Leveraged ETFs Decay Dashboard

I measure once a month the decay of major leveraged ETFs. It may be useful for anyone using leveraged ETFs for investing, trading or hedging.

What is the decay?

Most of the time, a leveraged ETF does worse than the underlying asset leveraged by the same factor. This relative decay has several reasons: beta-slippage, roll yield, tracking errors, management fees. Only the latter is predictable. Roll yield may be prominent for commodity ETFs (leveraged or not), but beta-slippage is usually the main reason of decay. However, it doesn’t always result in decay. When an asset is trending with little volatility, a leveraged ETF can bring an excess return over the leveraged asset. You can click here to read an explanation of beta-slippage with examples.

Monthly and Yearly Drifts on 8/15/2017 (closing prices)

Definitions are needed. “Lev” is the leveraging factor. “Return” is the total return of an ETF (including dividends). “IndexReturn” is the total return of the underlying index, measured on a non-leveraged ETF (also with dividends). “ETFdrift” is the drift of the ETF relative to the leveraged index. “TradeDrift” is the drift relative to an equivalent position in the non-leveraged index. ETFdrift and TradeDrift are calculated as followed, where Abs is the absolute value operator.

ETFdrift = Return - (IndexReturn x Lev)

TradeDrift = ETFdrift / Abs(Lev)

“Decay” is negative drift. “Month” stands for 21 trading days, “year” for 252 trading days.

A drift is a difference between 2 returns, so it can be below -100%.

Index Lev. Ticker 1-month Return 1-month ETFdrift 1-month TradeDrift 1-year Return 1-year ETFdrift 1-year TradeDrift S&P 500 1 SPY 0.40% 0.00% 0.00% 14.80% 0.00% 0.00% 3 UPRO 0.80% -0.40% -0.13% 43.88% -0.52% -0.17% -3 SPXU -1.14% 0.06% 0.02% -35.22% 9.18% 3.06% ICE US20+yr Tbond 1 TLT 1.50% 0.00% 0.00% -7.47% 0.00% 0.00% 3 TMF 4.19% -0.31% -0.10% -25.53% -3.12% -1.04% -3 TMV -4.64% -0.14% -0.05% 17.07% -5.34% -1.78% NASDAQ 100 1 QQQ 1.29% 0.00% 0.00% 23.63% 0.00% 0.00% 3 TQQQ 3.40% -0.47% -0.16% 77.23% 6.34% 2.11% -3 SQQQ -4.12% -0.25% -0.08% -50.05% 20.84% 6.95% DJ 30 1 DIA 1.93% 0.00% 0.00% 20.89% 0.00% 0.00% 3 UDOW 5.85% 0.06% 0.02% 68.72% 6.05% 2.02% -3 SDOW -5.43% 0.36% 0.12% -44.60% 18.07% 6.02% Russell 2000 1 IWM -3.28% 0.00% 0.00% 12.92% 0.00% 0.00% 3 TNA -10.05% -0.21% -0.07% 32.11% -6.65% -2.22% -3 TZA 9.98% 0.14% 0.05% -38.67% 0.09% 0.03% S&P Select Energy 1 XLE -2.77% 0.00% 0.00% -6.05% 0.00% 0.00% 3 ERX -8.68% -0.37% -0.12% -25.99% -7.84% -2.61% -3 ERY 8.31% 0.00% 0.00% 2.72% -15.43% -5.14% MSCI US REIT 1 VNQ -0.63% 0.00% 0.00% -3.48% 0.00% 0.00% 3 DRN -2.34% -0.45% -0.15% -18.31% -7.87% -2.62% -3 DRV 1.72% -0.17% -0.06% -1.06% -11.50% -3.83% ARCA Gold Miners 1 GDX 2.64% 0.00% 0.00% -26.68% 0.00% 0.00% 3 NUGT 2.75% -5.17% -1.72% -76.62% 3.42% 1.14% -3 DUST -8.85% -0.93% -0.31% 13.36% -66.68% -22.23% MSCI Emerging 1 EEM 0.44% 0.00% 0.00% 16.48% 0.00% 0.00% 3 EDC 0.65% -0.67% -0.22% 42.45% -6.99% -2.33% -3 EDZ -1.82% -0.50% -0.17% -45.30% 4.14% 1.38% Gold spot 1 GLD 3.15% 0.00% 0.00% -5.37% 0.00% 0.00% 3 UGLD 9.30% -0.15% -0.05% -22.35% -6.24% -2.08% -3 DGLD -8.95% 0.50% 0.17% 11.82% -4.29% -1.43% Silver spot 1 SLV 3.42% 0.00% 0.00% -16.41% 0.00% 0.00% 3 USLV 9.70% -0.56% -0.19% -53.60% -4.37% -1.46% -3 DSLV -10.90% -0.64% -0.21% 35.01% -14.22% -4.74% Wells Fargo BDC 1 BDCS -1.66% 0.00% 0.00% 8.62% 0.00% 0.00% 2 BDCL -4.45% -1.13% -0.57% 17.82% 0.58% 0.29% S&P Div. Aristocrats 1 SDY -0.41% 0.00% 0.00% 6.58% 0.00% 0.00% 2 SDYL -0.92% -0.10% -0.05% 11.84% -1.32% -0.66% S&P Biotech Select 1 XBI -2.35% 0.00% 0.00% 21.02% 0.00% 0.00% 3 LABU -8.64% -1.59% -0.53% 35.45% -27.61% -9.20% -3 LABD 4.57% -2.48% -0.83% -67.79% -4.73% -1.58% S&P VIX Short-Term 1 VXX 1.11% 0.00% 0.00% -67.45% 0.00% 0.00% 2 UVXY -3.79% -6.01% -3.01% -92.21% 42.69% 21.35%

BDCL, SDYL are Exchange-Traded Notes. ETNs entail additional counterparty risks.

In 1 month:

The worst decays in 1 trailing month were in the 2x VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) and in the 3x gold miners ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGT).

The highest positive monthly drift was in inverse leveraged gold (NASDAQ:DGLD). However, this drift is very low, and it is measured on a loss for the ETF.

In 1 year:

The 3x inverse leveraged miners ETF (NYSEARCA:DUST) has the worst annual drift. The non-leveraged ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) has lost almost 27% and DUST has gained only about 13%. Repeated swings have resulted in a high beta-slippage. The leveraged Biotechnology long ETF (NYSEARCA:LABU) and the Energy sector short ETF (NYSEARCA:ERY) have also suffered significant negative drifts.

The highest positive drift in 1 year is for the leveraged VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) in an asymptotic loss.

Due to a bullish trend with little volatility, both long and short leveraged ETFs based on Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 have a positive drift.

The inverse leveraged stock index ETF in the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU), Dow Jones (NYSEARCA:SDOW) or Nasdaq 100 (NASDAQ:SQQQ) have a positive drift. It means they were cheaper hedging instruments than shorting the non-leveraged underlying index for a similar market exposure. I have been using SPXU to hedge a part of my stock holdings. However, the real performance of hedging depends on the hedge rebalancing dates. Moreover, past performance is not a guarantee for the future; when volatility comes back, leveraged stock index ETFs will suffer a negative drift.

Note of caution: The leveraged ETF decay looks like an invitation to short sellers. Selling short leveraged ETFs has unpredictable risks and costs listed here (sharing this link with traders and investors you know may save them a lot of money).

