Clipper Realty: Value And Growth

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) is a New York City focused multifamily REIT with solid value and growth potential. Current cash flows are sufficient to sustain its 3.6% yield, but the real value is in the redevelopment of key properties and mark to market of rents that are below submarket standards. In this article, we will provide an overview of the new REIT and explore its growth, valuation and some potential red flags.

Brief Overview

CLPR is a small REIT with an implied market cap of $459mm and an EV of $1.27B.

Source: SNL Financial

Its properties are all in NYC, split between Brooklyn and Manhattan.

Source: SNL Financial

A majority of revenues comes from multifamily with office and retail making up the remainder.

Source: CLPR presentation

CLPR was privately operated prior to IPOing in late 2016. With the basics out of the way, let us discuss the growth potential.

Growth

So far, SSNOI looks strong coming in at an average of just under 6%.

We are encouraged by the breakdown of NOI growth as the revenues increased at a pace that exceeded expense growth, indicating responsible property level management. In the table below, pay particular attention to the change over the entire period rather than the quarterly fluctuations.

While historical growth is nice, forward growth is perhaps more important and we see it coming from two main categories:

Mark to market gentrification, redevelopment and repositioning

Mark to market is the most straight forward, and we have already seen that a bit in the SSNOI figures, but there is still a good amount of upside remaining. We have summarized CLPR’s mark-to-market opportunity in the table below:

Property Current rent PSF (2Q17) Market rent PSF Potential increase % Flatbush Gardens $21.59 $30 17%* Tribeca house (retail) $49.24 $142 188% Tribeca house (residential) $67.13 $80 19% Aspen $33.67 $50 48% 141 Livingston (office) $40 n/a 25%**

Data from CLPR's filings

*Flatbush Gardens has rent regulations which prevent the full realization. Thus 17%, not 39%.

**Rent is scheduled to increase by 25% in 06/19.

Obviously, there are no guarantees that any of these increases will actually happen, but the potential is sizable and these properties make up a majority of CLPR’s portfolio.

Gentrification

CLPR’s acquisition strategy was largely buying properties just outside of flourishing areas such that the property would increase in value as the city grew out.

Clipper’s Aspen property just had a new subway access point built near it which should improve the value through accessibility. Public transportation is essential in New York so merely having a closer subway entrance will cut commute times dramatically.

The Tribeca House was purchased at $998 PSF, but if it is converted to condos, it would be worth an estimated (by management) $2,100 PSF. Clearly the benefit would be enormous, but I consider this speculative at this point and have not factored it into my valuation.

At 107 Columbia Heights, CLPR is applying $10mm-15mm of capex on 159 units to bring the quality up which will then increase rents. This is also not being applied to my valuation until there is enough information to determine the ROIC.

Valuation

The current cash flows are not quite enough to justify the market price with 2017 expected to come in at $0.40 of AFFO or about a 25X multiple on current market price. This number is the Capital IQ consensus estimate, but also backed up by the second quarter which brought in $0.09.

Future AFFO, however, is potentially quite a bit larger with expectations for $0.61 in 2019.

We find this estimate to be quite reasonable given the mark-to-market opportunity detailed above.

A 16.4X multiple on 2019 AFFO is a good value, in my opinion, given the growth potential and NYC property locations. CLPR also looks cheap from an NAV perspective, trading at a 40% discount.

Much of this discounting occurred since IPO as CLPR has returned -24% while REITs were up and multifamily REITs were up even more.

Source: SNL Financial

Sector Fundamentals

Multifamily fundamentals are strong right now with housing starts continuing to come in weak. Almost nine years after the recession, housing starts are still well below historical average.

There has been concern for multifamily lately as starts have clearly been trending upward, but weak June and July data suggest a leveling off.

With housing supply under control, the pricing dynamic between home ownership and apartment rental continues to support strong rent per unit. Unfortunately, most of the market is aware of the healthy multifamily fundamentals causing the sector to trade at a premium valuation with a median P/AFFO multiple of 22.4X on 2017 Capital IQ consensus.

This could make Clipper opportunistic as it provides an avenue to gain exposure to multifamily at perhaps a better value.

Fair value

Consensus NAV is $16.69 for Clipper, but I consider this a bit too aggressive as it uses a 4% cap rate. In my opinion, fair value is closer to $13 which still affords significant upside as it closed 8/16/17 at $10.40.

$13 represents a 21X multiple on stabilized AFFO (2019 consensus). CLPR should eventually trade at a premium to most of the multifamily sector due to 100% of its properties being in a top tier MSA. However, it could take a year or two to get there as it is still new and fairly small. Most of the premium multifamily REITs like AVB, EQR and ESS have long track records to support their higher multiples.

Why am I not long?

Those who follow my articles know that I am typically long the stocks on which I write a bull thesis, yet I currently have 0 shares of CLPR. Well, there is a significant risk here with which I am not yet comfortable

Piggy-bank risk

Founders, management and related entities own about 66% of outstanding shares through the OP units shown below:

Source: SNL Financial

As such, management has full control over the company and can personally vote up whatever it put in the proxy statement. The common shareholders functionally have no power. This creates potential for massive salaries or other behaviors in which management uses the public REIT as its personal piggy bank.

The high insider ownership could also be considered aligning as management would benefit monetarily from raising the value of the company. Thus, it is a mixed bag, and I am simply not comfortable owning it until I know which direction it is going.

Keep in mind that I am in no way accusing management of corruption or wrongdoing of any sort. As far as I know, the Bistricers have a good reputation as real estate experts in NYC. It is merely that I dislike the structure which gives common shareholders no meaningful say in operations.

Watch for G&A expense and value creation on a per share basis as early indicators of alignment. If G&A comes in at a reasonable level and value per share is emphasized over total value, CLPR could be quite opportunistic.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Information contained in this article is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any particular person. It does not constitute a recommendation that any particular security or strategy is suitable for a specific person. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CLPR over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.