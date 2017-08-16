Precise Biometrics' (PRBCF) CEO Håkan Persson on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Precise Biometrics AB (OTCPK:PRBCF) Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call August 16, 2014 4:00 AM ET

Håkan Persson

[Call starts abruptly] very much and welcome to you all, welcome to this Second Quarter Report Telephone conference. As the moderator said that we who’ll do the presentation, me, Håkan Persson and Göran Thuresson.

First, I’m pleased to report that we have increased sales during the second quarter of 2017, both quarter-over-quarter but also compared to the corresponding period last year, and of course early cooperation with the customer Silead has resulted in substantial royalty revenues and we now have royalty revenues from nine customers. We continued our efforts to build and sustain a broad customer base covering different technologies and geographies, create good growth opportunities and reduce our dependence on individual customers. We have also continued to invest in resources for product development and integration support in Sweden and in our local markets to be able to support our customers in the best way possible.

So, please turn to page two. During the quarter, we made a strategic decision to divest business area, Mobile Smart Card Solutions to IDENTOS, which makes it possible for us to further increase our focus on business area fingerprint technology. By divesting our Tactivo business, we increased resources in both development and sales as well as have strengthened our offering of fingerprint technology and our growth opportunity.

Please turn to page three. During the second quarter, Precise BioMatch was launched in seven mobile devices. One of these devices came from one of the largest smartphone brands globally and is a result of our collaboration with Silead. In the first quarter of this year, the first device with our software was launched with the same vendor. These devices have generated substantial royalty revenues that have had a positive impact on the second quarter. We continue to work hard with Silead to get further deliveries to this vendor going forward, however each new device being a new competitive situation.

Turning to page four. In the second quarter, we signed a license agreement with Melfas, a South Korean sensor manufacturer. We now have 28 licensing agreements for global distribution of our software for mobile devices, smart cards, wearables and other product areas, confirming our position as the leader in fingerprint software.

Please turn to page five. In connection with the Mobile World Congress in Shanghai, end of June, we successfully launched the new security suite, an industry leading fingerprint recognition software with the latest new spoof and liveness detection, as well as standalone anti-spoof products and services. The software is designed to protect fingerprint sensors from spoofing by identifying fake fingers. These solutions significantly enhance the security of fingerprint recognition, mitigates fraud and meets the growing demand for fingerprint solutions that enable secure and trustworthy mobile payment. The new solutions have attracted great interest among our customers and gives us the unique position and competitive edge as we are the only supplier that can offer a software based fingerprint solution with spoof and liveness detection. There’s also a growing interest in spoof and liveness detection of the new use cases such as door locks, cars, and laptops.

Please turn to page six. After the close of the second quarter, we announced that Precise BioMatch Mobile has been integrated in Qualcomm’s next generation ultrasonic fingerprint solutions. Qualcomm demonstrated the possibilities of these solutions for display, glass and metal during the Mobile World Congress in Shanghai, using modified versions of Vivo XPlay 6 and other devices. These solutions generate the great attention from the industry and Qualcomm has announced that they expect that the display and metal solutions to be included in commercial devices in the first half of 2018. In June, we also signed a license agreement with O-Film, one of the major module houses in the industry, assembling fingerprint modules with products from several prominent sensor manufacturers.

So, that concludes the first part of the presentation. Göran, could you please take us through the numbers for the period.

Göran Thuresson

Thank you, Håkan, and good morning. I will start this section with a short summary of the accounts and reporting impacts coming from the divestment of business area Mobile Smart Card Solutions.

Please turn to page seven. In accordance with IFRS 5, the business area Mobile Smart Card Solutions is recorded as business held for sale. The divested business area is in the interim report, reported as discontinued operation, which means that only the net profit generated from the business area is included in the income statement. The net profit is reported underlying profit and loss after tax from discontinued operation, and consequently is a part of the Company’s profit and loss for the period total operation. In the balance sheet, assets held for sale are separately shown.

In the interim report, additional information such as operational cost of the divested business area are disclosed in notes. As a consequence of the divestment, previously reported figures have been converted in order to improve comparability. In order to obtain comparable historical data, previously reported figures have only been adjusted for costs directly relating to the discontinued business area, and which will no longer affect the Company’s remaining operation. Finally, this means that reported revenues and operational profit EBITA only reflects remaining operation fingerprint technology.

Now, please turn to page eight. This and following sides will focus on remaining business operation, fingerprint technology. Revenue increased during the second quarter, both quarter-over-quarter but also compared to corresponding period 2016.

Sales in the second quarter 2017 increased with SEK 1.3 million compared to 2016 and totaled SEK 20.2 million. Sales 2017 includes one-time revenue of SEK 1.2 million. Compared to first quarter 2017, sales increase was [indiscernible] or 21%.

For your information, net sales for Mobile Smart Card Solutions amounted to SEK 3.3 million in the second quarter, which was an increase of SEK 0.4 million compared to second quarter 2016.

Gross margin in the second quarter 2017 was 95%, which was in level with first quarter 2017. Gross margin was charged with depreciation of acquired intangible assets of SEK 0.2 million, corresponding to an impact of 1 percentage point on gross margin. The intangible assets are related to the acquisition of NexID Biometrics.

Please turn to page nine. On rolling 12 months, net sales increased with almost SEK 9 million from SEK 72 million after SEK 81million shown as customer and revenue transition.

Please turn to page 10. To be able to meet market needs, customer requirements and prepare for continuous growth, there has been and is still a need of additional resource. As a result of this, resources have been added during the last six months. At the end of the quarter, the group had a workforce 43 people including consultants, which is an increase from 35 in the second quarter of 2016. Due to higher sales, operating profit increased compared to quarter one 2017 to SEK 0.5 million. In comparison with the second quarter 2016, operating profit decreased due to higher costs. Operational cost for the second quarter of 2017 totaled SEK 18.7 million compared to SEK 13.2 million in 2016. The increase in operational costs is explained by added personnel resources and higher sales costs in Asia and U.S.

Please turn to Page 11. Please note that operational cash flow and cash at bank reflect total operation, which is also expressed in the heading of the slide. Cash flow totaled minus SEK 1.3 million in the quarter, impacted by change in working capital. Operational cash flow for the first half of year 2017 totaled SEK 15.8 million. In December 2016, our cash position was strengthened by a new share issue of SEK 50 million transaction-related expenses. Acquisition of NexID Biometrics was completed during the first quarter of 2017 at the purchase price of SEK 31.4 million that was paid. Considering both the new share issue and acquisition of NexID, the net contribution in available cash totaled SEK 60 million. Available cash end of second quarter 2017 amounted to SEK 115 million and as compared to the second quarter 2016 increased with almost SEK 48 million. The cash situation gives the Company continued strong platform to grow the business.

Now back to you Håkan

Håkan Persson

Thank you, Göran.

So, please turn to page 12. The market for fingerprint technology is growing steadily. And Pareto Equity Research estimates that there’ll be an addressable market of 1 billion devices in 2017, excluding Apple devices. Pareto also estimates that the global addressable market excluding Apple in terms of number of shipments of sensors to smartphones, cars and other products will amount to 2.5 billion units in 2020, of which 1.3 billion will be smartphones. It’s clearly showed that we have great growth opportunities ahead of us, both in the mobile market as well as for embedded products. The market for smart cards and other products with fingerprint technology is expected to start to grow end of this year and to accelerate in 2018 to 2020. Based on our customer discussions, we see a number of indications that this is actually beginning to happen.

Please turn to page 13. The rapid market growth of fingerprint technology has resulted in a congested marketplace with respect to sensor manufacturers offering capacitive sensor technology. This has led to fierce competition which rapidly increases requirements on small sensor sizes, improved performance and lower prices. At the same time, established vendors have a competitive advantage due to their established position and supply chain. The increasingly competitive market landscape for capacitive sensors makes more challenging for many sensor vendors to become qualified suppliers to mobile phone manufacturers and gain greater market share. The increased competition in the market for capacitive sensors makes it also more difficult to predict our customer sales volume for the second half of the year.

Please turn to page 14. Competition in the capacitive market space will also accelerate sensor vendor differentiation through new sensor technologies. New technologies such as ultrasonic and optical sensors are on the rise and we expect to change the market dynamics and open up for new suppliers. Ultrasonic and optical sensors enable integration of fingerprint sensors under the display glass, enabling new design possibilities and improved cost effectiveness. There’s a large interest in these new types of solutions from mobile phone manufacturers. And we are already working on several test projects together with customers which we expect will result in product launches starting in the first half of 2018, supporting our growth. Qualcomm is one example of this, Göran mentioned earlier, recently announced its new generation of ultrasound sensors.

Please turn to page 15. Today, we have 28 license agreements for distribution of our fingerprint software. We see a steady growth of new customers, which is important as the broadened customer base makes it possible for us to benefit from the rapid growth in the market and at the same time reduce our dependence on specific customers.

Several of our customers offer ultrasonic or optical sensors, which makes us well-positioned to benefit from the upcoming technology shift to new sensor technologies. Our broad customer base gives us an efficient sales and distribution channel that covers the global market of fingerprint software. Our strong customer base enables us to capture the momentum in the mobile market and position us well for the upcoming growth in emerging product areas such smart cards, locks, wearables, cars and other IoT devices. We have noticed an increased interest from new players, in particular from microprocessor manufacturers who want to pre-integrate fingerprint software in processors for specific applications such as IoT devices for the smart home, for example doors.

Please turn to page 16. Smart cards with fingerprint technology are on the rise. And we have announced the participation in two new projects during the quarter. Elan Microeletronics launched the payment card with fingerprint technology that is going to be delivered to premium customers at the South Korean bank and MeReal Biometrics announced that their biometric smart card, V2 has been taken into use by Pleinair Casino in France to manage employee access and attendance with the possibility to actually expand the solution for casino customers as well.

Over the past months, we have seen an increased momentum in our interaction with companies in the smart card market. This market is now developing rapidly, in particular for payment but also other use cases. The smart card that has been taken into use by Pleinair Casino is a good example of a non-payments related use case. We are involved in many smart card projects and are in discussions with several different types of players in this industry. This is a very exciting market but uncertain; we would be talking about much more going forward.

Now turn to page 17. To summarize this quarter, I am very pleased that we have managed to increase our revenues. We receive royalty revenues from nine customers. We continue to broaden our customer base to cover different sensor technologies as well as geographical areas. And we are also making progress in several large customer projects, both for mobile and embedded use cases.

We will continue to increase our R&D resources to ensure that we can provide leading fingerprint software, both for mobile and embedded devices and improved customer support, in particular for on-site integration support.

We are involved in several customer-specific integration projects, both for mobile and devices and new use cases such as smart watch, and we are optimistic that these projects will accelerate our growth in 2018.

Our view on full year revenues for remaining operations is unchanged. We expect that revenues will be in line with 2016 revenues, even though our customer sales volumes have become more difficult to predict due to the increased competition between sensors and cost base. [Ph] And in line with our previous guidance, we expect the positive operating results for remaining operation for the full year 2017.

So, with that remark, I would like to conclude the second quarter report. I am now handing over to the moderator for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Bertil Nilsson from Jarl Securities. Please go ahead.

Bertil Nilsson

Yes, hello. I have two questions. First, a more follow-up on this guidance. On the one hand, competitive landscape for sensors manufacturer, on the other hand, increased volumes and activities in the cards sector. Would you say that probably we’ll be -- you have a very broad portfolio of clients, do you foresee that there will be, let’s say, 10 out of these that will reach significant volumes and also the fact your rather high sales and administration costs link to your large extended client portfolio currently, if you look into 2018, you think?

Håkan Persson

I didn’t really catch the question.

Bertil Nilsson

Okay. I’ll repeat it. The first is a follow-up on the guidance. When you talk about the competitive landscape for sensor manufacturers, which has been the case for some time now. And also you talk about an increase -- enhanced activity in the card sector from the last part of this year and going into 2018. And my question relates to when -- you have a very interesting but also large number of clients. Do you foresee that you will narrow -- there’ll be let’s say a third of them, which most specific that you will -- going into let’s say mid-2018 there’ll be let’s say tunnel down there that’ll have more significant activities and leading to that about this rather small volumes and link to that, will affect your sales and administration and R&D?

Håkan Persson

Yes. I mean, today, we’ve royalty -- as I said, royalty revenues from nine customers. And we expect these customers to continue to perform [ph]. And then when it comes to the -- and that’s -- these revenues are -- royalties are primarily from the mobile sector. The smart card segment, as I said, we expect to start -- it’ll start in 2018 to start generate revenues. Exactly how many and who are going to be win these cases and to what extent is difficult to say, but obviously more customers of ours will generate, we expect will generate royalty revenues. I mean, roughly half of our customer base let’s say work in both in the mobile space and in the embedded space. Some of the customers we have royalty revenues from already today are also in the embedded space. But I would expect that we will see more revenue or royalty generating customers going forward in 2018.

The effect on the sales and administration costs, well one aspect of that is China that we have withholding tax [ph] that is related to the sales volume but we also need to increase our resources on the ground in order to be able to take cater through the demand of the customer. And I wouldn’t say that is totally related to the number of customers generating revenues for us. But the purpose of having the broad customer base is obviously to be able to address the total market in terms both mobile devices and embedded devices but also different technologies. And that is a work that is continuous and that will be ongoing, which in itself obviously…

Bertil Nilsson

Okay. And also, you are talking about Silead, but I -- my reading when you talk about FPX and Goodix, is that Silead might be affected but not -- but you still foresee good growth for them.

Håkan Persson

What have said and what I would like to -- can comment is that we have made the -- we keep the guidance as it is, even though we see that competitive landscape has become more competitive.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] As there are no further questions registered, I will return the conference back to the speakers.

Håkan Persson

Okay. Thank you very much for attending this telephone conference. And hope to see you or talk to you again in about three months’ time for the Q3 results. Thank you very much.

