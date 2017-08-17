Tracking Glenn Greenberg's Brave Warrior Advisors Portfolio - Q2 2017 Update

The largest three positions are Charles Schwab, HCA Holdings, and Antero, and they add up to ~37% of the portfolio.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Glenn Greenberg’s US stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Greenberg’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 08/14/2017. Please visit our Tracking Glenn Greenberg’s Brave Warrior Advisors Portfolio series to get an idea of his investment philosophy and our previous update for the fund's moves during Q1 2017.

This quarter, Greenberg’s US long portfolio increased 8% from $2.09B to $2.26B. The top three holdings represent ~37% of the portfolio, while the top five is at ~57%. The largest position is Charles Schwab, which was first purchased in Q3 2012 and now accounts for ~14% of the portfolio.

Stake Disposals:

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX): ESRX was a 4.45% portfolio stake purchased in Q4 2016 at prices between $65 and $77. The position was reduced by ~25% last quarter at prices between $64 and $73 and disposed of this quarter at prices between $59 and $67. The stock is now at $62.

Liberty Global LiLAC (LILA, LILAK): LILAK was a minutely small stake established in Q2 2016. The position was built up to a ~1% portfolio stake in Q3 2016, and the following quarter the stake was doubled at ~$20 per share. This quarter saw the stake eliminated at prices between $20 and $24. The stock is now at $26.03.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T): T was a minutely small stake disposed of this quarter.

New Stakes:

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS), Quintiles IMS Holdings (NYSE:Q), and ServiceMaster Global Holdings (NASDAQ:SERV): These are the three new positions this quarter. ADS is a large (top-five) stake purchased this quarter at prices between $235 and $263, and the stock currently trades at $229. Q is a 6.26% portfolio position established at prices between $78 and $91, and it is now at $92.59. The 3.33% SERV stake was purchased at prices between $36.50 and $42, and it currently goes for $44.80.

Stake Decreases:

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW): SCHW stake was first purchased in Q3 2012. Close to 6M shares were purchased at prices between $12.50 and $14.50. The position has since been built up to the current stake of ~7.3M shares (13.86% of the US long portfolio - the largest 13F stake currently). The stock is now at $40.74. The past six quarters have seen a combined ~25% selling at prices between $22.50 and $43. Greenberg is harvesting huge gains.

HCA Holdings (NYSE:HCA): HCA is a large (top-three) ~12% portfolio stake established in Q3 2016 at prices between $74 and $81 and increased by ~45% the following quarter at prices between $69.50 and $82. Last quarter saw a ~14% trimming at prices between $74 and $91, and that was followed with a marginal trimming this quarter. The stock currently trades at $78.99.

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK): LBTYK is a large (top-five) 9.66% of the portfolio stake purchased in Q1 2016 at prices between $30 and $41 and increased by ~50% the following quarter at prices between $26.50 and $38.50. The stock is now at $33.34. This quarter saw a ~11% trimming at prices between $27.50 and $35.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM): BAM is a large 8.13% of the US long portfolio stake established in Q2 2015 at prices between $34 and $38.50 and increased by ~57% the following quarter at prices between $29.50 and $36. Q1 2016 saw an about-turn: a ~23% reduction at prices between $27 and $35. This quarter saw another ~30% selling at prices between $36 and $40. The stock currently trades at $39.11.

Note: The prices quoted above are adjusted for the spin-off of Brookfield Business Partners that closed in June 2016.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) and JPMorgan WTS: JPM is a large ~7% of the US long portfolio stake established in Q3 2014 and built up over the next two quarters at prices between $54.50 and $63. Q2 2016 saw an about-turn: a ~40% reduction at prices between $57 and $66. Last quarter saw another one-third selling at prices between $83 and $94. The stock currently trades at $92.09. There was marginal trimming this quarter. The TARP warrant (Strike 42.03, 10/28/2018 Expiry, Yahoo Ticker: JPM-WT) stake was established in Q1 2015 and increased by ~45% the following quarter. Q3 2015 saw a further ~20% increase. The warrant currently trades at $50.62, which implies a nominal leverage of $1.82. The stake saw a ~60% reduction in Q4 2016, and that was followed with a ~22% selling last quarter. This quarter also saw another ~16% selling. The common & warrant stake together is still a large stake at ~9% of the portfolio.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST): ST is a fairly large ~5.5% portfolio position purchased in Q3 2016 at prices between $34.50 and $40, and the stock currently goes for $44.54. There was marginal trimming in the last two quarters.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA): AXTA is a ~5.5% of the portfolio position. It was established in Q1 2016 at prices between $21 and $29. Q2 2016 saw a ~37% reduction at prices between $25 and $30.50. There was an about-turn in Q4 2016: a ~50% increase at prices between $24.50 and $28.50. The stock currently trades at $29.40. This quarter saw a ~12% trimming.

Primerica Inc. (NYSE:PRI): PRI is a ~5% of the US long portfolio position established in Q3 2011 at a cost basis in the low $20s. H2 2016 saw a two-thirds reduction at prices between $53 and $72.50. The stock currently trades at $79.70. There was a ~6% further trimming in the last two quarters. Greenberg is harvesting huge long-term gains.

Stake Increases:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR): AR is a large (top-three) ~11% of the US long portfolio position established in Q2 2015 at prices between $34 and $45.50 and increased by ~85% the following quarter at prices between $20 and $34.50. Q1 2016 saw another ~20% increase at prices between $19.50 and $28. The following quarter saw a whopping ~120% further increase at prices between $24.50 and $30. The stock currently trades at $18.84. The past three quarters have seen minor increases. For investors attempting to follow Brave Warrior, AR is a good option to consider for further research.

Kept Steady:

The following very small positions (less than 0.1% of the US long portfolio each) were kept steady in the quarter: Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), and Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW).

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Greenberg’s US stock holdings in Q2 2017:

