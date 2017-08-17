Gold Prices: Why We Could See A Decline

I am bearish on gold and expect that the commodity could decline throughout 2017.

Moreover, while the dollar has seen a decline against major currencies, there is always the possibility that this could bottom out in the near future.

Equity markets in the United States continue to rise buoyantly, indicating that risk appetite is not low enough to justify further price rises in gold.

In spite of this, I reverse my view that we could see gold trade at 2016 levels again.

Gold prices have risen from 1210 to just under 1300 in the past month.

Last month, I expressed my sentiment that in light of Brexit and expectations of delays in rate hikes in the United States, we could be set to see gold prices spike up to peaks of 1375 as seen in 2016.

Since July, we have seen gold prices appreciate from a level of 1210 to just under 1300.

However, in spite of this increase, the market on the whole is not taking as much of a "risk-off" appetite as would be expected.

For instance, I mentioned in another article (which you can read here) that in spite of Brexit and the risk that negotiations could end badly, consumer confidence and spending in the United Kingdom has actually increased in the past year. In this regard, Brexit - at least from an economic standpoint - does not appear to be causing as much of a risk-off environment as we would be expecting.

Furthermore, we even see that the British pound and euro have increased against the dollar in 2017, with the euro in particular appearing to end its long-term weakness against the dollar:

GBP/USD

EUR/USD

Therefore, it is expected that gold prices would rise in response to a weakening dollar.

However, is the recent rise sufficient to justify seeing 2016 levels again? In spite of increased risk sentiment (including those stemming from geopolitical concerns such as the U.S.-North Korea conflict), gold prices are hardly going through the roof.

In particular, U.S. investors are lowering their exposure to gold, and there could even be a possibility that we are on the verge of an end in the decline of the U.S. Dollar based on long/short speculation.

Even if this were not to be the case, a shrinking dollar continues to prop up equity markets. In a true risk-off scenario, we would not be seeing a bullish equity market, and the fact that we are indicates that risk sentiment is simply not high enough to push gold higher.

To conclude, gold prices have risen slightly in light of recent economic and geopolitical events. However, I reverse my stance that we are likely to see 2016 levels again this year. With a buoyant equity market, the risk appetite is simply not low enough to justify further rises in gold, and we could see price declines as we head into the latter half of this year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.