Apple's Value To Qualcomm

Thesis

This piece will examine what Qualcomm (QCOM) is worth based on a substantial loss of licensing revenue. Not because I think this is extremely likely, but because assessing a near worst case scenario, can be helpful in finding clarity and perspective. I reiterate that this analysis is about theorizing. The fact that I do so, does not implicate my opinion on the likelihood of said scenario.



Introduction

Much has been written about Qualcomm. I have certainly done my part. I’ve written about, what I thought was Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Declaration of War and how Apple followed this up with another body blow combination and more recently.



Recently, QCOM has swung back like it's George Foreman, attempting to ban the sale of IPhones on the basis of patent infringement. I haven’t covered this, but many have. You can read about it here and here.



Of course, I’m going to need to make a couple of assumptions. First, since this is a near worst case scenario, I’ll be modeling in a licensing revenue decline of 70%-90%. Second, near worst case, does not mean worst case. To that end, I will be assuming that the NXPI acquisition goes through.



Licensing revenues

Most know that Apple contributes enormously to QCOM’s top and bottom line. We can easily figure out how much exactly Apple contributes, as I have done in my earnings prediction analysis. Since the goal of the calculation is different in this analysis, I’ll go through it here as well.







Source: press release

The table above is all we need to figure out Apple’s contribution. It is taken from a press release in which QCOM updated its guidance to exclude licensing revenue from Apple, or more specifically Apple’s manufacturers.



In any case, we can see that the guidance range has been reduced by $500 million on a quarterly basis and that the EPS range has been reduced by $0.30. Since there are about 1.5 billion shares of QCOM outstanding, the net income must be $450 million.



That is a whopping 90% net income margin.

Method and assumption



There are two ways we can go about figuring out what the intrinsic value is:

1) We can treat the licensing revenues as a separate company and figure out the NPV on an isolated basis.

2) We can simply subtract licensing revenues and thus free cash flow from the holistic NPV calculations.



I am more comfortable with #2, as I feel it more accurately captures the valuation implications as part of the QCOM business. If we went about it according to method #1, we would have to make more assumptions than we already have to do, meaning a higher risk of inaccuracy.



Before I move one, I’d like to explain why I am not completely excluding the licensing revenues. Even if Apple wins the battle cut and dry, it is unlikely that it will stop paying QCOM. Rather, the price arrangement would become a lot more favorable to Apple.



What exactly constitutes “favorable” is unsure. This is why I am creating a range. I’ve set the range at a minimum of 30% of current value (70% decline) because QCOM charges on a percentage basis and Apple’s products are a lot more expensive than most products that use the same licensing agreement.



So, if QCOM was forced to charge something closer to the average or even closer to the mean, it would mean a hefty blow. Also, keep in mind that –in this scenario- other licensees that are currently paying way above the average or mean, would likely be entitled to a similar price reduction that was granted to Apple.



First, let’s look at what QCOM would be worth if it stopped growing.





We get an intrinsic value p/sh of around $59. From this exercise, it’s evident that the market is very pessimistic about QCOM’s future. After we add a CAGR of 2%, in-line with historical GDP growth, the intrinsic value gets a $1 bump. The company is being valued on assumptions of declining profitability. Keep in mind, that this excludes NXPI completely. We’ll get to that in a second.



Let’s now look at what happens when QCL shrinks by 30% starting next year, and declines by 10% each year after that. Again, this is just an exercise and I make no claims about the likelihood of this.







The intrinsic value drops to $21 a share. Of course, these are extreme assumptions and the market is certainly not buying it given that QCOM is trading at $55 p/share. It is unimaginable to me that QCOM would really lose 70% of its revenue, but this exercise does really highlight how valuable QCL is. So, perhaps a more “realistic” worst case scenario is warranted.



A 20% drop in revenues and income, and one year with a 10% decline. Perhaps you’ve noticed, but a 20% drop is equal to Apple replacing QCOM with another company. The rest of the licensees remain almost unchanged and get a slight reduction of 10%. This creates an intrinsic value per share of around $46. In other words, according to my assumptions, which are fairly extreme (no growth in QCT and decline in QCL), Apple’s money is worth about $13 a share.





NXPI

Let’s now add NXPI. A couple of assumptions here as well:



1) QCOM pays $110 a share

2) QCOM does this by adding $40 billion in debt to its balance sheet and pays $7 billion with cash from its balance sheet. Besides an equity offering, there is no other option since it’s an all cash deal.

3) I am assuming a CAGR of 7% at NXPI.

4) Synergy costs will bump the FCF yield up by 1% before leveling off to around 27.3%.







The intrinsic value gets a slight bump of $1 per share. The NXPI acquisition is not accretive due to the high debt load that comes with the deal. Had the deal come without a penny in debt, the intrinsic value would have been $74 per share. Likelier, the deal is more strategically motivated than financially.



Conclusion



There’s a lot about my numbers that can be debated. The point of this analysis was to show the value and impact that Apple has on QCOM. Apple might never leave QCOM as a customer, NXPI might grow with a 10% CAGR and a FCF yield of 30%. It is impossible to know. What we do know now, is that Apple got impact QCOM by approximately $13 a share if it stopped doing business with the company. Given these findings, I find it hard to speak of an asymmetric risk/reward scenario.

