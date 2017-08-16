Is Snapchat Getting Snapped Up Or Just Snapping Up Massive Ad Revenues Instead?

Snapchat would make for an ideal takeover target due to its ability to grow ad revenues incredibly fast. SNAP is far less like Twitter and much more like Facebook.

Facebook is often left playing catch up to Snapchat in an attempt to compete with the latest popular trends in interactive messaging. This could be an additional unintended advantage for SNAP.

SNAP serves nearly 400 million monthly users, which provides enormous exposure to ad revenue. Therefore, Snapchat appears to be a disruptive force in its industry, as revenues have surged sharply.

Snapchat has lost 50% of its value since its IPO six months ago. But the company suggests that it has an immense user base, ad revenue, brand recognition, and income growth potential.



Snap, Inc. (SNAP), the immensely popular social networking platform, surged by 6.5% after an incredibly volatile day Monday. Incidentally, it was the first day of a lockout expiry where employees could start selling their shares on the open market, which they did. However, as they sold early morning and the stock cratered to a new all-time low, someone started buying -- and they were buying big. It might have been hedge funds, mutual funds, individual investors, or anyone else who decided enough is enough.

Snap shares shares are down over 50% since its IPO, but since we are dealing with a company with enormous ad revenue growth, nearly 400 million monthly users and strong buyout potential, the time to buy might be closer than some expect. Has the bottom in Snapchat been put in? Or is there more pain ahead?

Let's Start With Brand Recognition

Snapchat enjoys amazing brand recognition and is enormously popular with younger users. These consumers will likely become lifetime customers of Snapchat. Snap provides users with a unique feature they can't get anywhere else, and even if they could, Snap users would be unlikely to switch services due to extreme brand loyalty and convenience. Therefore, one of Snap's great advantages is brand recognition and loyalty. In fact, Snapchat is so well known that its brand is already reportedly worth roughly $1.7 billion.

Snapchat Fundamental Analysis

Market Cap: $15 billion

Cash: $2 billion

Revenue Growth Quarterly: 153%

Revenue: $895 million (2017)

Price to Book: 3.98

Price to Sales: 23

Shares Short: 18%

SNAP dropped 14% on results that were actually not as bad as many analysts had predicted. User growth was mainly in line with analyst estimates, and revenue growth came in at 153% yoy. The fact that Snap slightly missed on growing some of its metrics does not necessarily mean the company is not growing extremely rapidly. Snapchat's active user base has expanded by 500% in the past three years, and Snapchat could have between 350 and 500 billion daily active users by 2020.

However, the company's annual active daily user growth has somewhat stalled at around 50%. If the company can sustain this impressive growth, Snap would have at least 260 million users in Q2 2018, 390 million users in 2019, and roughly 585 million active daily users in 2020, using a 50% YoY growth rate. By using a lower 30% growth rate, active daily users could be around 350 million in 2020.

Results Speak for Themselves

Snapchat has experienced 50% active daily users growth for three years in a row now. Even if this growth rate stagnates or falls off a bit, in three to five years' time this company will have a much larger following of 350-500 million active daily users in 2020, according to a continued growth rate of 30%-50% through 2020. Even if we use a modest 30% YoY growth rate, Snapchat would have roughly 370 million daily active users. Either way, 350-500 million active daily users add up to a lot of eyes for ad revenue.

Revenue per User Growing

This chart illustrates the fact that user revenues in Europe and in the rest of the world have an enormous amount of untapped potential and represent significant market share potential for SNAP. This strategy should allow the company to receive higher rates for their advertising services.

Google and Snapchat: A Match Made in Heaven?

Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) receives more than 95% of its total revenue from advertising, and Snap had over 170 million active daily users as of Aug. 10, 2017, a 30% increase from same time last year. The company also grew quarterly YoY revenues by 285%. This is somewhat unprecedented growth, if you take a look at the surrounding landscape. There are few companies like Snap capable of delivering such promising results in the ultra-competitive arena of internet advertising.

No one knows how to monetize Snap's developing business better than Google. In fact, recent reports surfaced that Alphabet wanted to pay $30 billion to acquire Snap a year ago (50% higher from now), but the offer was apparently turned down by Snapchat's management.

However, Snap is much cheaper now, and is trading under $15 billion as of Aug. 10, 2017, roughly 50% of what Google was willing to pay for it a year ago. I would imagine that if a bid to purchase Snapchat came in, the stock could easily move back toward the $30 level --maybe even the $50 level in on year's time.



Snapchat likely deserves the relatively high valuation it has now. The company has incredible growth, amazing brand recognition, and access to millions of loyal users. If monetized properly, this business can become immensely profitable. The trick is growing their user base, and with increased popularity among young people, Snapchat has remarkable growth potential. I believe the company will leverage its contacts and use its influence to create a system in which it will be able to continuously produce growth, which will in turn make it possible for Snap to grow revenues, increase margins and produce some real profits.

Internet advertising is big, and it's the only game in town for many internet juggernauts. Snapchat is a very young company, yet it has already found a way to monetize over $400 million in ad revenue in 2016. Snapchat is extremely focused on building its ad business, and most of its revenue growth is projected to come from this lucrative business.

Possible Obstacles

One major element concerning investors is Snap's burn rate. The company ran through a couple of billion last quarter and only brought in around $150 million in revenue. However, approximately $2 billion of the costs were due to IPO charges that should not occur again. This actually provides an opportunity for Snap to surprise investors to the upside going forward, especially since the stock seems to have taken the brunt of the damage related to the one-time loss. Future Snapchat earnings will look much better due to moderate burn rate.

The Facebook Challenge

Another obstacle SNAP has to deal with is competing with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) on a certain level. Even though Snap's concept is unique, Facebook's Instagram acts as a direct competitor to Snapchat's service, thus creating a struggle for market share.

Facebook has been adopting some of Snap's features. Facebook Live has "masks" now. Instagram also has geostickers. These features are very similar to what Snapchat exclusively offered -- in fact, so much so that it's not clear whether Facebook will escape unscathed from this type of predatory business practice. As of right now, though, this is forming somewhat of an obstacle concerning Snap's growth. However, this too can be looked at as a positive element. After all, competition breeds innovation, better services, and more advanced solutions -- and, as a result, creates higher growth, revenue, and more profits.

Snap is about to produce roughly $900 million in revenue this year. That number is widely being reported to nearly double to $1.63 billion in 2018. This represents a nearly 100% surge in revenues YoY. Future growth projections are slightly lower than 100%, but even if we use a 50% YoY rate for 2019 and 2020, Snap would bring in more than $3 billion in revenue.

Facebook shares are currently being valued at roughly 15x sales. If we apply that same multiple to Snapchat's projected revenues of approximately $3 billion in 2020, we get a valuation of about $45 billion, bringing the share price to around $50. However, even if the numbers are a bit less stellar, $50 is a lot higher than $12.

Technical Image

The chart below illustrates that SNAP shares have given up roughly 50% of their value since going public around six months ago. However, we witnessed a significant move on Monday, when SNAP traded wildly intraday on extremely high volume. This is a key textbook indicator of a possible trend reversal. Furthermore, short-term remarkably oversold conditions appear to be confirmed by the RSI, which has been under 30 for almost a month. However, yesterday's black candle indicates a higher open and a lower close, which might not be a positive indicator short term. It might be smart to wait a few days to see if the recent lows can hold in SNAP shares. After all, just because a stock is oversold doesn't mean it can't go lower.

There is good news on the horizon, though, given that the technical image is becoming much brighter. Numerous technical indicators are suggesting that SNAP is extremely oversold on a technical basis. A washout day appears to have been confirmed, which could propel shares significantly higher from current levels. It's also very possible that shares could retest recent lows. If they hold, this would represent significant potential for the stock to move much higher over the short, medium, and possibly even long term.

The Bottom Line

Judging by the analysis concerning this study, all evidence points toward Snapchat increasing its ad revenue business to monetize and leverage its businesses, while at the same time are working diligently to attract more active daily users to Snap's platform. The company has seen growth rates of around 50% the past few years in creating a larger user base. Even though these figures could decline slightly, we believe a 30% growth rate in this area is very plausible to achieve over the next few years. In turn, Snap should be able to grow its revenue and, based on the projections presented in this analysis, could reach $3 billion in 2020. Furthermore, using a Facebook-type valuation based on sales, Snap's market share could be at around $45 billion in 2020 and would equate to roughly $50 a share.

SNAP is here to stay, and it is already successfully competing with the likes of Facebook and other prominent players in the industry when it comes to advertising revenue. Google, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and other tech giants would love to incorporate Snapchat into their business models. Snapchat would provide an indispensable ad revenue stream with potential for enormous growth over a long period of time. Furthermore, with the right kind of funding, SNAP could transform into a massive profit-creating operation over time, with some sort of strategic partnership or perhaps even on its own.

In our view, SNAP is drastically undervalued long term, even though in the short term it might appear expensive. You have to look at this company in terms of where it could be two, five, and even 10 years from now. The bottom line is that this stock could be a great long-term investment. Moreover, due to the volatile nature of this stock, it represents a remarkable trading instrument that could be utilized to realize enormous profits in relatively short time frames.

I believe in this company, and if serious bid talks begin, my stock price target for SNAP is $30-$50 a share. If the company is on its own, then the price target is $15-$25 by year-end, which is still substantially higher than current levels.

Regarding a trading strategy, look for an opportunity to buy September/October $12-$15 call options, or possibly sell $10 put options as well (though that involves more risk). Your stop-loss should be $11 in SNAP; if the price goes below $11, $9-$10 is very likely the next short-term support. To illustrate the potential magnitude of trades pertaining to options, Monday's near-the-money call options in SNAP expiring in 30 days moved up by nearly 50%, while SNAP surged by only 6.5%. Remember, however, that options trading comes with a high risk of losing capital.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SNAP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long SNAP through long call options and the sale of put options.