Insys: Subsys Data Still Looks Anemic

By Parke Shall with Thom Lachenmann

The opioid crisis has turned into a national emergency, and unfortunately, Insys (NASDAQ:INSY) is in the middle of it. The result is that prescriptions of Subsys continue to decline.

We have written about Insys extensively in the past, most recently concluding that the company's cash flow stream may find itself in jeopardy as a result of patients and doctors both having reservations about the company and/or its products. Since we last wrote, two things happened that we wanted to detail.



The first is that the opioid crisis in the United States has taken center stage and is now being cast as an epidemic and national emergency.

The second is that prescriptions of Subsys have continued to be anemic, following a trend that we first forecasted would happen some quarters back. We want to talk about both of these things in a little bit more detail.

First, let's start with the opioid epidemic in the United States.

After it was declared a national emergency, the opioid epidemic has dominated the headlines with articles like this recent one from CNN, which appeared online just yesterday. Many of these reports carry the same negative tone regarding opioid use and abuse. This article stated (our emphasis):

"The opioid crisis is an emergency, and I am saying, officially, right now, it is an emergency. It's a national emergency," Trump said on Thursday. "We're going to spend a lot of time, a lot of effort and a lot of money on the opioid crisis. It is a serious problem the likes of which we have never had." The rapid increase in the number of drug-related deaths over the last two decades prompted Trump's first national emergency declaration. But more than two dozen national emergencies are already in effect from past presidents, many of them already renewed by Trump.

In keeping with the bad press for opioid prescribers and piling onto the nefariousness that has taken place at INSY in the past, we began to make the prediction months ago that prescriptions of Subsys would start to decline. We can see that in recent IMS data, where 232 Subsys scripts for the week ended Aug. 4 is the lowest in at least four years.

(Source: IMS Data)

Given that Subsys is a main cash generator for the company, it would be fair to assume that we believed the company's cash flow stream would also become impaired as scripts fall. Some of the more recent Subsys prescription data that we were able to obtain from the beginning of August continues to show the lowest number of prescriptions times subscribed in years. In the trailing 12 month period, the company's cash flow stream seems to be following suit, as we would have predicted.



Make no doubt about it, we continue to believe that INSY's back is up against the wall and that the company not only has to face microcosmic problems like slowing prescriptions and a slowing cash flow stream, but it also has to face macrocosmic problems such as the entire industry being under scrutiny and a negative public perception and connotation towards opioids that continues to grow.



The climate simply isn't right for doctors to begin aggressively prescribing Subsys again especially given INSY's transgressions in the past.



Since Subsys is linked so closely to the company's cash flow stream and its cash flow remains one of the sole assets that the company has left, we continue to believe that there is too much risk in owning INSY equity at this point and that more than likely, we won't see a large scale shift that will change this anytime soon. That is not to say that we will not assess new information regarding INSY as it becomes available, but given these new developments, we continue to not find the company to be an attractive investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.