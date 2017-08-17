Skate To Where The Puck Isn't

He shares his best long idea; as you might guess, it's not a household name.

John Zhang believes catalysts are key to providing some certainty on the short side, but value may be its own catalyst on the long side.

In investing, edge is a matter of perception and thinking. It may be staying a step ahead of the herd, or going in a completely different direction.

Iconic hockey player Wayne Gretzky is often credited with the overused quote: “Skate to where the puck is going.” Trite maybe, but that platitude holds true for many things in life, including investing. Stay a step ahead of the herd, and you just might be amply rewarded (or stampeded, if you don’t stay far enough ahead for long enough).

But what about a different approach? What about skating to where the puck isn’t going at all? Essentially, that’s what John Zhang, author of Actionable Insights, does. He scours the markets for ideas that are so under the radar, they hardly register with most investors. In doing so, he’s been able to discover some companies with outstanding characteristics and exceptional business models - opportunities with asymmetric upside and outsized returns. And that’s what most investors - especially value seekers - want, isn’t it? John joined the Roundtable to discuss how he susses out an investment idea; how he weighs both quantitative and qualitative factors; and share his views on telecom, the state of the world’s potash market, and his current best long idea.

Seeking Alpha: What is your process to find and research an investment idea? Do you feel your approach gives you an "edge?"

John Zhang, author of Actionable Insights: Our idea generation process is largely designed to identify two situations: 1) Companies with unique business models and characteristics, and 2) situations with asymmetric upside.

In the first category, we focus on companies that have unique operating characteristics that are either masked or go un-noticed by market participants. This involves searching through different sectors to find companies with unusual or strange traits that separate them from their peers. Shentel (NASDAQ:SHEN) is a good example as its wireless affiliate model gives it certain advantages over traditional telcos. The market has a tendency to either lump these with peers that really aren't in the same business, or misunderstand the impact of their unique characteristics. This asymmetry in information and analysis provides potential for excess returns.



To find situations with asymmetric upside, we typically look for heavily-levered companies making severe losses. Equity stubs that are over-leveraged and facing a cyclical downturn are our favorite. We want to find businesses that will either go bust within the next two years, or become multi-baggers if the bull thesis plays out. This may seem counterintuitive since we are deliberately screening for "terrible" companies by traditional metrics. However, these situations can create tremendous value because successful work-outs like Chemours (NYSE:CC) and Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI) tend to have astronomical gains that compensate for the other failures. Since the worst-case scenario is that the stock goes to zero, we spend a large amount of time on a process of elimination, and estimating the odds of the bull case playing out.



Edge is an interesting concept because it's always relative to other market participants examining the same stock. Just because a company is smaller and more obscure, it doesn't mean one automatically gains an edge over others following it. Instead, ascertaining edge comes from forming a mental model of what you think the Street is aware of, and what they aren't. This involves a rigorous examination of the bull and bear case, which is the only way to ascertain if we have an edge.



Although an argument could be made that the nature of these stocks (smaller, under-followed) gives us an advantage over the average investor, it often requires second-level thinking to gain a sufficient edge for the excess returns that we aim for.



SA: How do you approach investment analysis, i.e., how do you weigh quantitative and qualitative analysis approaches?



JZ: In most cases, the appropriate quantitative model becomes obvious once we get a good grasp of a company's operational model and profit-and-loss drivers. The quantitative elements are largely derived from how well an investor understands the impact of various factors on a company's long-term financials. Hence, we tend to start with qualitative factors and work upwards to derive a quantitative model.

The process of deriving an accurate quantitative model reinforces the qualitative thinking behind the company, because you're forced to re-examine different assumptions very closely, line by line. Hence, in order for us to have sufficient conviction in an idea, we need a level of mastery over both aspects. If we feel there isn't sufficient disclosure for a quantitative view, we typically move on to other opportunities.



SA: To what extent do you look for catalysts (hard or soft) when you’re considering an idea? We’ve heard from a number of buysiders that catalysts are more important on the short side - do you agree/disagree and why?



JZ: I agree that catalysts are more important on the short side, but that's more to do with the mechanics of short-selling rather than making the right call. Catalysts typically give certainty to either the magnitude of a potential price move, and/or the time frame for a thesis. All potential catalysts can probably be grouped non-exclusively under these two types.



The main point is a catalyst should remove some uncertainty regarding either magnitude or time frame, which is particularly useful in shorts where the loss is theoretically unlimited and borrowing costs can be substantial. A good example would be our short on Frontier Communications (NYSE:FTR) in late 2015 when it announced the acquisition of Verizon's (NYSE:VZ) wireline assets. Since we thought the deal was going to be terrible for its finances, it wouldn't take long after closing for the Street to realize that creditors were only willing to extend credit on very onerous terms. Shortly after, it became apparent that its operational cash flow could not support such a high dividend along with the increased debt load. This gave us visibility into the time frame of a short play, and some idea of the magnitude of the acquisition's impact on its finances.



On the long side, we believe value is its own catalyst, but it can be dangerous to go long a stock that seems to be perennially undervalued without seeing a concrete set of actions/events that will close that price-value gap. In most cases, we need to be able to imagine a range of scenarios that would lead the Street to recognize hidden value, rather than blindly relying on a low valuation without any potential catalysts.



A key value-trap that we avoided recently with this methodology was George Risk Industries (OTCPK:RSKIA). On the surface, it would appear the core business is only trading at 4x P/E with a very stable outlook. However, the company is controlled by the Risk family which has been using it as its own piggy bank and investment portfolio, which has recorded subpar returns for the longest time. We didn't see a possible path to value realization given that management has no incentive to create value for minority shareholders.



Hence, whilst it isn't absolutely necessary, we strongly prefer investments where there is a clear path to value realization because it helps avoid many pitfalls with securities that have a good reason to be perennially "undervalued" on traditional metrics.



SA: Can you give an update on some of your recent long ideas: Chemours (CC), Lumos Networks (NASDAQ:LMOS), Everi Holdings (EVRI) and Shentel?



JZ: In hindsight, we should have stuck with Chemours and Everi instead of getting out too early - the former ended up being a ten-bagger from when we first initiated a position! I suppose that error was due to anchoring bias and a failure of imagination - we were so used to the stock being thrashed and battered that we failed to imagine it could be worth so much more.



The thesis on Lumos played out quite nicely as it got acquired by an infrastructure fund at a substantial premium. Unfortunately, there aren't many other fiber-rich midcap telecoms stocks out there. Shentel continues to be a work in progress, but we are encouraged by the 38%+ gain from when we first initiated a long position earlier this year. There is more potential for the stock, but we are taking some profits because the upside is lower now that the Street is paying more attention to its recent performance and on the verge of pricing in improvements before they materialize.



SA: How big is the opportunity for Shentel in the Sprint (NYSE:S)/T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) merger? How do you view the long game playing out in that industry?



JZ: Wherever the cards may fall, Shentel will almost certainly benefit from such a merger. The affiliate agreement has been structured such that it will be the main beneficiary in a transaction.



However, the company certainly does not need a merger to be successful and generate high shareholder returns. It's proven its ability to compete effectively against larger national telcos in rural/suburban areas, with extremely high porting ratios and low churn. Moreover, it is poised to reap the benefits of the nTelos acquisition in the next few quarters as it completes the migration of nTelos customers and begin aggressively advertising in the ex-nTelos markets.



Another key advantage is its ability to continuously expand footprint under the Sprint affiliate program. It is an opportune time for it as Sprint struggles with its cash flow and thus has to settle for lower and more selective CapEx investments. In this context, Shentel has demonstrated its ability to continually implement the same effective playbook that has enabled it to achieve over 20%+ CAGR for the past 17 years, and I believe it will continue to do so.



The wireless industry is undergoing a significant period of competition right now which was catalyzed years ago by T-Mobile's aggressive marketing and Sprint's heavy discounting. What you're seeing now is the refusal of the big players to cede any ground, which started the revival of Unlimited plans earlier this year. All signs are pointing to a period of sustained competition, before the cycle eventually turns and players return to an oligopolistic state where they choose to "cooperate" instead of compete.



In that context, the players with the lowest leverage, most efficient network infrastructure and ability to connect with subscribers will generate the highest returns in this period - these characteristics certainly fit Shentel's operating model. Going forward, I think Sprint will face significant difficulties whilst Shentel is poised to excel and sign more deals for a bigger footprint. This will be the key growth driver after the benefits/synergies from its nTelos acquisition are fully realized.



SA: Can you give us an update on your views regarding the global potash market, given that you’re bearish on the oversupply thesis?



JZ: My view is basically unchanged since the previous update - the industry continues to be woefully over-supplied with more capacity coming on in the next three years. Moreover, a large percentage of idled mines (particularly those in North America) can be bought online again in a matter of months, which means the effect of unanticipated demand on price will dissipate quickly.



Most people underestimate the length of commodity cycles, and the most common argument I hear from the other side is: "It's been falling for so long, it has to go back up!" This is quite easily refuted by historical trends for various commodities, with many down-cycles lasting more than 20 years. I think it'll be a good 5-7 years before we start seeing a real, sustained rebound in the global potash market.



In the meantime, North American producers are likely to be the worst-hit due to their higher cash costs of production compared to miners in Belarus, Russia and Central Asia. The Potash Corp. (NYSE:POT)/Agrium (NYSE:AGU) merger could make for an interesting sector-themed short, but I haven't done enough work to gain a high level of conviction.



SA: Which stock opportunities do you find attractive right now, and what’s the story?



JZ: The most compelling long idea we have now would be Donnelley Financial (NYSE:DFIN), which was made known to Actionable Insights members in late June. The company is woefully misunderstood because the broader market does not realize the extremely high incremental margins on its transaction-based revenue, which has been recovering nicely given the number of IPOs this year.

As public market valuations march higher, private companies have a greater incentive to sell equity to the public, thus encouraging more IPOs and M&As. In fact, we're already seeing some companies “force” an IPO this year when they weren't ready (Snap (NYSE:SNAP), Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN), etc.), mainly because of the attractive valuation and accommodative macro environment.



The bear case for DFIN hinges on the decline of its printing products in recurring compliance services. However, this segment is essentially a pass-through business with very low margins and an extremely flexible cost structure. Management has substantially outsourced all printing operations, which gives it significant leeway in reducing costs as revenue declines at a moderate pace. Hence, the bottom-line impact is minimal even if the entire recurring compliance segment were to disappear tomorrow.



Some bears would go further in arguing that capital markets activity will not recover in the next two years. Even if this happens, DFIN's valuation is currently so depressed that we wouldn't even need a cyclical tailwind for shares to move higher. The company currently trades at three times below our expected FY2018 EBITDA, which is extremely cheap given its dominant channel capture in the transactions compliance business.



DFIN currently generates so much cash that it is on track to drastically de-leverage the balance sheet - in a single quarter, it reduced its leverage from 3.6 to 3.2 times, even though equity markets transaction volume has yet to fully recover. On top of that, it has a huge receivables balance due to strong growth in Q1 this year. As these receivables are converted to cash later this year, it will almost certainly reach its leverage target of 2.25 to 2.75 times, with excess funds to redeploy into acquisitions, dividends or a share buyback.



With a very low valuation and lack of significant risks, we see little downside and tremendous upside.

