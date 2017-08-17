Silver: So Juicy!

I am not positioned in SLV because my trading activity is concentrated in GLD.

I am now bullish on silver due to my overall bullish view on the precious metals complex.

Silver has weakened noticeably since I published my report on silver in May 2017, in line with my expectations.

What’s up with silver?

Back in the middle of February this year, I wrote an article (Silver: Oh Dear!) in which I explained why the risks to silver prices were skewed to the downside over the next three to six months. At that time, silver was at $18 per oz while SLV was at $17 per share.

Source: TradingView.

As you can see in the daily chart for SLV above, prices dropped remarkably in the months after I published my article. But at that time, I was not inclined to take a short SLV position given the cloudiness of my technical analysis.

More importantly, I started to develop a bullish bias for gold (and indirectly for the precious metals complex) in June, which prevented me from shorting SLV.

Source: NetDania.

Given the strong rebound in silver from its 2017 low of $14.69 per oz (July 7), I thought that an update of my silver view would be a good idea.

Bottom line: The 2017 low in silver is behind us

I have presently a positive view on silver, expecting prices to push gradually higher in the second half of the year.

My view is underpinned by my analysis of the speculative positioning.

As can be seen above, the speculative positioning in Comex silver reached an extreme short level on July 11, 2017. Speculators were net short of 32 million oz, the most bearish positioning since August 2015. In the summer of 2015, the net short fund position reached a record of 74 million oz (as of July 21, 2015).

When speculative positioning reaches an extreme level (like in the summer of 2015 or 2017), a powerful rally tends to ensue because the speculative positioning needs to normalise.

As can be seen in the chart above, the normalisation of silver’s spec positioning has already started, which has enabled silver prices to rebound noticeably (+13% since the 2017 low as I type).

Given the tendency of speculators to move from an extreme positioning to another, I see plenty of room for speculative buying in the coming weeks/months, which should push prices much higher.

That said, I concur that the speed at which the speculative positioning in silver normalise will be dependent on the course of macro/political/geopolitical events, which will influence the key macro variables of the silver market – the dollar and US real rates.

As I highlighted in my previous Gold weekly reports, I expect the macro backdrop for precious metals to turn increasingly sweet in the second half of the year.

What the markets experienced last week was, in my view, a glimpse of what could happen during a more prolonged period at some point in the second half of the year.

In a matter of just three days (August 8, 9 and 10), the main fear index (VIX) surged by ~+70% while global equities tumbled roughly 2%. The event catalyst was a significant escalation in geopolitical tensions between the USA and North Korea.

Although geopolitical tensions have dissipated since Monday, it would be foolish to think that they cannot resurge as the stance by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un remains aggressive. Although he reviewed his initial plan to fire four missiles less than 25 miles off Guam by mid-August, he warned that further provocations from “foolish Yankees” would prompt him to take action. Worryingly, the joint military exercise between the USA and South Korea starting August 21 could trigger a renewed escalation of tensions.

Apart from geopolitical tensions, the USA faces political concerns at home, most notably the US debt ceiling.

As I noted in a recent article (Gold: Bears Are In Trouble):

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin urged the Congress recently to raise the debt ceiling by September 29, 2017. If it is not lifted, the CBO estimates that the Treasury would run out of cash by mid-October, which would thereby trigger a technical default. Interestingly, Deutsche Bank shows that the financial markets start to react more aggressively to the debt ceiling debacle around two weeks before the deadline. This was the case in 2011 (when the VIX moved from 16 to 25) and 2013 (when the VIX moved from 13 to 20). Source: DB.



This could lead to a sharp sell-off in the dollar (in spite of its excess positioning), a drop in US real rates, and losses in risk assets (like equities), which would produce a supportive environment of silver via a surge in safe-haven demand.

Finally, in Europe, political problems may resume after this relatively calm period following the French elections in May. In addition to the unfruitful Brexit talks, there is an elections in Germany in September as well as in Italy (expected no later than May 2018). More importantly perhaps for the stability of the European Union, there is a possible Catalan referendum secession on October 1, which could trigger renewed investor fears over the political stability in Europe. This could trigger a period of de-risk where investors would be induced to build risk-unfriendly positions. In such a scenario, silver and other safe-haven assets would enjoy robust demand.

Bank of America illustrates beautifully the macro/political/geopolitical risks on the horizon.

To sum up, I think silver has already reached a bottom this year so I expect prices to move gradually higher in the coming weeks/months, as a result of an increasingly friendly macro environment.

Good trading to my dear friends from the Seeking Alpha community.

