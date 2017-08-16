RAIT & SanRidge Top Follower Favorites As Readers Picked Troubled Stocks For This Rogue List

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top yield August FoFaves showed 62.83% more dividend than from $5k invested in all ten.

By yield, the following top ten underdogs made this August write-up: NRZ; MDLY; SFL; RAS; FTR; PER; MORL; BPT; ORC; NAP. These averaged 15.88% yields.(Yes, three made all-three lists.).

By price upside, alone, these ten FoRogue/Faves made the top tier: SNR; GSK; MIC; CTL; SSW; LOAN; FTR; CHS; PER; RAS. They made estimated 41% gains on average.

July 15-August 15 Arnold dividend dog "followers" named 36 favorites by comment and suggestion. Many commented on bad news, so bad news stocks made the list as follower Rogue picks.

Follower Selections

Until May blatant invitations at the bottom of my Seeking Alpha articles requested an e-mail address, favorite dividend stock ticker, and favorite team from readers. In exchange for these answers, a summary of reports describing my best performing dogs of the week (DOTW) in two marketplace portfolios was sent.

However reference to outside email addresses are no longer permitted by S.A. Thus, now, when you send me a message or comment on any of my new posts, I may include the dividend stock you mention in a future follower favorite feature. Therefore many more rogues may appear on these lists in the future.

Now here are tangible results for the follower rogues & favorites as of August, 2017.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Predicted 32% To 106% Net Gains For Ten FoFave Dogs Of August To 2018

Four of ten top dividend-yielding Follower Favorite dogs were verified as being among the top ten of thirty gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (As tinted gray in the chart above). So, the yield-based forecast for the FoFave dogs, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was 40% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for August 2018:

RAIT Financial Trust (RAS) was projected to net $1,063.33, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 58% more than the market as a whole.

SandRidge Permian (PER) was projected to net $937.14, based on dividends plus one analyst, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 27% less than the market as a whole.

Chico's FAS, Inc. (CHS) was projected to net $545.16, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from thirteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 34% less than the market as a whole.

Frontier Communications (FTR) was projected to net $450.38, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from sixteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 33% less than the market as a whole.

CenturyLink (CTL) netted $369.78 based on mean target price estimates from seventeen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% less than the market as a whole.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) was projected to net $344.50, based on a target estimate from a single analyst, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 23% less than the market as a whole.

Seaspan (SSW) was projected to net $343.64, based on dividends plus a median target estimate from ten brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 34% less than the market as a whole.

Navios Maritime Midstream (NAP) was projected to net $327.19, based on a mean target price estimate from three analysts,]dividends, less broker fees. No beta number was available for NAP.

Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC) was projected to net $325.16, based on target price estimates from seven analysts, plus the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 8% less than the market as a whole.

New Senior Investment Gp (SNR) was projected to net $318.39, based on target price estimates from four analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. No beta number was available for SNR.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 50.25% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 14% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusions (11): Analysts Expected A 22.98% Net Loss From One FoRogue Dog By August 2018

BP Prudhoe Bay (BPT) was projected to lose $229.79, based on target price estimates from one analyst, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 54% opposite the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. So, the highest yielding stocks in any collection have become affectionately known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Thirty-Six For the Money

Yield (dividend / price) results from YCharts.com verified by Yahoo Finance for "follower favorite" stocks as of market closing prices 8/15/17 revealed actionable conclusions discussed below. See any Dow 30 article for an explanation of the term "dogs" for stocks reported based on Michael B. O'Higgins book "Beating The Dow" (HarperCollins, 1991), now named Dogs of the Dow. O'Higgins system works to find bargains in any collection of dividend paying stocks. Utilizing analyst price upside estimates expanded the stock universe to include popular growth equities, as desired.

Actionable Conclusion (12): "Follower Rogue" Stock, By Yield, NAP, Led 36 August FFaves

Thirty-six follower favorites sorted by yield calculated as of market close 8/15/17 included all eleven Morningstar sectors, one closed end investment companies, two ETNs, and no ETFs.

Of the leading ten, the top dog was one of two industrials, followed by three in real estate, one from the energy sector, one ETN, one communication service entity, and one from financial services. Two of the top ten follower-mentioned dogs paid monthly dividends.

The whole pack by yield, was led by the top of two industrials, Navios Maritime Midstream (NAP) [1]. The other industrials representative placed eighth, Ship Finance International (SFL) [8].

Three real estate investment trusts placed second, seventh, and tenth, Orchid Island Capital (ORC) [2] RAIT Financial Trust (RAS) [7], and, New Residential Investment (NRZ) [10].

Two energy rogues placed third and fifth, BP Prudhoe Bay (BPT) [3], and SandRidge Permian Trust (PER) [5].

One ETN placed fourth, UBS ETRACS Mthly Py 2xLvg Mortg REIT ETN (MORL) [4]. One communications service dog placed sixth, Frontier Communications (FTR) [6], and the financial services representative placed ninth, Medley Management (MDLY) [9], to complete the top ten.

Actionable Conclusions: (13-22) Top Ten FFave Dogs Showed 22.6% To 91.7% Upsides To August, 2018; (23) One Downside Was -38.14%.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Wizards Estimated (24) A 16% Median Target Price Upside and (25) 23% Net Gain From 30 FoFave Upside Dogs Come August 2018

Follower Favorite top thirty stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of August 15, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

Analysts projected a 10% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 10% in the coming year. Notice, price lower than dividend in the coming year forecasts no overbought condition coming within $700 of these Follower Favorite top yield dogs.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Analysts Forecast A Nearly 63% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Follower Favorite Stocks To August 2018

Ten top FoFave dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten FFave dogs selected 8/15/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented five of eleven sectors plus two funds.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Expected (26) 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Follower Favorite Dogs To Deliver 57.85% Vs. (27) 35.53% Net Gains by All Ten by August, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten FoFaves kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 62.83% more net gain than $5,000 ivery lowest priced Follower Favorite top yield dog, RAIT Financial Trust (RAS), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 106.33%.

The five lowest-priced FFave top yield dogs for August 15 were: RAIT Financial Trust (RAS); SandRidge Permian (PER); Medley Management (NAP); Navios Maritime Midstream (PSEC); Orchid Island Capital (ORC), with prices ranging from $1.20 to $9.66.

Five higher-priced FFave dogs for August 15 were: Ship Finance International (SFL); Frontier Communications (FTR); New Residential Investment (NRZ); UBS ETRACS Mthly Py 2xLvg Mortg REIT ETN (MORL); CBP Prudhoe Bay (BPT), whose prices ranged from $13.60 to $19.40.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The 36 asset vehicles discussed in this article were suggested by Seeking Alpha members nicknamed: Amanda Burns, ARG1, cssys, farnsworth, green growth, jlynch, keltus 1952, Lucienke, minnesota72, NeoContrarian, Owen Zuro, paul7777777, Richard Lejeune, Roy HC, tomsable@aol.com, wesph15, and zippo 57.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Five of these top 36 Follower Favorite pups by yield qualify as a valuable catches! Find them among the now 52 Dogs of the Week I found on The Dividend Dog Catcher premium site, or the forty-eight Dogs of the Week II now available. Click here to subscribe or get more information.

Make investing fun

Suggest a favorite stock for my next follower favorite article. Message me with your favorite stock ticker. I will include it in that article. Just send the ticker symbol for your favorite dividend stock (or two) by clicking on the envelope icon below the headline of this article or simply type in the comments sector below. Type your top ticker, and remember to Root for the Underdog.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your FoFave dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: askmen.com.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APTS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.