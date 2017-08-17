Target: Warming Up To The Idea

I am one step closer to believing that Target will regain its footing, and warming up to the idea of picking up a few shares while they are still cheap.

Target (TGT) has begun to show investors that its transformation is on the right track.

On Wednesday, the retailer reported 2Q17 results that beat expectations across the board. Revenues of $16.4 billion exceeded expectations by a respectable $130 million, while adjusted EPS of $1.23 beat consensus by four pennies. Comp sales of 1.3%, driven almost entirely by upside in the digital channel, came in 60 bps above average estimates. Earnings guidance for the year was raised while the range narrowed substantially, to $4.39 (plus or minus five cents) from $4.00 (plus or minus 20 cents) at the mid-point.

A closer look at Target's results

As the table below suggests, flat YOY EPS (a win, in my view, considering how management had set expectations bleakly for 2017) was primarily the result of improved sales that were offset by contracting gross margins.

To the first part of the equation, I am impressed to see how resilient the top line has remained through the early, and possibly tougher, part of the company's transformation period. A closer look into the results reveal that online sales were responsible for the momentum (representing over four-fifths of Target's comp sales improvement, to be more precise). E-commerce now represents about 4% of total company revenues -- still a small chunk of the business that, in my view, has plenty of potential to grow and keep fueling the retailer's recovery.

To the second piece of the equation, I am not surprised to see the gross margin pullback, as I had called out last quarter. This is consistent with Target's declaration of price war as one of its key strategic moves to gain market share from failing peers. "You're going to see liquidation sales, which takes prices down and take consumer trips out of the marketplace," said Target COO John Mulligan following February's infamous earnings call. In addition, the revenue mix shift towards digital is likely to keep pressuring gross margins further. I expect profitability to remain under pressure in the foreseeable future, and would not dare project gross margins much beyond the 30% mark going forward.

Below the gross profit line, opex increased at a slightly faster pace than revenues, and I would not mind seeing management scale that growth back in the future to create some positive operating leverage. I do not expect significant improvement in opex in the very near term, however, as Target continues to make what it calls "operating margin investments" through 2017. But taking a longer-term view on the company, I believe SG&A cost containment will likely be one of the key drivers of EPS upside beyond the current year. I calculate that each relatively modest $100 million reduction in opex would represent a 10% boost to net earnings, assuming today's share count.

My views on the stock

Back in February, I reported being "glad that I had not jumped on TGT [right before 4Q16 earnings], as I needed more clarity into 2017 before doing so" despite what seemed to be a cheap stock. Then in May, I argued that the worst of Target's downcycle was nowhere near being over, and that the company's transformation efforts had yet to show "sustainable results that reflect more than a couple of months worth of tailwinds."

Today, I am certainly one step closer to believing that Target is on the right track to regaining its footing. Store channel comps have been improving and the online channel is responding well. Gross margins have dropped, but the YOY contraction has stabilized at 40 bps in the past couple of quarters (vs. one percentage point in 4Q16). With op margins still low at 6.8%, I believe the eventual scaling back in SG&A that will likely result as Target moves through its transformation cycle may provide significant upside to EPS beyond 2017.

Add to the above the fact that (1) the dividend yield remains enticing at 4.5% and well-protected by solid cash generation (2.6x coverage ratio on a FCF basis) and (2) forward earnings multiple of 12.8x is near an 18-month bottom and now substantially lower than Wal-Mart's (WMT) 18.6x, I am now starting to warm up to the idea of picking up a few shares of TGT at current levels.

