3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: August 17, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things in Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you understand and keep up with the news from the biotech and pharmaceutical industries!

Without further ado...

Bristol-Myers Squibb misses par in interim kidney cancer results

Ever since Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) got its surprise knockout results in relapsed kidney cancer for their PD-1 inhibitor nivolumab (branded Opdivo), the question of whether this agent could potentially unseat Pfizer's (PFE) sunitinib as the first-line treatment of choice has been on the world's mind.

Thus the community has awaited the results of CheckMate 214 with significant anticipation. This study assessed first-line sunitinib versus nivolumab in combination with the anti-CTLA-4 antibody ipilimumab in intermediate- or poor-risk advanced renal cell carcinoma.

And now we have a first look at these findings. BMY announced top-line results for this study, showing that the immune checkpoint inhibitors had significantly improved overall response rate compared with sunitinib.

Unfortunately, while there was a numerical trend in improvement for the immunotherapy arm, median progression-free survival was not significantly improved, echoing recent findings from the MYSTIC study.

Looking forward: So BMY met one primary endpoint in this study but missed on another. This means that the immunotherapy combo is not an immediate slam dunk in patients at this time, and the company will need to wait and see if overall survival is improved. As I said, this situation would appear to mimic the MYSTIC study results that lost AstraZeneca (AZN) a substantial amount of valuation last month. And this goes to show that similar negative findings can occur in patients being given a PD-1 inhibitor, undermining the thesis that PD-1 is superior to PD-L1 inhibition.

And Exelixis gets the jump in first-line kidney cancer

The other exciting thread for previously treated advanced kidney cancer has been the emergence of the kinase inhibitor cabozantinib, which was the last TKI to get approval (so far). Exelixis (EXEL) has enjoyed quite the gain from this approval, and they are now looking toward first-line treatment themselves.

The word out now is that they've submitted a supplemental drug application for approval of cabozantinib in the first-line setting. If allowed by the FDA, this will make cabozantinib just the second TKI to gain a prominent place in first-line treatment.

Looking forward: It seems highly likely that we'll see cabozantinib enter the first-line setting since we saw favorable results from CABOSUN. It introduces an interesting wrinkle into the treatment landscape, as many people thoughT immune checkpoint inhibitors would take it over entirely. This may not be so, especially since clinicians in the kidney cancer area are already used to using these small molecule inhibitors, and they are often less experienced with immune checkpoint inhibitors. This is changing quickly, but EXEL is looking to have a good chance to take on a significant chunk of the market share.

Portola gets a date for its dance with the FDA

Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) is currently working on a few developmental agents, the most advanced of which being andexanet alfa. This agent is designed to rapidly reverse the action of Factor Xa inhibitors, which are used to treat life-threatening bleeding a promote blood clots. Thus, PTLA hopes that this agent will become an important supportive care measure to prevent serious complications due to Factor Xa inhibitor treatment.

But they were hit with bad news almost one year to the day; the FDA's complete response letter to the company detailed some additional manufacturing data that needed to be procured, as well as some more data to support a broad label that PTLA were seeking.

Now, PTLA has announced that their resubmission to the FDA has been accepted for review, and the FDA placed an action date of February 18, 2018, on this application.

Looking forward: Yet another example where apparently minor concerns can really derail an application to the FDA. It took the company a year to resolve these issues and resubmit, and so the potential time to market has been extended substantially. Hopefully, their updated work is enough to address this life-threatening complication of Factor Xa inhibition.

Conclusion

Thank you for taking time out of your day to read a new edition of this digest! If you found it helpful for your due diligence, I hope you'll consider becoming a follower of mine on Seeking Alpha, as this will allow you to receive real-time email updates whenever new articles of mine go live!

At any rate, thanks again, and have a great day!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.