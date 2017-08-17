Amazon: What Trump And Others Don't Get

Amazon (AMZN) was in the spotlight on Wednesday after a tweet from President Trump called out the company for killing jobs by outcompeting other retailers. This comes in the midst of rising concerns that antitrust action might be taken against Amazon due to its size, scale, competitive practices, and its impact on the economy. The company's acquisition of Whole Foods (WFM) has ramped up regulatory concerns as the food retail business is now in the crosshairs. I think arguments against Amazon miss a critical point: the company hasn't succeeded because it has out-innovated and out-competed its peers, to the benefit, not the detriment, of the consumer and overall economic efficiency. This leads me to wonder what exactly the grounds will be for antitrust action?

Before getting into anything else, let's discuss the tweet Trump sent out Wednesday because I think we can get to the heart of why Amazon might be subject to regulatory action by looking at what Trump has said in regards to the company:

This is a great example of why Twitter is not a good platform for distributing a message. There's no nuance, no context, and no explanation of the various points being made, so we are left to make our own assumptions. In light of this, my interpretation of the tweet leads me to believe it makes no sense. Amazon does pay taxes just like every other retailer and collects sales tax in all states that have a sales tax.

The more important point to discuss in my opinion is the claim that Amazon is killing jobs in the retail sector, which will likely be the main point of contention in any antitrust lawsuit. Amazon has undoubtedly led to the disappearance of many retail jobs, and even though the company announced that it is hiring an additional 100,000 full-time employees, the net result is still a loss. But the question antitrust regulation would likely look to answer is whether Amazon's current state hurts the consumer and overall economic efficiency or benefits them.

I would argue that Amazon has benefited both the consumer and the overall efficiency of the economy by precipitating a paradigm shift to a more cost-effective and convenient platform: e-commerce. Amazon has succeeded and killed off retail chains because it adopted a model that beats the traditional model on cost, convenience, and efficiency. Yes, a retail sector with e-commerce requires fewer workers and therefore provides fewer jobs, but it provides a massive cost benefit to the consumer who buys the goods and makes the operation leaner and more flexible by cutting out the high fixed costs of maintaining brick-and-mortar stores.

Amazon's effect on the U.S. economy has been very similar to the effects of automation in the manufacturing industry, which has killed many jobs and has almost single-handedly shifted the country from a manufacturing economy to a service economy. While some may bemoan the lost jobs in manufacturing, it was the predictable consequence of a capitalist economy - America would benefit more from switching to jobs in services, technology, engineering, etc. than from getting into a manufacturing war with China. Jobs were lost but ultimately the U.S. economy is stronger and U.S. consumers more wealthy on average because of this shift away from manufacturing jobs.

Just like automation made manufacturing more efficient, killing jobs in the process, Amazon is making retail more efficient, and killing jobs in the process. The alternative is for the U.S. to prop up employment in non-competitive sectors just to keep jobs around while other countries push ahead and develop the technology America is too deadlocked to create. In fact, we can see this happening now with the current administration planning to prop up coal despite the advantages, both environmental and economic, that solar power could provide to the country. By pulling out of the Paris Agreement, the growth of renewable energies in the U.S. has been put on the backburner while China pours billions into what will be a job-creating sector for decades to come.

In the case of Amazon, the alternative is the status quo of the retail sector, which is less efficient and less beneficial to consumers. Amazon forced innovation in an industry that had become technologically stagnant, something for which we should be praising the company, not threatening antitrust lawsuits. Perhaps there will come a time when Amazon becomes too big and the company begins to have detrimental effects on the economy; but right now Amazon is simply an agent of change, willing to make the moves traditional retailers won't for fear of disrupting the status quo.

Yes, Amazon kills jobs, but that is just a by-product of what makes the company's business beneficial to consumers and to overall economic efficiency. Politicians are always concerned with jobs, and rightly so because they are a reflection of their constituencies, but the big picture is not whether Amazon contributes to a net loss of jobs but rather whether the company is contributing to an economy that works to the long-term benefit of Americans.

Investor Takeaway

Why is all this relevant for investors? With the concerns over antitrust action rising, with some hedge fund managers even shorting AMZN over regulatory risk, I think it's important for investors to get some context on how Amazon got to be this big and why its business practices were not illegal or anything but adherent to the principles of capitalism.

Amazon's current size is not a reflection of shady business practices or trust-like actions, but is simply the result of innovation, aggressive spending, and recognition of the market dynamics that traditional retailers either didn't see or didn't want to see. The result, no matter how much President Trump or other politicians might complain about lost jobs, is an improved economy and a consumer with a greater number of less expensive options. With this in mind, what exactly would be the basis of an antitrust lawsuit? Here are some possible reasons and my refutations:

1) Consumer protection: The lower prices and more convenient marketplace that Amazon offers, which lowered prices in traditional retail environments as well, seem to be beneficial for the consumer.

2) Business practices that hurt competition: As far as public information is concerned, there's not much to suggest Amazon engaged in shady business practices to dominate the e-commerce market. CEO Jeff Bezos saw an opportunity and followed through - the jobs lost in traditional retail were the inevitable side effect of an online retail market.

3) Monopolistic behaviors: While Amazon does use its leverage to keep cash on hand longer and defer paying vendors, it is far from the only online marketplace from which consumers can choose. The only significant barrier to entry seems to be having to compete with Amazon's prices.

4) On more of a general topic, what exactly would an antitrust lawsuit hope to accomplish? Making Amazon sell some of its e-commerce business? Blocking its entry into the food retail market, though the consensus is that the Whole Foods acquisition will pass antitrust review easily? I don't see what actions an antitrust lawsuit would hope to achieve.

5) Economic efficiency: This in itself is not usually a reason for an antitrust lawsuit, but even if it were used in this case, the argument would be moot considering Amazon's e-commerce model has significantly increased the efficiency of the retail sector and the economy as a whole.

For these reasons, I don't think antitrust action against Amazon is likely at its current size and reach. That said, if antitrust action were to be taken against the company, shares could fall in value by a substantial amount and investors should be aware of this risk. It's difficult to quantify just how significant the risk of antitrust action could be to Amazon because we don't know what specific action would be taken (selling parts of the company, fines, etc.), but it shouldn't be hard to imagine what would happen to AMZN shares if the company was fined billions of dollars, forced to separate its e-commerce platform and Amazon Web Services, or if its grocery retail plans were derailed. Again, this is highly unlikely to occur but I think in the worst case scenario we could be looking at 10-20% downside risk in the short term.

In my opinion, the risk of an antitrust lawsuit against AMZN is quite low, and I will continue to hold my shares and add on dips despite the comments from President Trump and other critical voices.

Best of luck!

