastructure spend. It's quite interesting, if you go back over the last 10 years. There's been a lack of expenditure in infrastructure in United States. What that's led to is that the capability to deliver that infrastructure is actually at an all-time low. The fact that we've got a 700 million business that is actually equipped to deliver infrastructure and that we're bringing on joint venture partners says that we're in a very good place to take the right business at the right time on the right terms. So we're excited about the U.S.

In the UK, again it's HS2. It's Heathrow. It's Highways England, and it's Hinkley. And we're effectively a major supplier to all four of those customers, and it's only going to grow in those areas. And in Hong Kong, even in the Hong Kong market, we're seeing more investment in the airport and runways. We've seen a downturn in the last 12 to 24 months in the areas of infrastructure and civils, but that will come back once they start to get their act together through parliament. So fundamentally, strong market. And our growth is going to be limited by our ability to supply, not the size of the market.

I want to spend a few seconds on HS2, which is High Speed 2, partly because this is exciting, and it's also very material to the group. This is what Balfour Beatty does at its best, and that's the way to think about it. As you know, we were successful in joint venture with VINCI winning sections N1 and N2, which is the blue area in the middle there around the Birmingham hub. That's HS2 will see a selection of tunnels, cuttings, highway diversions, viaducts, all of those civil infrastructure projects that we do and do in our heart blood.

So this is uniquely very exciting, but this in itself starts off for the next 16 months in that it's working under what I would call an NEC version C contract, whereas Phil mentioned in his presentation we take a target cost. So we will work with the client in a collaborative way to effectively put together a target cost based on the design, based on the soils and the ground engineering. And we will agree that with the customer. We will then deliver that over the next few years after the 16 month period. And we will take a fee on that target cost. There'll be a pain/gain share on that which is 60-40. The point here is that we are collaboratively putting together the design, the engineering, the schedule and the delivery. And we agree what that is, and then we actually look to implement it. In that period of time over the next 16 months while we do that, the customer actually pays for all the costs associated with that. So that is a much better way of working in terms of understanding the risk and then delivering against that risk.

So that's what HS2 represents to us today. There is one challenge in it, and that challenge is that there is an overall budget for the program and HS2 leadership team have to bring the project in within that budget. So there's going to be pressures in terms of the scope, the design and the budget and the affordability. So affordability as a factor still has to be taken into account.

What's even more exciting about this is, if I actually look at HS2 in the future, you've still got on top of what's already been awarded and won, £4.2 billion which will be assigned to stations. And again, we have the expertise to deliver on those stations. In the case of the rail system within our Rail division, we have the electrification. There's the catenary and the signaling. So if you look at the £2.7 billion that's assigned against that, we can provide the civils, the rail, the power in terms of the transmission and the power cables and the traction controls and also the M&E.

So in a way, if you look at it, if you were to actually lay out the requirements of HS2 and the capability of Balfour Beatty, they almost perfectly align. In the case of the Birmingham to Crewe, that was announced recently. That will be another £3.7 billion. And that actually ties directly to the sections N1 and N2 that we are looking at. And again, our capabilities match. And then into the future, the line up to Manchester and Leeds is another £24 billion. We're obviously not going to build -- bid all of this, and we're going to be selective, but this is a great opportunity for Balfour Beatty. And if you put that alongside what's going to happen at Heathrow, which is a customer of ours; if you look at Highways England, which is one of our largest customers; and if you look at what's going on at Hinkley, this is pretty exciting stuff. So you can understand the investment we've made over the last two years in bringing on apprentices, graduates; training people; moving towards a digital Balfour Beatty. All of that is going to come to the fore in delivery of these projects. In terms of our expectations, no changes there. We're still saying the same for 2017, '18, the same for 2019 and beyond. I feel pretty confident in where we are here.

And then finally, it's very interesting. 2.5 years ago, I think, when I took this job, a lot of people phoned me up and said to me, "Have you lost your marbles?" so to speak. I don't suppose there's one of those people today that wouldn't willingly change places with me to be in my position running this company in this market. And if you look at what we've delivered in the first half of the year, net cash of £45 million versus, last year, net debt of £65 million. If you look at the fact that we're on track to deliver full year expectations with a marked improvement in the first half of the year: We've substantially derisked the portfolio with another 6 months of trading, but we're actually focused on those areas that cater to Balfour Beatty strength, and that's all underpinned by the fact that we're confident enough to raise the dividend and still have a progressive dividend going forward in the future. This is a great place to be at this moment in time.

So on that note, I will hand you back to ask -- to answer your questions. Excited?

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Gregor Kuglitsch

It's Gregor Kuglitsch from UBS. I've got three questions. Maybe the first one is to the competitive landscape. Obviously, the last six months was pretty eventful for the sector. I wanted to understand to what extent you think that impacts you, helps you perhaps in recruiting people, others becoming more selective or any other opportunities that may be thrown up as a result of that. It's first question. The second question is you obviously paint a pretty positive picture on end markets, but I think some of these projects, if I'm not mistaken, kind of ramp up in '19, '20, the same time your order books kind of come down. Is there anything we need to think about in terms of revenues dipping before they kind of start rising? Or just maybe any color on that. And then finally, on working capital, I'm looking at your accounts. And it appears that particularly Support Service has come into a negative position, which is pretty unusual. I want to understand if there's anything one-ff there in nature or whether you think that can sustainably a negative -- will be a negative-working-capital business.

Leo Quinn

On the first, we'll just clarify. You said interesting landscape. What did you -- was there a more detailed question around that?

Gregor Kuglitsch

Well, obviously there's been a string of profit warnings from a number of your peers, some of them going into some financial distress. I want to understand if you think that throws up any opportunity in either recruiting people, being able to bid perhaps on better terms because these people are going to or these companies will perhaps become more selective. Anything that you're seeing perhaps already.

Leo Quinn

Yes, right, a couple things. First of all is the landscape is always interesting. And construction would never bore anybody, would it? Look, first of all, I -- in terms of the profit warnings, if you look back over the history of the industry, there's been a number of companies that, from time to time, have stalled and even some have failed. It just seems to be a characteristic of the industry. The root cause of that is a longer discussion. I'm focused on ensuring that Balfour Beatty is a winner out of all of this. We're focused on ensuring that our margins are rising and that we are playing in a market and with customers that we want to play with and that we have experience with. In terms of recruiting people, look, the winning of HS2 saw a flood of resumes come through our door because people are attracted to effectively good companies, good brands, good leadership and iconic projects. And again, in that area we will be selective, but I still believe in my heart that there's ample capacity within the group to be -- that can be absorbed. So therefore, we [don't only have to bring] on more costs, we can actually take on more revenue. We are managing our cost base in line with our revenues, so we're constantly looking at how we can do things more productively, how we can take out costs right across the group. And we are not in the slightest bit concerned about where we sit in terms of backlog and orders because we know that, as we look towards the future, there's going to be strong demand coming through. On your working capital question, I'll just -- Phil will grab that -- if you've got that at your fingertips.

Philip Harrison

Predominantly, on Support Services we actually run positive cash -- positive, sorry, working capital, not negative working capital. We've had a couple of mobilizations in that area that have made us go negative. So I would think that'll move back actually into positive territory for the full year.

Howard Seymour

Howard Seymour from Numis. A couple, if I may, on specifically the industry-standard margins because you alluded to the fact of the confidence on that. I note you sort of have said in the statement that U.S. and also Support Services get there this year. Is your greater confidence that they're getting there quicker, as opposed to the U.K.? Or is it across the piece that you'd be expecting that greater confidence?

Leo Quinn

I think our confidence really goes across the piece, obviously. It helps when you're already there, doesn't it, if you're already at 3% or 1%. I think what you're seeing is it says the settlements on the legacy projects and the commercials trade through. There's a wide range of outcomes. And by the second half of 2018, most of those should all be done and settled. So you're sort of -- you're almost running in a true run rate at that time. So that's why we put it out there. If somebody sort of settles early and gives us a large amount of money, it does change the financial outcome, doesn't it? But you can't sort of forecast that, can you?

Howard Seymour

Yes. And secondly, you alluded to the costs coming out of the business. One, are they as expected? And two, you always alluded to the U.K. will be a greater source of that, and potentially the U.S. Is that still the case? Are you still in a case where a lot of that is U.K. driven, or is this the U.S. part of that as well?

Leo Quinn

In actual fact, the U.S. is quite substantial. I can't put a -- or I won't put an exact number on it, but I know it's -- in the last 2 years, it's over $40 million we've taken out of the U.S. And the U.S. actually runs 6 to 9 months behind the U.K., so they're going to be benefiting from a sort of a U.S.-wide single version of JD Edwards which goes in at the end of the year. That standardization gives better transparency, better control of jobs, less bureaucracy and manual work around the numbers and things like that. So I think my confidence around the cost out is just how do we continue to drive productivity. We've made great inroads on our procurement initiatives as well on both sides of the Atlantic, and we're -- sort of there's still a long way to go on those activities.

Joe Brent

It's Joe Brent from Liberum. 3 questions, probably best to take 1 at a time. Firstly, thanks for the update on the legacy contracts. Could you tell us if any other problem contracts have come in to the order book in your tenure?

Leo Quinn

Go Phil.

Philip Harrison

You might be alluding to Aberdeen Western Peripheral maybe. I don't know.

Leo Quinn

Let me try and answer that, and then Phil can chip in. In the normal course of business, I think, if you look at this set of results, as we go forward in the future, I think you're looking at a much more normal construction company. So effectively, you can look at us as a -- judge us on the basis of infrastructure and construction. And I think, within that, you're always going to have a range of projects. You're going to have some that's over performed. We did have one contract which actually performed at 30% gross margin in the last period. Unfortunately, it wasn't a large contract, which is a great shame. But again, you are going to have some trouble with contracts. For example, Aberdeen Peripheral is a very challenging contract. It's a contract where, when you've got a contract like that, your focus has to be how do we get it delivered and how do we get it finished.

And how do you make sure that the benefits accrue to the customer? Because that's going to put them in the best place. It's a project which over the last year has probably weathered some of the worst weather conditions on record in Scotland. And at this moment in time, we're looking at -- we're delivering approximately 30 million a month in terms of production. And every morning I get up, I look at the weather because it's going to be the weather that's going to determine our success.

So we are targeted on delivering everything but the bridge over the River Don, and the whole southern section finished by the end of this year. And if we do that, that would be quite an optimistic outcome, I think. However, if we slip because of weather, it will be a little bit more challenging. So there's always a range of outcomes around these things. We've got the normal -- we have upsides and we have downsides, but I'd say nothing in our current portfolio compares to where we were 2 years ago.

Joe Brent

And second question, if I may...

Leo Quinn

And just for the record: We're quite good at managing these problem projects by now.

Joe Brent

Absolutely. And on your PDP disposal, it was sold at 0 profit, which I presume it means it was sold at book value. That's unusual, isn't it, for an asset to be sold only at book. What happened there?

Philip Harrison

This was a PRS scheme in -- private rental scheme in the U.S. And on that basis, actually the -- if I remember rightly, we don't carry a huge book value on that. The -- in the sense of it matches the market value. Typically, the big increases are in the PFIs, which are predominantly U.K. That's where you see large disposal gains. So you -- in the U.S. you won't see as large.

Joe Brent

What was the -- remind me the size of the transaction. I've forgotten now...

Philip Harrison

2 million.

Joe Brent

Yes, 2 million, yes...

Leo Quinn

I don't think that's statistically meaningful in 1.2 billion.

Joe Brent

Sure. And finally, in the back of the slides, you show the sort of geographical structure of your U.S. Construction business. Clearly, it does look very much sort of West Coast, South Coast, East Coast. Are there infills that you'd like to make to start to build out that geographical spread?

Leo Quinn

I'm clear on that. No, none whatsoever. And we're enjoying a pretty optimistic picture at the moment. If you look at California and Oregon, Seattle, where we are, we're seeing growth around Seattle, Portland IT centers, backup power supply establishments; education in Southern California. Dallas has gone through a period of correction, but I think Dallas has refocused now on a very strong market. Just for information, Dallas as a single branch is about $1 billion of turnover. So it's a pretty big business. We've recently put a new leader in charge of it, who's been with the company 20 odd years, doing a fantastic job in moving that business forward.

We are concentrating on California. We've recently upgraded the leadership in -- sorry, concentrating on Florida. We've recently upgraded the leadership in Florida and in Georgia. We combined our Georgia operations with our Charlotte operations. So we've got strong leadership in there; Washington, D.C., strong. So I think we've got very strong footprint in very attractive markets where they're urbanizing and people are actually moving south. So I think we've got enough to cope with in this -- just the indigenous growth within those markets without thinking about going outside of them. And if anything, we'd be retrenching into those established centers. One other piece of information which might be helpful: In the last half, we closed our Houston operation. That was bought two or three years -- three or four years ago. It was a refurbishment business that had then ventured into selling hospitals. In the same period, we canceled a very large hospital contract. And we negotiated the liabilities on that down to $4 million, where it could have been substantially more. So we are exiting where we shouldn't be playing, in effect, and where we don't have the concentration of expertise.

Andrew Nussey

Andrew Nussey from Peel Hunt. Again, a couple of questions. Maybe take each in turn as well. First of all, when we look at the UK construction order book, what will be the impact from HS2? Is it just 50% of the overall project value? And then as we look at the order book progression over the next six to 12 months by sort of Major Project, Rail and Regional, how would you expect that to trend?

Leo Quinn

Okay, do you want to do the first one? And I'll do the second one.

Philip Harrison

Yes -- no, that's fine. On HS2, we don't anticipate -- we will be -- 50% of the 2.5 billion, we'll book. The bulk of that order won't be booked till late '18. So it won't hit our order book till late '18, maybe early '19. And that's when, if you remember, as Leo said, the target cost will be agreed and we'll have a value to put on. There'll be a small order, probably, I think, circa GBP 18 million that we'll book in the second half, which is the ECI. And there'll be half of that.

Leo Quinn

And in terms of Regional and Rail, as I look forward, let's take the Rail construction. Two years ago, we withdrew from a number of projects around the UK where the terms that were agreed were just unsatisfactory, and we were just basically losing money. What we have continued to do is, I'd have to say, almost exemplary delivery. If you look at many of the electrification projects around the UK, they've all not been delivered or they've been over on budget. We delivered the London-to-Maidenhead line; and delivered it very, very successfully. On the back of that performance, we are now engaged with Network Rail to actually look at other opportunities where they're confident in our ability to deliver. And so we're very excited about it. So we will see growth in that business. And that's performing very, very strongly, yes. In terms of Regional, I'm very happy for the revenue to stay flat to slightly declining, depending on the area. Now Living Places, for example, which is our roads business which is local authorities, the right contract in that area at the right returns, we'd look to expand but if not, we'll stay as we are. So I'd say the outlook for Regional is largely flat to steady. And it's shrunk a little bit over the last couple of years, but if you think that the majority of losses occurred in that area, we've only given away revenue that was effectively loss making. So we're now in a much stronger position, much, much stronger.

Andrew Nussey

And secondly, if I wrote it down correctly, you've taken out £18 million of costs in the first half and £20 million in the second. To what extent does some of that have to be reinvested in the business, as opposed to ultimately drop through to profit?

Leo Quinn

And it was £18 million in the first half. It would nice -- it would be nice if it was £80 million, but £18 million and £20 million. If you look at the bullet on the slide, I put investing to take out cost. The investments we're making today in the IT infrastructure and the likes of that and the digital analytics, my view would be, in the first half, it will -- the majority of it will flow through. In the second half, let's assume half of it will flow through. Otherwise, Phil will be kicking me under the table, saying that, "You're raising estimates." And there was no intention to do that. Did I get the right answer?

Philip Harrison

Close.

Leo Quinn

Any more questions?

Marcin Wojtal

It's Marcin Wojtal from Bank of America. The first one, on Support Services. Can you explain what is driving the improvement in the margin, as [indiscernible] revenue was down? Is it more the cost cutting, or is it more the phasing of projects? And number two is on HS2. I think you mentioned that your, let's say, win ratio was, let's say, the highest allowed, if I understand that correctly. And also, if I'm not mistaken, your market share is not too far from 20% considering what was awarded in July. Do you believe you could be close to that with all those new tenders that are coming up? And do you actually have the -- enough people, enough engineers to actually be targeting a market share that would be, let's say, high teens or 20% Or that will be maybe going a bit too far.

Leo Quinn

Do you want to crack at some of those?

Philip Harrison

Right. Support Services, I think predominantly we've tackled costs. We've tackled costs in our power and transmission business and in gas and water. There's also -- within in gas and water, we're pretty conservative in terms of pain/gain. It's a pain-gain kind of process. So we're just entering into a period of gain at this point. And so there's some effect of that coming in as we go through that AMP cycle. So we don't recognize any gain until we've actually established that the gain can't be reversed. Others might not do that. That's Support Services.

Leo Quinn

Okay, HS2, I think the question was around our win rate. We won about 40% in winning N1 and N2, which was the largest market share. We won it in conjunction with VINCI. That was around, first of all, Balfour Beatty's brand and our capability; also VINCI's experience in the likes of Tour de Bordeaux, which is the Poitiers-to-Bordeaux high-speed line. So I'm not quite sure what the rest of the question was.

Marcin Wojtal

It was do you think your win ratio can be as high as that in the new tenders that you flagged?

Leo Quinn

I'd like.

Marcin Wojtal

But do you have enough people? Do you have enough engineers? Is it, [over days], you're capable of absorbing so much work?

Leo Quinn

I wonder if I can flip back to that slide for a second. It's worth looking at this because this is -- if I look at -- without revealing my win strategy, if I look at rail systems: Our M&E capability is industry leading. Our power capability is industry leading. Our traction controls is industry leading. In rail electrification, we're probably the market leader in delivery. And then civil. So if I look -- at rail, power and M&E are not involved today, so I'd be looking to take -- to look to take a substantial part of that. And then the civils would be very complementary. If I look at the Birmingham to Crewe, that's the adjoining section to what we're building. So we've got to have a sort of a unique understanding in terms of what's in that area. What's going to be key, by the way, to all of this is the behavior of the contractors. And that's going to have a big impact. So I'd say that stations are interesting. The rail system is very interesting. And the Crewe is very, very interesting. I won't look at the Manchester or the Leeds bid. So here you'll have to judge yourself from that. I mean it's a big prize. And then you're right. I mean your appetite can be too big. So we're going to bid selectively where we have capability to deliver. And remember that's one thing, but think about what's happening with Highways England, if I go back a couple of slides. I mean there's a program there that directly impacts on us. And Highways England is £15 billion, and we're Highways England's probably largest overall supplier. You can match that one up with Hinkley. I mean we're going to have to be very, very discerning; and have to be very careful that we don't, how do I say, eat too much. But I -- if I go back -- and I won't go back any more slides, but if I look at our strategy around Expert, throughout all the things we've been doing in the leaning out of the company, we've sort of been maintaining our investment in key skills, key capabilities, those things that differentiate Balfour Beatty. So we're in as good a place as we can be. We'll be increasing our investment in that area as we go forward because it takes 5 years to get good engineers up to speed with the right sort of knowledge and experience.

Sam Bland

It's Sam Bland from JPMorgan. A couple of questions, please. First one was I think you said in the U.K. business fixed-price contracts were about 50% of work won, now about 30%. Is that -- would you characterize that as mainly a market movement and the market generally has moved towards lower-risk bidding structures? Or is that more a decision that you've taken towards -- to move more in that direction? And the second question was on the HS2 contract works sort of target cost contract. Is the terms of that target cost arrangement typical across the industry? And in the event -- or is it possible for that target cost estimate to be along -- turn out to be, a long way wrong of what actually happens? And in that event, what would be the outcome be? I think you said it's a 60-40 gain share. How does that work in practice?

Leo Quinn

Yes, okay. I think Phil could answer it because it was in his presentation, but fundamentally I think there is a shift, especially in the London market, where things move more to 2 bid -- or 2 steps where you do an early engagement with the contractor, ECI, and then you work up the scope together, but also from us being more selective. I mean there are bids we just won't enter into. And there are clients that we don't want to sort of play with. That's for other people. So I think our selectivity has been more important than just the general market and movement.

And then in terms of target cost, look, you're absolutely right. We're only as good as our ability to estimate and to engineer. The idea of putting something together in terms of the ground conditions, the scope, how you would deliver it in conjunction with the client, you would hope, would get you to a fair balance and a reasonable estimate of what actually is required, the time to do it et cetera. It's important that we don't take on risks in that, that we don't control or that we price that risk. And in many cases, there are instances where we've priced the risk at a certain level. The clients decided not to take it, and it has been substantially in excess of that when the project have been implemented. And that lies on the client side. Things like archaeological risk is a classic example of that. How do you determine that in advance?

And in terms of your pain/gain, the 60-40, that's not untypical. Still 50-50 is the usual mark, and 60-40 is not far from that. In a way, I think that's sort of like it's an incentive on both sides. It says if you do get it wrong, you're not going to take all the pain, but if you do get it right, you're not going to get all of the upside. And the key point in all of these things, when I talked about risk and archaeological and other risks, is that you've got to be very careful in terms of what costs are allowed and what costs are disallowed and making sure all those things are established. While I -- why do I feel confident that this is a better way to work? If I look at our -- all of our contracts over the last 10, 20 years, the areas that we manage better and have experience in is really this type of 2-step process with an ECI, an early engagement. That is our core competency.

Chris Moore

Chris Moore from Investec. Just one very quick question on the U.K. Construction business. You -- what was the profit from Rail which I think was moved back into U.K. Construction in the first half?

Leo Quinn

I don't think we actually disclose that, do we? But it's Rail has made an improvement, along with Regional construction. And what else is in that part?

Philip Harrison

Majors.

Leo Quinn

And majors, of course, yes. So they've all made a material progress in the last 6 months or year-over-year, whichever way you look at that.

Chris Moore

And maybe just one other follow-up. Just you've called out in the comments about the London market being a bit weaker. I just wondered how important that is for your Regional business in terms of revenue, whether it's that material.

Leo Quinn

Phil just said it's about 100 million per annum over, what, a 1.5 billion business or 1...

Philip Harrison

Yes.

Leo Quinn

So London, I'd say, is not necessarily material. And we're maintaining a presence there. The projects we've got have all been won in the last two years. They've gone through our Gated Lifecycle. And we think they're on what I'd call good terms and a good understanding of the risk.

Philip Harrison

Biggest losses two years ago were in, was in the London market, so we downsized the London market two years ago. And we've been very selective in the capabilities that we'll do in London. So to some extent, we have less exposure to what we see is a downturn in the London market at the moment.

Leo Quinn

Yes, and I don't think -- I think London will naturally soften. And we'll maintain a footprint there. I'm quite relaxed about not being overexposed to London. If there are no more questions. Thank you all for coming. And I'm sure we'll talk to you in the next few days. Thank you.

