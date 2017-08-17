Raytheon Flies Past Northrop Grumman And Lockheed Martin

My go-to place for initial research into a stock is the Dividend Champion spreadsheet maintained by David Fish. It is an incredibly helpful for beginners and seasoned investors alike. I find much of the data very useful when comparing companies. I wanted to use information from this database to compare Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC), and Raytheon (NYSE:RTN). These three companies are among the largest in the aerospace and defense industry and are all Dividend Contenders.

Each of these stocks has its strengths and weaknesses, but by assigning points across a variety of categories I aim to arrive at a winner of sorts. For each metric, the best company will get 3 points, followed by 2 for second and a single point for the worst number. Any metrics within 2% of each other will be treated as a tie. Each category will be equally weighted but could be manipulated based on your goals. For example, if dividend history is of utmost importance, each score in that category could be multiplied by 1.5 to award 4.5 points for first, 3 for second, and 1.5 for third. By the same token, if you find the Graham number less critical, each value could by multiplied by 0.7 to reduce its effect on the final total.

The first round of scores will all be related to the dividends. First up is the dividend history of each company. LMT and NOC have an identical 14-year streak of paying increasing dividends for 3 points each. RTN’s streak is just a smidge shorter at 13 years but still leaves it in last place.

The 5-year payback estimates what percentage of a stock’s price will be returned through dividends by combining the yield with the projected dividend growth rate. LMT takes the win with a 14.8% payback. RTN moves into second with a payback of 11.1%. NOC is bringing up the rear with a 5-year payback of 8.6%.

The 5-/10-year DGR ratio compares the dividend growth rates to determine whether the dividend growth is accelerating, stabilizing, or decelerating. NOC has the smallest deceleration with a ratio of 0.99. RTN also has a fairly stable growth rate with a ratio of 0.97. LMT has seen the most deceleration with a ratio of 0.86, which still isn’t a drastic slowdown. LMT takes the first round, as NOC and RTN finish tied just a point off the lead.

The next round will look at the fundamental data from the companies, starting with using the distance from Graham’s fair value as a measure of valuation. RTN is trading closest to its Graham number at 113.6% over it. NOC takes second place with a share price 163.3% over its fair value. LMT falls way back with a price 725.8% overvalued based on Graham.

The debt level of a company is an indicator regarding its financial health. To quantify this, I’ll use the debt-to-equity ratio from each company. LMT and RTN both have a D/E of 0.00, indicating they hold no debt. NOC has a D/E of 1.05, meaning there’s a bit more debt than equity, which looks particularly bad next to LMT and RTN.

Estimating the 5-year growth rate of a company is an inexact science, but it’s worth noting. RTN is expected to grow the most over the next 5 years with a rate of 9.4%. NOC follows that up with a projected growth of 7.9%. LMT is anticipating the least growth through 2022 with a 5.9% increase.

The price-to-earnings ratio is a snapshot of valuation that I find useful as part of the bigger picture of a company. NOC is the best value with a P/E of 20.10. RTN comes in second with 22.16. LMT sits in last with a 23.00 P/E ratio.

The final piece of fundamental data that I’ll evaluate is the PEG ratio. This combines the last two metrics into one by dividing the P/E by the estimated 5-year growth rate, where the lower value indicates the better deal. RTN takes the win with a 2.36 PEG. NOC isn’t far behind with its PEG of 2.55. Again, LMT comes in last with its 3.91 PEG. RTN takes the round with a strong showing as NOC stays ahead of last-placed LMT.

The final round includes some miscellaneous metrics that I find useful in my own research. The beta of a stock is a measure of its volatility, with the S&P 500 set to a beta of 1.00. LMT is the most stable of the three with a beta of 0.58. Right behind that is RTN with its beta of 0.60. The most volatile stock is NOC, which is still more stable than the overall market with its beta of 0.66.

The 52-week trading range can give you a feeling for what kind of value you’d be getting with a stock purchase. To quantify this, I use the proximity of the share price to its 52-week low. NOC is nearest its yearly low, trading 27.3% higher. Not far behind is LMT, as it has rallied 27.9% off its bottom. RTN has bounced the most from its 52-week low, trading 29.3% higher.

The final metric I’ll use is the Chowder number coined by Seeking Alpha contributor Chowder that combines the current yield and the 5-year dividend growth rate. Therefore, the higher the number is, the better opportunity it represents. The highest Chowder number belongs to LMT at 18.3. NOC slides into second at 14.2. The lowest Chowder number comes from RTN at 13.3. LMT takes the final round, with NOC in second and RTN falling to third.

As the table shows, RTN was the overall winner, propelled by its strength in the fundamental data round. NOC and LMT ended up tied and not too far off the lead. NOC was consistently in second place through all 3 rounds with no glaring weakness or strength. LMT showed it had poor fundamental data, as it finished last in 4 out of the 5 metrics.

In addition to its performance in these data, RTN has had some good news that may not be fully realized in its share price. It has delivered its 4,000th Tomahawk Block IV cruise missile to the United States Navy. With the state of geopolitics as it is, Tomahawk use seems destined to climb, especially given the capabilities of this upgraded weapon. The missile is incredibly accurate and agile, but is now capable of spending several hours after launch in a sort of holding pattern before being instructed to acquire its target and detonate. Another positive development for the company was the success of a second test of its Air and Missile Defense Radar. Though the test incorporated a more complicated missile, the radar was able to find, acquire, and track the ballistic missile from its launch point through the duration of its flight. Again, this technology appears immediately helpful with the developments on the Korean peninsula.

As mentioned above, RTN is a Dividend Contender with a streak of paying increasing dividends that was extended to 13 years this past May. The company currently has an EPS payout ratio of 41.2%, which leaves plenty of room for future dividend increases even with stagnant earnings. The growth over the past 5 years has been at 7.3%, which was been outpaced by the dividend growth which was 11.5%. Ideally, earnings would catch up to the dividend growth, but the projected earnings growth for the next 5 years is only 9.4%. Even with the low payout ratio, I think dividend growth will start to drift down closer to earnings. Because of this, I anticipate dividend growth at 9% over the next 5 years. Based on that estimate, each share would generate $19.90 in dividends through August 2022 for a 5-year payback of 11.0%.

