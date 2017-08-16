Stein Mart's (SMRT) CEO Hunt Hawkins on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 16, 2017 04:30 PM ET

Executives

Hunt Hawkins - Chief Executive Officer

MaryAnne Morin - President

Gregory Kleffner - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary

Analysts

Anthony Lebiedzinski - Sidoti & Company

Operator

I would now like to turn the call over to Hunt Hawkins, CEO of Stein Mart.

Hunt Hawkins

Good afternoon, everyone and welcome to Stein Mart’s second quarter earnings conference call. With me today are our President, MaryAnne Morin; and our Chief Financial Officer, Greg Kleffner.

I am going to make some opening comments and then I’ll turn the call over to MaryAnne, who will talk about our merchandising and marketing initiatives that will begin to impact results in the second half. Greg will then review our financial results and we will take questions after that.

Before I talk about the quarter, I’d like to take a quick look back to reflect on how we got to where we are and where we are headed. Our sales performance began slipping in the fall of 2015 and since then has been further impacted by the challenges we all see in the retail apparel industry.

Unfortunately, we were slow to react to the changing environment and lower traffic. So our inventories grew excessively, particularly in the latter half of 2016. This period for apparel retail has been particularly tough for the department stores and mall based specialty retailers, while the off-price sector was less impacted with a continuing upward trend in sales, productivity and increased brand awareness.

We were behaving more and more like a department store however, in terms of our merchandise acquisition and sales promotion. So our results have reflected that. We have told you we need to change this course and as you will hear from MaryAnne, we are implementing the initiatives that will do this.

Now I’ll touch briefly on our second quarter results. Comparable store sales for the quarter were better than the first quarter and while still negative were strongest in July driven by clearance. Our transaction volumes, which reflect traffic improved from negative to flat in July and units per transaction were up.

Earnings for the second quarter were lower than the estimate we previously provided due to a strategic decision to move up our initial clearance markdowns on spring merchandise and to a lesser extent to liquidate certain underperforming inventories. We believe this has helped us clear our overbought spring merchandise more efficiently and at lower initial markdowns level that would be required later.

Based on our success of this, going forward, we will continue to take clearance markdowns earlier to improve our inventory productivity. We expect this result in the higher sales at better margins over a longer period of time. We previewed our plans to better manage our inventories on our first quarter call and are very pleased with the progress we've made this quarter, reducing average store inventories by 15%.

We feel good about our inventories going into the third quarter and the positive effects that will come with less merchandise on the floor. While our current lower inventories levels have been highly driven by markdowns, in the future this will be driven by lower buying levels and more timely staging of receipts. Our inventory reductions along with lower capital spending, diligent expense control, and suspending our dividend has kept our balance sheet solid during a difficult time.

Borrowings were only slightly higher than last year at the end of the second quarter. And as of today, are lower than last year after receiving a $10 million federal income tax refund shortly after the quarter end. So as we look to the future, we are optimistic. Our new leadership is focused on delivering improved results starting this fall as we implement our new merchandising and marketing strategies.

Now I'd like to turn the call over to MaryAnne, who will take you through these initiatives, which are part of our multi-year plan to return to healthy financial growth. MaryAnne?

MaryAnne Morin

Thank you, Hunt. It's a pleasure to be on today's call and have the opportunity to share with our investors the exciting initiatives that we have been working on. I'm going to talk more about our inventory reduction plans, tell you about our product evolution, new store layout and e-commerce initiatives. Then wrap it up with our plans to attract new customers.

Our path to healthy financial growth begins with exceptional inventory management, so let's start there. As Hunt mentioned, our merchandising team did a terrific job, managing our inventories during the second quarter. We aggressively took markdowns on seasonal items to ensure inventories were clean going into the third quarter. We are determined not to let inventories build to unhealthy levels again.

So for fall and early spring, we have been very prudent with our purchasing plans and held back more purchase dollars for in-season buying. This positions us to be able to react better to sales and fashion trends and inject more special purchases into our offerings.

We've also planned a more continuous flow of receipts to promote newness and increase turn and profitability. It's not just about having the right quantity of merchandise on the floor; it's also about having the right kind of merchandise at the right time at the right value.

In May, we restructured our lady's apparel buying teams to better define responsibilities by brand and classification and to reduce duplication. With the teams realigned, our focus quickly turned to evolving our offerings. We implemented a buying model that views all brands with a good, better, best pricing architecture and a classic modern contemporary lifestyle filter.

Based on this model, the results of our consumer marketing surveys and current trends, we have formed a strategy to reduce duplication and grow penetration of national brands. The growth is focused in the modern contemporary categories, while we maintain proper levels of brands are more traditional customer desires.

As I'll talk about in a moment, our goal is not necessarily to reach a younger customer, but to provide brands that are desirable to all of our customers. Our customer is not defined by age, but by the clothing that inspires her. To best present our merchandise improvements, we tested a new ladies apparel floor plan in 50 stores during the second quarter.

The new flow creates an easier and more shoppable experience to improved presentation and organization. Our customers responded very well to the new layout. So we're rolling it out to all doors by early September.

The ladies changes included consolidation of national brands to key aisles on the center pad, grouping them by lifestyle, and adding upgraded signage to improve brand recognition. We also moved our top performing dresses area to the front of the store, consolidated tops and bottoms separates into two clearly defined areas and eliminated career as a distinct category.

Lastly, we reduced fixtures to improve aisle structure and added directional signage to call out various sections around the store. In addition to highlighting our brands better, customers indicate that the new flow is more organized has improved airiness and has made their shopping experience easier to navigate.

This month, we began testing the removal of jewelry cases from the front of the accessory areas, in 20 stores replacing them with open sale fixtures. We are also in the process of testing a new smaller format for a home gift area with higher capacity fixtures in 90 stores. This new design creates a national throw of product categories in about half the space.

We are highly focused on driving profitability through better inventory management and all of these changes, inventory levels, assortment and presentation will begin improving productivity starting this fall. In our important e-commerce area, we grew sales 41% during the quarter. Conversion continues to increase due to our expanded online assortment and site enhancements.

We've made good progress getting vendors to allow us to show their brand name or let the customer see the brand with a simple click. Through this fall, we are very excited about two new e-commerce initiatives. First, we are launching real-time individualization that will customize views based on individual customers’ historical buying behavior. Next we will be piloting our new ship-from-store program. This is an important initiative that could significantly impact both our e-commerce and stores business.

Before I turn the call over to Greg, I'd like to discuss our most important plans those involving attracting new customers. Our initial efforts in this area involve reinvigorating our marketing with new ideas from our new advertising agency, a new campaign, optimizing our marketing spend, and of course, great merchandise.

Early last month, we announced that we hired BOHAN, an award-winning agency, headquartered in Nashville as our new marketing partner. They presented some compelling concepts to us that we believe will attract a new customer and increase brand loyalty.

In the past, most of our marketing was tailored towards the customer we already had. Our new campaign is being designed not only better engage with our current customer, but to reach a new customer. It will emphasize the things that are important to her, fashion, saving, brands, and the experience.

Our new advertising campaign will be launched mid-September. In order to reach that new customer, it will include more television, digital and social advertising. We have carefully selected the cable networks to have the greatest impact to reach our current customers and new customers that are like her. We are very excited about the very creative ideas that BOHAN has developed for us to connect with customers as we move forward with this very important initiative.

I'd like to end by saying that I've thoroughly enjoyed the time I spent with our leadership team and associates these past several months. Like Hunt, I'm very excited with our initiatives and optimistic about our future. I truly believe that our lower inventory levels, new floor plan will improve our customer shopping experience.

Our disciplined and brand focus buying will invigorate the customer, and lastly, our new advertising campaign will pull it all together with a clear branding message. It’s been a pleasure sharing some of our big things that we are working on with you today.

Now Greg will go over our operating results. Greg?

Gregory Kleffner

Thank you, MaryAnne, and good afternoon, everyone. Our net loss for the second quarter was $13 million or $0.28 per diluted share compared to net income of $3 million or $0.06 per diluted share in 2016. Comparable store sales for the second quarter decreased 5%. Same-store sales were impacted by declines and transactions, which was driven by traffic and average unit retail prices. The lower average unit retail prices were from our higher markdowns and units per transaction were flat.

As Hunt said in July, our transactions improved from negative to flat and units per transaction were up. On a geographic basis, sales were strongest in California and the Northeast. They were more challenged in the Midwest. Most other regions performed closer to our overall results. Our best performing categories were collections, dresses, intimates and ACTIVE, where comp sales were positive and driven by brands. In several of our other ladies apparel areas as well as home and accessories, performance was below the chain.

Total sales for the quarter were $311 million, compared to $319.8 million in 2016. The decrease in sales reflects the comparable store sales decrease somewhat offset by sales from our new stores. We had 292 stores opened at the end of the second quarter this year, which compares to 283 stores at the end of the second quarter last year. E-commerce sales for the quarter grew by 41% and lifted comps sales results by 80 basis points.

Our online business represented 2.6% of the quarter's total sales. Shoe sales performed much better than the chain. DSW has made our shoe selection more relevant to our customer and we think the results in this area show the potential we have as we evolve our own merchandise.

Gross profit for the quarter was $64.7 million and 20.8% of sales compared to $89.4 million and 28% of sales in the second quarter of 2016. Most of the lower rate is due to the higher markdowns with about 1% of the rate decline from higher occupancy cost. Markdowns were higher in the quarter as we took earlier initial markdowns on our overbought spring merchandise produce those inventory levels going into the fall season.

Occupancy costs are higher as a result of our new stores net of closings as well as scheduled and negotiated rent increases that leveraged negatively on our lower comp sales. SG&A expenses for the quarter were $86.2 million compared to $83.8 million in last year’s second quarter. The increase in SG&A is primarily the result of operating expenses for new stores. These increases were mostly offset with operating savings.

Now I’ll touch on our first half results. Our net loss for the first half of 2017 was $9.3 million or $0.20 per diluted share compared to net income of $16.3 million or $0.35 per diluted share in 2016. Adjusted EBITDA for the first half was $6.7 million compared to $46.9 million last year. Comparable store sales decreased 6.4% in the first half and same-store sales were impacted mostly by a decline in transactions as well as somewhat lower average unit retail prices.

Total sales for the first half of 2017 were $648.4 million, which is a 4% decrease over last year's first half sales of $675.5 million. Gross profit for the first half of 2017 was $160.2 million or 24.7% of sales compared to $198.3 million or 29.4% of sales last year. The lower rate again reflects higher markdowns along with about 100 basis points from the impact of higher occupancy costs.

Pre-opening costs were $1.2 million in the first half of 2017 including $400,000 in gross profit and $800,000 in SG&A and that compares to last year's first half [when] pre-opening costs were $1.4 million and of which $600,000 was in gross profit and $800,000 in SG&A.

SG&A expenses for the first half of 2017 increased slightly to $171.7 million, compared to $170.3 million last year. Operating expenses for new stores and other cost increases were mostly offset by expense savings from our increased focus on lean SG&A levels along with lower expense for legal settlements.

Our effective tax rate for the first half of 2017 was 32.4% compared to 37.6% for the same period last year. As discussed on our first quarter earnings call, we adopted the new accounting standard for stock compensation this year, which resulted in $1.2 million lower income tax benefit for the first half.

Going forward, this change will primarily impact the tax provision in the first quarter as that is when our stock awards are paid out. Excluding the impact of the new accounting standard, the effective tax rate for the first half would have been 41%. This rate is higher than last year’s 37.6% rate due to the impact of our small beneficial permanent items along with our loss.

Taking a look at the balance sheet. Inventories at the end of the second quarter were $246 million compared to $280 million at the end of the second quarter last year. New stores added about 3% to our total inventories. And as Hunt indicated, our average inventory per store was down a full 15% compared to last year’s second quarter. This reflects the progress we've made with our inventory management initiatives.

Capital expenditures were $11.8 million for the first half or $10.6 million net of tenant improvement allowances. This compares to $23.9 million or $21.3 million net of tenant improvement allowances in 2016. For the full-year 2017, capital expenditures are still planned to be $24 million or $21 million net of tenant improvement allowances. And this compares to $42 million or $36 million net of tenant improvement allowances in 2016.

Borrowings under our credit facilities were $170.6 million at the end of the second quarter, which is slightly higher than the $167.4 million at the end of last year’s second quarter. As Hunt said, just after the end of the second quarter, however, we received $10 million income tax refund and use that to pay down our borrowings. With that pay down, our borrowings have decreased to below last year's levels.

Unused availability was $49.5 million at the end of the second quarter. Our cash management plans for the remainder of 2017 should result in borrowings at or below what they were in 2016.

Before we wrap up, I'm excited to share with you changes that we're going to be making to our Credit Cards that we believe will drive sales. We will be launching a new program on September 6, with new and better benefits built around a newly introduced Elite level card. Under the new program, all of our cardholders will receive points. Previously, only our MasterCard holders received points.

We are also upgrading both our MasterCard and private label card holders who spend $500 in a calendar year to our new Elite Credit Card. Elite cardholders for both the MasterCard and the private label card will receive two points for every dollar spent at Stein Mart and free shipping on steinmart.com. The Elite qualifying cardholders will be issued new cards in a few weeks.

We believe our new Elite cards along with the new benefits and the card reassurance will accelerate the growth of our already successful Credit Card program. And importantly, the benefits driven by the higher penetration and sales from this program will more than offset the additional award costs.

This concludes the prepared portion of our comments. And as a reminder, we are joined today by investors and others who are listening on the webcast and as a result can't ask questions on this call. Following the call, we will be available throughout the day to answer follow-up questions that any of you might have.

Now we are happy to take questions from those of you on the call. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

At this time, we will be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Anthony Lebiedzinski of Sidoti & Company. Please proceed with your question.

Anthony Lebiedzinski

Good afternoon, everybody. So nice progress on the inventory management, certainly a nice reduction there. Can you share with us what’s your expectations are for year ending inventory?

Hunt Hawkins

Yes. Thank you, Anthony. We appreciate that. We're pretty excited about what we're seeing. I think you will continue to see inventories decline as we go through the end of the year. I don't know specifically what those will be, but we continue to work hard with the merchants to hold back, open to buy dollars so that they can use those opportunistically or to protect from any downside sales risk.

Anthony Lebiedzinski

Got it, okay. And then in the presentation, you also talked about doing more opportunistic buying. Where are you now with that initiatives? I know that's always been a part of Stein Mart, but as far as that is concerned, can you maybe tell us what you did in the second quarter and what are your expectations for the back half of the year?

Hunt Hawkins

Sure. MaryAnne, you want to take that one?

MaryAnne Morin

Sure. I’ll give you an example. The teams have been in market the last three weeks in New York, this week in Las Vegas. And based on some early reads, to simple trends, things like embroidery, velvet, they were able to use their open dollars to really go after a very specific bodies, silhouette, brands that have been trending well and go in and place with a good deal of conviction. So we're able to really be in the offensive mode and feel good about what we're placing in season. So it's a great feeling to be able to do that.

Anthony Lebiedzinski

Yes, go ahead.

Gregory Kleffner

Anthony, this is Greg. And just to add one thing on that, yes, a little bit about either second quarter or spring. That was really tough because we were overcommitted on inventories as we said. So we really weren’t much of a position to be very much opportunistic buying them, because that would have just exacerbated the problem we’re [indiscernible] as well towards the end of the second quarter.

Anthony Lebiedzinski

Right, okay. And also wanted to just maybe ask a little bit more about kind of a philosophical question. So obviously, you’re looking to attract new customers. Your prior CEO, she was targeting a younger – I think attitudinal customers, that’s what she called it. So what's the difference now as far as how you're approaching that versus a year-ago as far as going after new customers? What are the key differences?

MaryAnne Morin

I think that [indiscernible] told us that they really recognize and appreciate national brands. And we have had an opportunity to be highlighting those brands that we've had all along and maybe didn't do a good job of signing them in our stores, pulling them all together, and making a better statement and buying them in a little bit more depth, and really helping also eliminate duplication.

So I know that maybe I'm not exactly answering your question, but it really isn't so much about age, it's about what kind of product does she like and how do we pull that product together in a way that makes her shopping experience easier. So there were categories that we were underdeveloped and the team started going after them last year, like, ACTIVE is a great example that they started going after last year and that continues to be a priority for us and it's trending really well.

Dresses is another one. I don't know that there's a particular age that dresses really applies to, but it's a terrific category for us. Huge double-digit increases. We continue to go after it aggressively and there, we've had great success with layering on some new brands. So I keep referring to lifestyle, simply because the consumers mindset has really shifted and what appeal to maybe an age, 10 years ago is no longer so relevant in today's marketplace.

Gregory Kleffner

Anthony, I’m going to add. I think from a marketing standpoint, I think you're going to see significant difference in the advertising campaigns from BOHAN than what you saw we do last year under the previous management. That marketing just simply missed the market.

It was aimed at that younger attitudinal customer, I think, and didn't touch our core customer at all. I think you’re going to find that what you see from BOHAN with the work that they presented to us that it's not only going to resonate with our core, but it's going to resonate with this customer that looks like our core, but it’s currently not shopping with us.

Anthony Lebiedzinski

Okay. Well, look forward to seeing that. And in your inventor presentation that you posted on your website, it looks like the 2017 outlook has not changed. As far as your gross profit expectations, still looking for about 26.4%. So are you looking for an improvement in both Q3 and Q4 in the gross margin rate or is it mostly going to be in Q4, just wanted to get some more color on that?

Gregory Kleffner

Anthony, this is Greg. And I think as you sort of indicated there, I think you know the answer or sort of telegraphed the answer, which is – it's really going to be Q4. And it’s more about last year than it was this year. Last year, we had sort of historically normal or in the normal range margin rate – gross profit rate in the third quarter and with the fourth quarter were – because of the over-inventory position again and just soft market and some of the product mistakes we made and things where we really took a hit with the markdowns in the lower margin, and so we're expecting to get back to a more normal range in that fourth quarter. So I think you'll see third quarter about the same as last year, we would certainly hope and then fourth quarter would be – where the real pickup is.

Anthony Lebiedzinski

Okay. Thanks very much.

Gregory Kleffner

Thank you, Anthony.

Hunt Hawkins

Thank you, Anthony.

End of Q&A

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we have reached the end of the question-and-answer session. And I would now like to turn the call back to Hunt Hawkins for closing remarks.

Hunt Hawkins

Thank you. And thank you for your time today. We look forward to talking with you again next quarter.

Operator

This concludes today's conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.

