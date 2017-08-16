Two Reasons I Sold EQT Corporation

There are active initiatives underway to export natural gas (UNG), predominantly in liquefied form (LNG). Some capacity has recently come online at Sabine Pass, which is located on the Gulf of Mexico. A new terminal is set to open later this year at Point Cove, MD, where methane and liquids remain abundant. In fact, despite such important activities, commercial parties and industry authorities might describe the market as oversupplied.

Per the US EIA, this year should actually mark the beginning of a transition into status as a net exporter:

Outwardly such activity should eliminate some supply (I, II). It follows that there, therefore, can be future support for the commodity’s price. Despite having moved higher from its former low, it remains depressed.

It appears that it will remain that way though. Separate and apart from what is being produced in the Marcellus and Utica shales, during the Spring of this year, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) announced another huge discovery. The Haynesville and Bossier shales may contain 304 trillion cubic feet ((Tcf)) of natural gas. There is also some oil there.

In addition to that, production estimates are now being made for the Anadarko Basin.

Barring some substantial disruption, supplies of natural gas appear to be incredibly extensive. Even as export projects come to fruition, gas replaces coal, and is used for electricity generation, prices should remain low — perhaps even with a scorching hot remainder of the summer that is followed by a particularly cold winter. Unforeseeable things can happen. Otherwise, there is really so much gas that commercial parties can only send it to where the price is highest and then try to refinance debt.

EQT Corporation (EQT) is one of the few Marcellus Exploration and Production (E&P) firms with investment grade credit ratings. Though there could be some excitement if operations at the nearby Cove Point terminal successfully commence, it is hard to imagine the price of gas moving meaningfully and sustainably higher. Thus, the first opportunity to profitably unload shares, acquired near the beginning of the year, has been utilized.

During the interim months that have transpired, EQT, which owns substantial pipeline assets that add value to stock ownership in multiple ways, and help when gas prices are low, has made an offer to acquire Rice Energy (RICE). Such consolidation could be sensible for the industry. It may or may not help EQT shareholders, and the immediate reaction to the announcement was negative. Upon announcement of the offer, the stock’s recorded price change is a drop of 8.9%.

Since the Rice offer, an investment firm has taken a stake in the company and declared its opposition to it, as well as a tedious, if not perplexing, claim that EQT should sell its pipeline assets. While there are a handful of parties that the media is enthusiastic about that can be worth listening to, the firm looking to shake up EQT might not be one (perhaps similar to what has transpired at Advance Auto Parts (AAP).

There is the chance the stock can trade higher. Others might prefer to wait for future gains. To be clear, there are other firms that are far easier to rate as a Sell, but that is not the objective.

To summarize, because of abundant supply, it is difficult to see any way that the price of natural gas is going higher. At the same time, persons in command of sums of money that are big enough to draw the attention of the press - who might otherwise be easy to ignore - have been vocally associating with EQT Corporation. Thus, the opportunity to collect a small profit through a several months’ investment in EQT, and not look back, might never be regrettable.

