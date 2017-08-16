Mallinckrodt: FDA Chief Comments Are Another Negative

By Parke Shall

New comments from FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb should be concerning to Mallinckrodt (MNK) shareholders, as they may signal that pressure on Acthar may continue in the near to mid-term.

One of the main critical arguments that we have had about Mallinckrodt over the last month or so is the burgeoning landscape in the realm of the company's main cash generating drug, Acthar. We have written several times in the past, as you can read here, that generic competition to Acthar could be a meaningful negative to the company. Not only would it negatively impact Acthar's sales potentially, but it could also throw a wrench in the company's cash flow stream, which is really the only asset that MNK has left aside from a small pipeline and some ancillary products.



Comments out of the FDA this past week have lent credence to the idea that generics for expensive drugs that are costing healthcare system significant amounts of money were going to become a priority of the FDA and are going to be encouraged. USA Today reported:

A day after President Trump lashed out at the black CEO of drug maker Merck on Twitter, his new Food and Drug Administration commissioner said brand name drug companies are "gaming the system" to block generic competition and vowed to do something about it.

The article continued:

However, in a meeting Tuesday with USA TODAY's Editorial Board, Gottlieb didn't mince words when it came to his plans to stop what he said are anti-competitive actions by brand-name pharmaceutical companies that keep prices high. He also touted the FDA's record 100 generic drug approvals last month and said he hopes to cut the review time for generic drugs from four years to about 10 months. Drugmakers "game the system and game the rules" through a patient safety program that allows them to keep generic drug companies from getting enough doses of their branded drug, said Gottlieb. Generic drugmakers need up to 5,000 doses to do the studies needed to prove their products are truly equivalent, he said.

This could be a much bigger deal for MNK than it is going to be for many other drug companies for several reasons that we wanted to lay out. We have already detailed that ANI Pharma (ANIP) has been working on trying to get a generic corticotropin product through the FDA and onto the market by the end of 2017 or early 2018. This could be the first real generic competition for Acthar.



First, it is a big deal because Acthar is really the core of the company's cash generation. In a previous article, we had estimated based on internal models that Acthar could account for as much as 61% percent of MNK's bottom line:

MNK refuses to provide what percentage each individual drug contributes to the company's bottom line as a whole, but we can estimate that based on Acthar's previous 94% margin that it had at QCOR that it contributed $255.4 million to the company's bottom line this quarter. We arrived at this calculation by taking approximately 94% of the products total sales, which were $271.8 million. As you can see, this contribution is about 61%percent of the companies total net income for the quarter, which was $418.6 million

Any interruption to that revenue stream is going to have a profound effect on the company's bottom line not only because the drug itself makes up a good portion of the company's profit but also because the drug's margin has traditionally been up to and over 90% based on numbers formerly disclosed by the previous owner of Acthar, Questcor. If there is interruption in terms of revenue, it will automatically have a profound effect on the company's bottom line.



Second, it is a large deal because the company's stream of cash going forward is ostensibly not only the only real asset worth owning that shareholders will have claim to by owning MNK equity, but it is also necessary to help the company deal with it's leverage, which now stands at over 4X EBITDA.



Because of how intimately the company's sales of Acthar are tied to its success and value of its equity, any possible infringement on the drug should be considered extraordinarily carefully and not written off. Given the company's leverage and the risk associated with its key drug, we continue to believe that all items potentially relevant to the company's lifeblood in the future must be considered with scrutiny. It is for that reason that we continue to believe that risk associated with owning MNK equity is still far too great and that the company may likely be best avoided as an investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.