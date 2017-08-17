Has Foot Locker Been Dragged Down Too Much?

Earnings as well as revenues are expected to grow over the next quarters.

Foot Locker (FL) has not reported its second quarter results yet (that will happen on Friday), yet the company's shares are trading very close to 52-week lows. I believe that the company's shares have some value at the current valuation.

Foot Locker is an internationally active footwear (and sportswear) retailer that has had a strong growth track record over the last years:

FL Revenue (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

In just five years Foot Locker's earnings per share have doubled, whilst net income was up by 75% and revenues were up by thirty percent. The company's strong earnings growth, despite revenues only growing in the mid single digits annually, can be explained via two main factors:

The company's margins kept expanding continuously, mainly due to higher comps leading to higher operating profits per location (as flat fixed costs at the company's stores were covered by an ever-increasing amount of gross profits), and on the other hand Foot Locker's steadily declining share count played a major role:

FL Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Over the last five years Foot Locker's amount of shares outstanding has headed down continuously, which means that the company's net earnings are distributed over a smaller amount of shares -- earnings per share increase.

The first point, growing margins (mainly due to rising comps) has continued during the most recent quarter, although to a lesser extent: Foot Locker's comps sales were up by 0.5% in the first quarter. March and April comps sales were up more than that (high single digits) -- as those are the most recent months, it seems possible that Foot Locker's comps in May (and possibly June and July) were good as well -- in that case the second quarter results may surprise investors in a positive way.

Analysts are calling for a total revenue increase of a little more than one percent during the second quarter, an estimate that would very likely be beaten if the comps strength of March and April continued into the second quarter.

The second factor that has pushed Foot Locker's earnings per share growth in the last couple of years, the company's buybacks, will likely continue, as Foot Locker is in a very strong financial position:

FL Total Long Term Debt (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The company holds $1.05 billion in cash, whereas the company's long term debt totals just $130 million. With more than $900 million in net cash (fifteen percent of the company's market capitalization) and close to $500 million in annual free cash flows, Foot Locker can easily continue to shrink its share count significantly going forward.

The company's dividend payments total $160 million a year (with the dividend standing at $0.31 per share, which equals a dividend yield of 2.6%), so free cash flows after dividends are close to $300 million a year. That would be enough to shrink the share count by roughly five percent a year, and the company would not even have to touch its huge net cash position to do that.

source: finviz.com

Despite the company's comps holding up quite well in the most recent quarter and analysts seeing more revenue growth going forward, Foot Locker's shares have cratered over the last couple of months, dropping more than 40% from their 52-week high.

FL data by YCharts

Based on that deep price cut, that made Foot Locker's multiples plummet, shares look quite inexpensive right here: At less than nine times forward earnings this retailer with a very clean balance sheet and high shareholder returns is worthy of a closer look, for those seeking capital appreciation as well as for those seeking income from their investments, I believe.

It is possible that Foot Locker drops further if earnings are not as good as expected, thus entering a position before Friday could lead to a lot of volatility in one's holding, but I believe that Foot Locker has been dragged down too much over the last couple of months.

