Is Range Resources Takeover Bait?

Given how low RRC is trading, I fully expect RRC will be the proud recipient of some takeover bids as they own Tier A acreage and are low-cost producers.

This is a quick update on Range Resources. My April 3, 2017, article, "Ready To Rocket At $29," proved to be "early."

This is a high-level update, as I haven't written about Range Resources (RRC) on the public side of Seeking Alpha since April 3, 2017, when I penned a fairly detailed piece titled "Ready To Rocket At $29."

Clearly, my timing was impeccable, as shares of Range closed yesterday, at $17.61. Therefore, shares of RRC are down 39% since this recommendation. In this piece, I will share some of my current thoughts. Also, as I pride myself on my transparency and positioning, at the time of publication, we only bought a very modest amount of RRC June 2017 $30 calls (only bet $600), as I wanted to wait to see if the summer power burn would show up. Note that in late May and early June 2016, big power burn, driven by country wide very hot weather and super low natural gas prices sparked a major rally in natural gas (as gas to coal switching created isolated power burn days north of 40 Bcf/d.

However, by early June 2017, with the realization that we would lose our modest $600 bet on the RRC June $30 calls, we realized that we needed to move further out on the options calendar. Therefore, we have been buying (periodically) buying more RRC January 2018 $27.50 calls (we bought another 20 of these calls just last week for $0.22 per contract and our cost basis is now $0.80 on 50 contracts). Also, I bought 500 shares of RRC at $23.10 in my PA. With the housekeeping and transparency fully out of the way, let's have a high-level discussion on Range Resources.

At the outset, let me be crystal clear and cut to the chase, as I think there is better than a 50/50 chance that Range Resources gets taken over in either a friendly or hostile deal. The industry needs to consolidate as tighter production discipline, given the highly fragmented nature of natural gas production, will help set a floor under prices. However, we have a lot of terrain to cover, so let's start with the macro perspective.

Exhibit A: I will lead and echo the sentiments of the former "Oil God," Andy Hall, that we are currently in a momentum and "Algos Gone Wild" market environment.

Source: Seeking Alpha

A friend of mine, who is a middle to upper tier corporate development person, who's career spans more than thirty years working for oil and gas companies, is long north of 22,000 shares of Range (cost basis in the low $20s). He periodically sends me these two charts (see below).

This chart poignantly illustrates that the algos have gone wild, as starting in May 2016, RRC's stock prices has been on a straight downward trajectory, which diverged from the recovery in WTI (USO) and natural gas (UNG) as both have rebounded sharply off first half 2016 cycle lows.

Look at the recovery in oil and gas, yet RRC's stock has been straight down.

See how RRC's stock stuck in a downward channel:

Source: Fidelity

Next, look at the year-to-date stock performance of the gassy natural gas names. As you can see, YTD, RRC is down 49%, Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) is down 43%, Southwestern Energy (SWN) is down 51%, and Gulfport (GPOR) is down 45%. Notice how the upcoming merger of EQT Corporation (EQT) and Rice Energy Inc. (RICE) has caused both of their stocks prices to sharply pull up from the aerial nosedive. Also, Cabot Oil and Gas (COG), which has much lower projected production growth (8% - 12%) in FY17, is actually up as investors are currently myopically focused on its free cash flow generation (I will discuss this topic more later). RRC's production is targeted at 30% growth and a nice mix of NGLs.

Here is a YTD chart on the gassy natural gas stocks:

Source: Google Finance

Bear with me, just one more paragraph, as I promise we will take a high-level look at some of the micro aspects of RRC. I would argue that most of the computer scientists short energy have no idea how to fundamentally value a business or the sector, but rather they are very good at exploiting fear and securities price momentum. And, in 2017, at least YTD, this has been an extremely lucrative trade since the beginning of the year.

As you can see in the chart above, the quantitative "Masters of the Universe" have essentially shorted every rally and prevented RRC's stock (among others) from escaping its downward technical channel. The other factor that currently benefits the algos is that so much money has moved from active mutual funds to passive ETFs that fundamental securities analysts that do real work and try to understand businesses don't have the cash war chests to wage activist campaigns, or even take significant stakes (say 20% positions) in a company like Range. This, too, has really helped the hedge funds that are short Range.

However, I would argue that RRC is trading so far below its intrinsic value that it has to be on the front and center radar of every major oil company that wants exposure to RRC's awesome truly "core" Marcellus acreage. If you read the occasional commentary from the Tier 1 giants, Exxon Mobil (XOM), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A), Chevron (CVX), Total S.A. (TOT), or BP plc (BP), it is obvious that these companies are farsighted thinkers and try to position themselves on the Monopoly board for 2020 and beyond. They certainly aren't thinking in quarter to quarter time spans.

Despite two back to back extremely warm winters (emphasis on the word "extreme"), and a relatively mild summer, in 2017, natural gas inventories are near the five-year averages.

So I find it laughable when I read yesterday's WSJ article where Goldman Sachs and Citigroup are cited as saying:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Citigroup Inc. and others say that abundant supply, and production that can be ramped up quickly, should keep U.S. natural gas prices at an average of around $3 per million British thermal units for the next couple of years. Futures contracts for gas to be delivered in the winter, when demand and prices tend to be highest, don’t exceed $3.50 per mmBtu until late 2027, according to FactSet.

Now, let's turn to Range specifically. By the way, my more in-depth thoughts can be found on my premium site, Market Adventures.

Check out these five slides from RRC's corporate deck (from Aug. 14, 2017):

Chart A (Look at RRC's acreage)

By the way, RRC drilled the first well in the Marcellus. Can you say first mover's advantage?

Chart B (improving diffs as more takeaway comes online)

Chart C (Best in class recycle ratio)

Chart D (High EUR/Ft and Low F&D)

Chart E (low break-even costs)

The reason I mention the phrase takeover or hostile takeover is because on Aug. 9, 2017, RRC filed a shelf registration (see S-4 form). My guess, emphasis on "guess," is that RRC is trying to have this in place in case they are the proud recipient of a takeover bid. For additional context, when EQT filed it SEC paper work, they mentioned that they were also in discussions with a Party "A," "B," and "C." Party "A" must have been Rice Energy, but who were "B" and "C"?

Takeaway

My timing suggesting to buy RRC at $29 during the first week of April proved early. However, nothing has fundamentals changed with RRC. They still own Tier 1 core acreage, are lowest producers, and are very good on the technology arms race front. When favorable weather shows up combined with takeaway capacity (I don't think Rover will be fully flowing until January 2018), investors (not traders) will look back and kick themselves for not borrowing money at a bank and buying boatloads of RRC shares. As I said above, I have written more in-depth pieces on my premium site, discussing more of the nuances of why I love Range Resources.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RRC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.