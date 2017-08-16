Transocean Should Not Have Overpaid For This Deal

You can read my previous article about Transocean here.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) is certainly overpaying for Songa Offshore (OTCMKTS:SGAZF). The valuation is too rich for my liking. The acquisition is undoubtedly a good strategic fit and it makes sense that Transocean is following the industry trend of consolidation. However, a premium of 37% in current market conditions is not a norm in this industry.

Transocean’s offer price values Songa at $3.4 billion in enterprise value. Based on last year’s EBITDA ($246 million) for Songa, EV/EBITDA multiple for the deal is just under 14x. Keep in mind that EV/EBITDA multiples in the sector are considerably lower. Transocean’s own multiple is just 3.8x while Ensco (NYSE:ESV) has an EV/EBITDA multiple of 2.56x. Diamond Offshore (NYSE:DO), however, has an abnormally high multiple due to the massive fall in EBITDA during the last year. It only generated $3 million in EBITDA in 2016, down from $206 million in 2015. Diamond Offshore has experienced consistent deterioration in EBITDA over the last three years, which has taken its multiple to abnormal heights. Looking at Transocean and Ensco multiples, we can see how expensive the Songa deal is for the company.

Another negative impact will be the addition of debt from Songa, which will be further increased by the notes issued to finance the deal. $660 million of the deal value will be raised through a convertible bond. This will have a negative impact on credit metrics. All the good work done by the sale of Jack-up business and the subsequent redemption of debt will be undone by this deal. Transocean had to redeem some of the debt due to the approaching maturities of notes (especially the 2.5% notes maturing in 2017). However, four other issues were put up for redemption and a total of $1.5 billion were earmarked for debt repayment. This whole exercise resulted in reducing the debt by more than $1.2 billion.

This deal will again increase the overall debt by more than $2.5 billion. Songa Offshore had over $1.9 billion as long-term debt on its books at the end of the last quarter. Addition to EBITDA will be around $400 million, even if we extrapolate the first quarter EBITDA for Songa and expected synergies from the acquisition. Overall effect on leverage will be negative. Post-acquisition leverage ratio will be around 5x (on adjusted basis), up from around 3x. If there is further deterioration in credit metrics then we might see a ratings downgrade from the rating agencies. Moody’s had already changed its ratings outlook to “negative”.

The positives from the deal are that the assets are a good strategic fit for Transocean’s harsh environment operations. Songa has a good order backlog which will take Tranocean’s total backlog to over $14 billion. Revenues will rise by 35% in 2018 and by 50% in 2019. Synergies will save around $40 million in annual operating costs. Due to the long-term contracts with Statoil, there will be reasonable surety about the cash flows. However, market analysts believe that day rates will need to almost double in order to justify the valuation paid by Transocean.

It is surprising that Transocean is paying such a rich premium for assets in an industry where the recovery is still erratic. Offshore drilling will probably see the slowest recovery rate in the oil and gas sector due to the cheaper on-shore options. U.S. shale production is on the rise which has resulted in again choking the recovery in oil prices. OPEC efforts are slowly rebalancing the market but the response to U.S. production data is extremely strong. Small fluctuations in U.S. oil production data cause big swings in oil prices. I believe Transocean is making a costly purchase in challenging market conditions. The company was not in a desperate need to make this acquisition. Transocean’s liquidity position was extremely strong. It has now weakened a little due to the debt repayment. The company will further use some of its cash for this acquisition. Furthermore, its credit facility will mature in 2019. The company did not need to put this stress on its financials. The acquisition might prove to be a good deal in the long-term. However, there are too many unknown variables at the moment. I still believe Transocean is a good pick in this sector but I do not like the valuation being paid for this deal.

