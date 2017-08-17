Apple Pushing Entertainment: Sets Aside $1 Billion For Original Content, Vudu Added

Source: Apple

A report from the Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, said Apple (AAPL) is starting to pursue original programming, setting aside $1 billion to acquire and produce new TV shows.

Separately, Wal-Mart's (NYSE:WMT) Vudu streaming service will be added to the available content that can be watched on Apple TV. This follows the announcement at WWDC that Amazon (AMZN) Prime Video will be available to watch on Apple TV in the latter part of 2017.

Combined, it confirms Apple is starting to seriously compete in the entertainment industry. Entering a crowded market, on the original content side it will have to do what both Netflix (NFLX) and Amazon Prime were able to do: create major hits that gained them a lot of street cred in the industry and among viewers.

As a strategy this is the way to go, as proven by Netflix recently that had to endure the blow of Disney (NYSE:DIS) announcing it was removing a lot of its quality movies from the service. If it can produce some hits, that alleviates a lot of the pressure it would have from content companies it would overly rely on for success in that market.

Services business

Apple has been working diligently to grow other businesses to complement its core iPhone business, and Services has been a nice surprise for investors and the company.

Among the businesses included in Services are iTunes, App Store sales, Apple Pay and Apple Music. Apple has said it wants to double revenue from Services to about $50 billion by 2020.

The company has struggled with iTunes and movie and TV rentals since the rise of subscriptions services like Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu and Vudu. Share of rental and sales in the segment has dropped from 50 percent in 2012 to under 35 percent today. In 2016, iTunes generated $4.1 billion in revenue. Apple wants to get that number a lot higher.

My assumption is Apple wants to offer original programming in order to attract more movie rentals to iTunes, among other things offered by the service.

Again, to successfully do this, Apple will have to produce at least one original hit and preferably two in order to accelerate the business.

Need for original hit

As mentioned earlier, Netflix and Amazon Prime were considered serious entertainment alternatives when they produced or acquired major hits. Apple must do this to be taken seriously as well, and give it a chance to attract more interest in iTunes in particular.

This is important to note because Apple has already made a couple of recent attempts at original content with the release of “Planet of the Apps” and “Carpool Karaoke,” both of which are considered flops.

To improve its content and chances at a hit, Apple hired Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg away from Sony Corp. (NYSE:SNE) in June to take charge of the content business. The Apple Music team had been responsible for content before.

The duo have already hired former WGN America President Matt Cherniss to manage development, according to the Wall Street Journal.

With about $1 billion to play with, it does give Apple a good shot at producing a hit, and with its large amount of cash, will be able to invest in content until it gets what it wants. The company, of course, wants it to be sooner rather than later.

Now that it has experienced Hollywood players running the show, it has vastly increased its chances of producing a hit. Once it does that, the buzz will take over and propel it to being a serious competitor in the market.

Services will be further strengthened as a result.

Vudu now playing on Apple TV

Apple TV was one of the view devices Vudu hadn't been streaming on. Now that has been remedied with the announcement it will have a native Vudu app for Apple TV available on August 22.

Formerly, customers were able to play Vudu on Apple TV using its AirPlay feature, but this will definitely be a step up from that.

With the addition of Amazon Prime, this will definitely make Apple TV more appealing to consumers. Since premium video content is increasingly the difference between being considered a legitimate service and one that isn't, this should help bring Apple TV to stronger position in consumer mind share.

When Apple eventually produces a hit, that will make it more compelling for potential customers. That will be more from the overall perception that Apple is serious about becoming an entertainment competitor, and the total package it can offer may attract many of its core iPhone fans to other services and products.

At this time Vudu offers a selection of over 100,000 titles that can be acquired or rented.



Vudu is only available in the U.S.

Conclusion

Apple has taken seriously the idea that it needs to build up its other businesses to reduce the risk associated with relying primarily on its iPhone for growth.

It appears it is zeroing in on its Services segment to provide a solid secondary revenue source, and I expect the company to continue doing so in other segments as well. There is no doubt that Services has taken the lead with the ancillary businesses of Apple, and it will continue to ramp that up over the next several years.

I think it'll do what it takes to increase sales and earnings there, and that means investing more in video content if it needs to.

Where Apple does have to walk a fine line is with the revenue it generates from video services like HBO Go and Netflix. It gets 15 percent from those with its app stores, and it's a growing part of its Services revenue, which generated $24.4 billion last year.

What has to be solved by Apple is how it can position itself as a major contender in an increasingly crowded original content market. Will it take one hit to do so, or will it take at least two in order to gain the attention of consumers?

The key there is making compelling enough content in order to persuade potential customers that it's must-see TV. That would mean either they would abandon one subscription service for Apple, or simply add it to the various subscription services they already have.

For Vudu, that's not that big of a deal on its own, but when taken together with Amazon Prime and the push for original content, it says to the market there's a new player in town, and one that has very deep pockets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.