'It's The Economy, Stupid,' And This Means 'Good Jobs'

Americans don't just want jobs, they want "good jobs," and this means full-time work that pays well and has benefits. A phrase "The economy, stupid" was coined by James Carville when he was a campaign strategist for Bill Clinton's successful 1992 presidential campaign against sitting president George H. W. Bush. Directly linked to this phrase is the idea of job creation. Today, the fear of being replaced by a robot or seeing your job being outsourced or eliminated is on the rise. Few occupations are totally secure from the wave of labor-saving technology currently in the pipeline. This means it is the job of those we have sent to Washington to create or paint a vision that shows how America can integrate labor saving devices into a job-creating bonanza or at least an economy that is sustainable going forward.

After facing decades of stagnating or falling wages when adjusted for inflation, it's little wonder as to why the average American feels insecure or downright betrayed. Several new technologies headed in our direction scream more economic disruption ahead. One writer I follow has pointed out on more than one occasion how self-driving vehicles are a game changer. Self-driving semi rigs able to safely maneuver and fill the nation's interstate highways during the night when traffic is light will reduce daytime congestion and also greatly reduce the ranks of a major occupation that pays relatively well. The ramifications of self-driving vehicles will extend into areas such as taxi jobs and potentially change the relationship most Americans have with their automobile. Currently, the automobile is thought of as a mainstay of modern life in this country. Imagine not having to own a car or reducing the number of automobiles in your family because a safe and secure ride is available at the push of a button.

This returns me to the subject of the economy and jobs. Much of the angst Americans have directed at Washington is, in some way or another, related to how government policies have allowed jobs to flee the country and sometimes even encouraged this trend. Recent reports signal and make it increasingly clear that automation is not going away. Increasing wages will only accelerate and drive the trend of replacing expensive human workers with robots. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), the behemoth retailer known for cutting prices and exploiting brick-and-mortar retailers that have higher overhead because they are located in our communities, often boasts of its cost-saving move to utilize more robots and cut human jobs.

The fact is, in my area, while we continue to hear about unemployment at sixteen-year lows, many people remain underemployed and are struggling. The average American has good reason to worry not only about their job, but the future opportunities available for their children. Let me make it clear, robots taking our jobs will bode poorly for the huge majority of society. The idea that those ultimately left with the decision as to how to divide the economic pie will be generous or fair is a little naive. History shows the ruling class tends to tilt the rules in its favor. Soaring economic inequality is already a major issue, and the divide is most likely going to grow ever wider. When it is pointed out that entitlements are about to explode the deficit in coming years, logic dictates the nation can no longer delay addressing this issue. While very important to voters, creating good-quality sustainable jobs is an area where Washington has failed to excel.

Rest assured, when push comes to shove, those displaced from the job market or only able to scrape by will find they are only given enough to ensure they remain docile and behave. If it ever comes to the point where these people filled with angst hit the streets in angry protest, it is very likely they will be beaten into submission for the greater good. It should be pointed out that going forward, those on the government dole or a guaranteed income may find they are at the mercy of a system where at any time benefits are canceled or cut.

Tied into Trump's solution to create new jobs and energize America's economy is the strong message that we must demand from other nations fairer trade policies that level the playing field. We cannot compete when other nations pay their workers little, degrade the environment, and often subsidize exports in various ways. This is a stand Trump shares with Bernie Sanders. Like many backseat political strategists, I have grown weary of politicians failing to fulfill their promises or, for that matter, accomplishing much of anything. Even while we are told unemployment is at a sixteen-year low and we hear companies are clamoring for workers, something is definitely wrong, and a series of polls indicate that a focus on job creation and the economy is where the attention of those in Washington should be.

Many people voted for Trump because as a businessman they hoped he would have a strong real-life advantage over politicians in understanding how to create jobs. To be great, a country must be economically strong. The key to any policy geared to creating jobs is getting the foot of government off the neck of small business. This means reducing the regulations strangling the nation's most vibrant creator of jobs and where workers gain valuable work skills is a must. Tax reform and laws governing business must reduce the advantages mere size gives big business and its ability to destroy competition by mass alone. As it is big business will benefit most by adopting more automation and robot workers, and this bodes poorly for most workers and society if it is not handled in a way that minimizes the damage to our culture.