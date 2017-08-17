Amazon's Massive Debt Deal

Understanding why these opinions are so disparate can help investors determine if there is value in the company’s stock or bonds.

The divergent opinions of market participants on the company’s stock are well-documented. The gap between rating agencies' view of the debt is wider than for any investment grade credit.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) issued $16B of bonds across seven tranches on Tuesday in the company's biggest bond deal on record. It was the fourth largest deal of 2017, and one of the 20 largest bond deals on record. The online retailing giant tapped the debt markets as it seeks continued investment into a myriad of disparate growth avenues. Details of the bond issuance are tabled below:

Despite the Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM) acquisition being fully debt-funded, Moody's put the company's Baa1 rating, its eighth highest rating, on review for upgrade. The credit rating stands just three notches from below investment grade, but Moody's is signaling an upward trajectory. The rating agency stated that "despite the increase in debt, the Whole Foods acquisition is an immediate credit positive for the company on a variety of fronts." Moody's indicated that the ratings are also supported by Amazon's "significant cash flow generation and excellent liquidity profile."

Moody's has been slow to upgrade Amazon despite the fact that its market capitalization has ballooned from $110B to $470B since the Baa1 rating was first assigned in November 2012. The market value of equity capital subordinate to these notes has markedly increased the distance to default. While Standard and Poor's put the AA- rating of Amazon's bonds on Credit Watch Negative in June after the Whole Foods Acquisition was announced, it remains much more bullish on the company's creditworthiness than its rival Moody's.

How large is this gulf in the credit opinion between the two agencies assigning ratings? Of the nearly 800 different investment grade quality issuers in the Barclays Corporate Index, none have a larger gulf in perceived credit quality than Amazon. Only 14 issuers have a three-notch ratings differential. (Staples (SPLS) currently has a six-notch differential at B3/BBB-, but the S&P rating will be adjusted lower as the LBO financing is put in place).

It was interesting to see how the market priced this debt, given the disparate ratings. On average, Amazon's debt priced about 5-10bp behind A rated retailers Target (TGT), Home Depot (HD), and Lowe's (LOW). The steepness of the credit curve was more reminiscent of technology bonds than the retailers. The market has traditionally priced longer duration technology bonds with a higher spread premium, given the evolving nature of that sector's business models.

Through Wednesday's close of trading, the spread on the Amazon bonds is 3-6bp tighter across the curve with outperformance in the 20y and 40y tranches. With Wednesday's rate rally, the longest duration bonds are up nearly 2 points. This stands in stark contrast with the other notable recent deal in the high yield bond market as the Tesla (TSLA) debt is down over a point from new issue.

Amazon remains one of the most interesting companies in both the equity and debt markets. In my recent article, Amazon's Impact, I demonstrated that 100 of the S&P 500 (SPY) constituents referenced Amazon on their most recent quarterly earnings call. Amazon's rapidly expanding scope has made the e-commerce and web service goliath an important driver of retailers, information technology companies, real estate companies, consumer products businesses, and entertainment content providers among others. With Amazon printing $16B of debt, a figure that was twice the size of its outstanding bonds prior to the deal, at an average spread of just 100bp, the bond market seems willing to continue to finance Amazon's potential forays into other business models. This will have market participants continuing to speculate on future M&A opportunities. I do not want to own the equity directly given its stratospheric multiple and the difficulty in achieving the tremendous growth baked into the current share price, but Amazon's potential wide-ranging impact on a host of sectors will be fascinating to watch in coming years. The bond market proved open and ready to fund those ambitions.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore, inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.