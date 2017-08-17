Rock Solid Dividend Aristocrat At Rock Bottom Prices, Come Get Some Tanger

Tanger Factory Outlet has some of the best management I’ve ever seen.

Subscribers of The Mortgage REIT Forum had early access to this article and receive real-time text message alerts.

Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) is trading at exceptionally cheap valuations. The company easily covers the dividend with AFFO per share, and the reconciliations are first class. The REIT has an additional property coming online in the near future and a major expansion that should drive growth in AFFO for 2018.

Same center NOI growth

NOI growth so far this year looks mediocre, but the trend is still positive. This is an important sign for the success of the REIT. Seeing these positive numbers for same store NOI indicates that SKT’s business model is still successful.

The new developments

The next two slides show the two properties where construction is still in progress. One is an entirely new location and the other is a major expansion on an existing location.

New location:

Major expansion:

Since SKT has 43 outlet centers, even one additional center is a material amount of growth for their portfolio. Among the 43 centers, at least 6 centers are undergoing major re-merchandising projects. These projects should improve results for future periods. It is worth noting that the 2.3% growth in comparable NOI excluded those 6 centers, but current period results for FFO and AFFO don’t have that luxury. Despite that, management is guiding for growth in AFFO per share of about 2.5% for the year.

For that expansion in Lancaster, management is guiding for it to be 90% leased by completion, scheduled for 09/01/2017.

Covering the common dividend

SKT declared their latest dividend at $0.3425, which annualized to $1.37 per share. That comes out to 57% of 2017 AFFO guidance. Since I went through the FFO and AFFO reconciliations, I can say that I am quite comfortable with the adjustments. I do not feel the need to readjust the numbers.

Buyback

The panic on mall REITs got pretty intense over the summer, and I like to see management of the REIT punishing the “shorts” by buying back common shares. Management knows their WACC (weighted average cost of capital). If the common shares are getting too cheap, management should be repurchasing shares rather than working on major new projects.

While SKT has those projects under construction, they were in the planning for quite a while. They were not split second decisions. When management decided to invest in building the new center in Fort Worth, Texas, they did not have the option to repurchase shares at anywhere near the current price. About a year ago shares of SKT were trading over $40. This is a falling knife, and I have no problem grabbing them.

In the second quarter, the option to repurchase shares at an exceptionally low cost was available to them, and management bought back a staggering 1.5 million shares. Fully diluted, there are about 100 million outstanding. That’s counting the other securities (Class A) that can convert. Buying back 1.5% in a quarter is absolutely massive. It is fast enough to concern me a little, but I think management deserves a little faith. The REIT achieved dividend aristocrat status despite a great recession that wasn’t particularly kind to malls. They maintain a defensive stance, so when they go buying back 1.5% of total outstanding shares, it matters a great deal. They got a great price as well, with a weighted average at $26.25. Since guidance is for $2.425 in AFFO (range $2.40 to $2.45), they were buying shares back at only 10.82x AFFO. Since they have new properties opening and are reducing shares outstanding, I expect AFFO growth for 2018.

WACC

I ran some numbers to find the WACC for SKT:

That gives us the estimated cost of capital. I dug through the 10-Q to get the values for the unconsolidated entities and their ownership in those so I could get a more precise WACC.

This 7.1% is not uncommon for a weaker REIT. It wouldn’t be strange for a smaller company with a poor history, weak management, and poor growth prospects. For a dividend aristocrat with excellent coverage operating in a small niche, this is remarkably strange.

Property Value

Let’s take a look at some actual transactions to get a feel for the capitalization rates used to value SKT’s portfolio. For investors scanning earnings release, using CTRL + F and the letters “capi” is the fastest way to search for any announcement indicating the valuation on a transaction. Consequently, you’ll see “capi” highlighted in each screenshot.

From the Q3 2016 earnings release: Transaction valued property at 5.9% capitalization rate.

From the Q2 2016 (yes 2016) earnings release: transaction valued at 6.27% capitalization rate.

From the Q1 2016 (yes 2016) earnings release: transaction valued at 7.0% capitalization rate.

Notice that this transaction where the property was valued on a 7% capitalization rate involves management referring to it as a “bottom-tier asset.” Their language is pretty clear. They viewed that as a very weak property with less growth potential. Their other transactions are showing higher capitalization rates.

When management saw they could simply invest in their own company, valued around a 7.1% capitalization rate, is it any surprise they jumped on it? Perhaps it is; few management teams are ready to walk the walk so hard. This is a scenario where management came out with a huge share repurchase program during the quarter, and then promptly followed up on it hard. They told us the shares were undervalued, and then they stood the line.

That announcement came out on 5/19/2017, but the company still managed to buyback around 1.5% of their total equity. They weren’t being timid. They weren’t using their words. They were delivering in a refreshingly bold manner. The market clearly hasn’t gotten the memo yet, because shares dipped under $25 to close the day on Friday. When management was buying back shares at $26.25, they were buying their own portfolio at a 6.9% capitalization rate. Now they can do it at 7.1%, so who thinks they are going to back down?

When the CEO was discussing projects on the second quarter earnings call, he stated:

Our projected unlevered yield is about 7% on our planned $24.3 million capital investment.

They think 7% is pretty attractive because they see the current yield and the growth in NOI and thus in AFFO year after year.

Cash Availability

On the same earnings call, the CFO hammered the point home:

Currently, we also expect our 2018 FFO to exceed our dividend by more than $100 million. With no new center openings planned for next year and annual capital expenditures and lease up cost expected to return to a normal level of approximately $25 million to $30 million, we should have ample internally generated cash that we use to increase our common share dividend, naturally de-lever the balance sheet, reinvest in and refresh our properties and/or repurchase additional shares as market conditions warrant.

The Retail Environment

In another telling comment from the earnings call, the COO stated:

As we all know, 2017 has been a challenging year for retailers, characterized by multiple bankruptcies and store closing announcement. Recent research published by Fung Global Retail listed 2017 closure announcements totaling 4,381 stores by 29 retailers. However, let me put that in perspective. Most of the retailers on this list are not in any Tanger Centers. In fact, while we don't mention individual tenants, based on our discussions with the tenants on this list, we expect only a total of 24 store closures in the Tanger portfolio, 20 of which have already closed.

It’s worth noting SKT’s occupancy came in about 96.1%, which is solid for malls but weak relative to their own history.

Personal Visit

I felt like SKT was getting pretty cheap, so I recently took the trip up to one of their 43 centers. Since they only have one location in Colorado, you can guess which one I went to. The mall was busy enough; there were hardly any open parking spots. That isn’t to say the parking lot was small; the place was simply packed. The stores were in excellent condition. This is only one mall from their portfolio, but it was pristine.

Here are some pictures from my visit:

Risk

There is one point of risk to address, besides the decline in occupancy. Same-center tenant sales for the rolling 4 quarter period were down 1.2% on the overall portfolio and 2.2% on the consolidated portfolio. While SKT does rent space to many apparel retailers, they don’t have department stores (where the pain is worst). Let’s check in with the CEO’s comments on the call one more time:

Another factor negatively impacting apparel sales is the prevalent price deflation as underperforming retailers continue to deeply discount product that is not resonating with the consumer. We are not at risk of having large department store boxes go dark or having to put a tremendous amount of CapEx into retenanting these spaces because we have no department stores.

Benefits of Lower CapEx

This is a big factor for the performance of the underlying company. The biggest factor slamming into the cheapest mall REITs (measured as price/FFO) is the high level of capital expenditures required for tenant allowances and improving weaker malls. Because SKT expects materially lower cash costs, they have capital for other things, like buying back 1.5% of the shares in less than 45 days.

Conclusion

SKT warrants a strong buy rating. This is a falling knife, and investors need to be willing to accept a cut on the catch if they want to join in this play. SKT could have a very solid bounce for traders, but the timing and catalysts are unclear. For the income investors, I think SKT offers an exceptionally strong risk/reward play. The combination of stock and bonds is trading at materially less than the value of the real estate portfolio. This is rare for high-quality equity REITs, but the retail narrative sent SKT’s prices plummeting.

Management was as clear as they could be. Buying back their stock offers an exceptional yield on real-estate investing that isn’t available in buying or developing other properties. They aren’t just saying the stock is cheap; they were using the company’s cash to retire shares rapidly. This is excellent and prudent use of cash flows.

SKT gets:

Strong buy rating under $25.60

Regular buy under $28.35

These prices represent valuing the total portfolio at approximately 7% and 6.60%.

They also represent a 10.55 multiple and an 11.69 multiple to projected FFO per share for 2017.

The last closing price of $24.98 represents a $.62 discount to my strong buy rating.

Click The Mortgage REIT Forum to sign up for:

Actionable buy and sell target prices

buy and sell target prices Best research on preferred shares and REITs

research on preferred shares and REITs Best reviews on the site – 209/210 stars

Stable dividend yields over 7%

7% You get instant actionable SMS alerts.

Sign up before September 1st, 2017 to lock in at $350/year

Disclosure: I am/we are long SKT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: Buy SKT.