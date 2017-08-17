I Love The Icing, But I Lost My Appetite For New Senior

Dividends are certainly an important part of the value creation process, but capital appreciation is equally important to my investment strategy.

But like anything in life, too much of a good thing can be bad.

If you’re like me, you love licking the icing out of the can.

Many investors, including me, get lured into the chase for yield and the attraction for what I call “the cake and icing” recipe.

If you're like me, you love licking the icing out of the can, that's the equivalent of high-yielding stocks.

But like anything in life, too much of a good thing can be bad, and that's why I have become more skeptical in my eating and investing habits.

High yielding stocks can be dangerous and while I do own a few sweet tasting treats, I have become more critical of the value proposition they play in my portfolio.

A few days ago, I wrote on Washington Prime (WPG), a Mall REIT that I once owned and back in March I wrote,

“I am becoming increasingly skeptical that WPG shares will move in the right direction.”

In the same article, I was alluding to the value trap scenario in which a stock appears to be "cheap because the stock has been trading at low multiples of earnings, cash flow or book value for an extended time period."

I explained that “stock traps attract investors who are looking for a bargain because these stocks are inexpensive. The trap springs when investors buy into the company at low prices and the stock never improves.”

To be very clear, WPG is not a dangerous stock, at least from a dividend safety perspective. I am simply concerned that the lower quality retail REITs will underperform given the weakening fundamentals observed in secondary and tertiary markets. Yesterday I wrote a Forbes article and explained,

“Dick’s (DKS) earnings call today validates the importance of owning high quality Mall REITs. As Dick’s CEO said, “B Mall location in the rents have continued to come down in those and we think they're going to continue to come down.”

In other words, now is not the time to be a hedge fund investor in the REIT sector. Earlier this year, I decided to pivot from Washington Prime and focus my efforts on more tactical names, REITs with higher-quality assets like Simon Property Group (SPG) and Kimco Realty (KIM).

Some readers have questioned me for hitting the eject button with Washington Prime, and the best answer is that I began reading the tea leaves. It was not one earnings miss or one retail bankruptcy, it was a series of signals that prompted me to part ways.

Dividends are certainly an important part of the value creation process, but capital appreciation is equally important to my investment strategy. As I said, icing is sweet, but cake also counts.

Photo Source

I Love The Icing, But New Senior’s Recipe Is Flawed

A few weeks ago, I wrote an article on New Senior (SNR) and I explained,

“I’m trimming shares down in my portfolio, while I do see the upside in owning SNR, I am concerned with the volatility…I don’t want to get duped into the appeal of a 10% dividend yield.”

Over the last few months, I have become increasingly concerned that New Senior could be just another “value trap” (like Washington Prime).

However, after the Q2-17 earnings results, I have become increasingly skeptical.

Owning a high-yielding REIT (the icing) with no capital appreciation (the cake) is one thing, but owning a high-yielding REIT with an unsafe dividend payout is another thing… In other words,

“This chase for yield in the stock market leads to the same thing that all such chasing leads to – impulsively reacting to dividend quantity over dividend quality. A “sucker-yield” is based on quantifiable high yields, seemingly ridiculous, when the underlying security has a flawed or vulnerable business model. Companies that fall under the “sucker-yield” definition typically have unpredictable and unreliable earnings histories with unsafe dividend payouts.”

Could it be the New Senior is a sucker yield?

“Investors oftentimes are distracted by high paying dividend yields as they become seemingly hypnotized by the allure of owning securities with substantial income. However, the impulsively promising investments offer a greater degree of principal loss since the investor has crossed into a less defensive asset allocation strategy of speculation. As a true measure of safety, it's critical that investors analyze the underlying safety of the dividend, the ability for the dividend to grow, and the overall merit of the stock.”

Source: Brad Thomas Investopedia

Let’s take a peek inside of New Senior’s latest earnings results:

Total NOI for the quarter was approximately $56 million and Normalized FFO for the quarter was approximately $24 million and AFFO was approximately $22 million, all relatively flat versus last quarter.

After adjusting AFFO for approximately $1.9 million of routine CapEx during the quarter, normalized FAD came in at $20.3 million or $0.25 per diluted share, compared to $0.28 per diluted share last year.

On a per share basis, that's normalized FFO of $0.29 per diluted share, and AFFO of $0.27 per diluted share (compared to $0.30 per diluted share last year). Across the total portfolio, same-store cash NOI decreased 1.7% year over year.

For the managed portfolio, same-store cash NOI was down 6.5% year over year, primarily on account of continued weakness across the AL portfolio. The triple net portfolio posted a 4.3% increase in same-store cash NOI year over year and EBITDARM coverage was down slightly quarter over quarter.

G&A management fees and incentive compensation totaled $10.5 million for the quarter, compared to $8 million for the second quarter of 2016. The increase was attributable to incentive compensation payable on the sale of assets.

New Senior’s Board of Directors announced a dividend of $0.26 per common share and it represents 96% AFFO generated during the quarter. Here’s a snapshot of the Payout Ratio (source: FAST Graphs):

On the latest earnings call, one analyst asked about New Senior’s dividend and the CEO, Susan Givens, replied’

“…we don’t comment on our dividend on a go-forward basis. And it’s obviously something we spend a lot of time thinking about and working with our board and discussing with them. So you guys think, we – all we can say is something we’re looking at focused on and we will continue to be talking to our board about it.”

I’m not convinced that New Senior will not cut its dividend. This statement provides me with no comfort; the only guarantee (as far as I’m concerned) is that New Senior will not increase its dividend any time soon.

Does this mean that New Senior is a sucker yield?

As I have reported in the past, New Senior is a higher risk REIT, because the company is externally-managed and because the balance sheet is highly leveraged. At the end of Q2-17, the company had $2.1 billion of total debt outstanding with a weighted average maturity of approximately five years. The assets remained unchanged at $3.3 billion and at the end of the quarter with $60 million in cash on hand.

To put this in King’s English, New Senior is teetering on a dividend cut. My biggest concern with the company today is the relative age of the portfolio and the capital that is required to maintain the facilities. In a recent article, Michael Boyd wrote,

“To put this in context on a per bed level, this represents annual spend of just $730/bed to maintain value - never mind the cost of upkeep of common areas and the building structure (roof, HVAC systems, parking lots, etc.). This is in line with what most in the real estate industry expect on a per unit basis in apartments, but New Senior's assets are much older than most apartment assets - per the company’s disclosure, the average property was built/last renovated in 1999, so most of these assets are two decades old now. This is not normally something I make a grand deal about, but given the razor thin line the company is walking when it comes to its distribution (not covered for three quarters now), it's worth a focus. Investors should be wary of how companies classify maintenance capital expenditures versus growth, given its impact on funds available for distribution (“FAD”). As a side note, New Senior disclosed a 10% increase in targeted per unit capital expenditure growth in 2017 to $1,575/unit, which excludes “material” renovation projects. Any funny business here on classification could overstate FAD and distribution coverage.”

I agree with Boyd’s conclusion,

“The lack of coverage continues to worsen, and is likely only going to get worse, given likely higher interest rates and the impact from asset sales. New Senior stated that more than $100M of additional property sales currently under contract or in process that will close by the end of the year. In my opinion, this is the perfect time for the company to deleverage and cut the distribution by a hair (20% or so), given the pressures on NOI. Just take the pain and make the necessary moves to get the balance sheet back in order.”

Too Much Icing Could Spoil the Cake

So you see, there’s a big difference between Washington Prime, which I consider a “value trap” and New Senior, which I consider a “sucker yield.” Let’s take a look at SNR’s dividend yield compared with the peers:

Now let’s examine the P/FFO multiple:

The Bottom Line: I am downgrading New Senior from a Speculative BUY to a SELL. The company has not been able to generate any alpha and it’s essentially boxed in with no ability to grow the dividend. I see no catalysts to support price appreciation and no evidence that the company will internalize management operations.

Simply put, I’m done eating the icing, I am ready to eat some cake too!

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs and SNR Investor Presentation.

Disclosure: I am on the Advisory Board of NY Residential REIT, and I am also a shareholder and publisher in theMaven (OTCQB:MVEN).

Disclosure: I am/we are long APTS, ARI, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CHCT, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CUBE, DLR, DOC, EXR, FPI, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HTA, IRM, JCAP, KIM, LADR, LTC, LXP, O, OHI, OUT, PEB, PK, QTS, ROIC, SKT, SPG, STAG, STOR, STWD, TCO, UBA, UNIT, VER, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.