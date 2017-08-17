Sugar, A Bitter August, Before A Sweeter Fall

Sugar is currently going through a minor correction, and must hold the June low to develop a bullish leg, which breaks out of the 2016 down trend channel.

Sugar has advanced from the June low, which is a technical retest of the price low developed in February 2016.

In July, the USDA released the following data for sugar consumption and supply for the current season, noting an expected reduction in ending stocks despite increased supply. Compared to the sell-off earlier this year, this bodes well for firmer prices in sugar market:

SUGAR: U.S. deliveries for human consumption for 2016/17 are increased by 100,000 short tons, raw value (STRV) to 12.300 million based on pace-to-date through the end of May. Florida sugar production for 2016/17 is increased by 3,795 STRV to 2.055 million based on end-of season processor reporting to the USDA. Ending stocks are decreased by the sum of these adjustments to 1.440 million STRV, implying a stocks-to-use ratio of 11.4 percent.

'FAO' has released a pdf research report covering long-term global sugar production. Demand is expected to rise with increased supply over the next decade:

The anticipated growth in world sugar demand for the next decade is steadier with an increase of 2% p.a. resulting in a decrease of the stock-to-use ratio from 45% in the base period to 39% in 2025.

Sugar Stock Pattern Emerges

Since my last review of sugar in May, it's followed the anticipated pattern climbing to resistance, which could in the worst-case scenario, trade into a 'head and shoulders' stock chart pattern, falling to test the 2015 low. However, the significant low of 2016 may well hold, and develop into a new bull leg.

This is illustrated by the long-term chart: Sugar found buying support on the low of early 2016, and is currently turning down from the selling resistance of a potential 'right shoulder' illustrated in red on the horizontal. The RSI is turning down and appears to be headed for an 'oversold' position, while the black ADX is only just bearishly crossing the DMA over the MACD.

The fast stochastic is already oversold, but as we can see from the previous situation in April, the fast stochastic can remain oversold for some while.

Daily - 5-Years Stock Chart

Daily - 2 Years Stock Chart

The 2-years chart also shows a bearish cross of the ADX and DMA, despite an oversold fast stochastic. The RSI is still descending. The more optimistic point is that sugar has broken out of the initial red downtrend channel. If it can maintain the June low in this minor correction, there's a good chance of developing a new bullish leg.

Daily - Short Term Stock Chart

This short-term chart shows sugar breaking through the center of the Bollinger band, a bearish ADX cross of DMA over the MACD, and a weakening RSI. Although the fast stochastic is oversold short term, other technical indicators suggest further weakness. There is some initial buying support at the early July low, which could create a bounce, but sugar does appear to be intending to test the June low. It must hold this low to develop a bullish reversal.

Seasonal Charts

Seasonally, the price of sugar is inclined to weaken in August. There's a discrepancy between the two charts below. 'Seasonal Charts' anticipate a reversal mid-September, while 'Equity Clock' times this for mid-October; but both are very long-term 'tendencies' rather than guarantees.

COT Charts

The three-year COT chart shows that trader positions are similar to that of early 2015. However, in 2015 sugar managed to find a series of lower prices despite the highlighted contract 'pops' appearing under 'small/large spec/commercials.'

Investing in Sugar

There are three ETFs which track sugar, a comparison of the three including service ratio and returns is offered by etf.com.

SGG, CANE and SGAR

It's possible to compare performance of the ETF against 'sugar' by selecting a 'perf' chart on stockcharts.com. CANE offers the best performance compared to sugar, and also appears to fluctuate 'with' sugar.

Looking Forward

Seasonally sugar is weak, and also correcting short term from an established 'selling resistance' level, illustrated in the five-years stock chart. However, the USDA report in July, which forecasts a much reduced stocks-to-use ratio, should support a more bullish fundamental case.

Risk comes from trader sentiment. The COT chart illustrates that even these tight contractual positions can still give rise to weaker price points. However, given the level of price reduction since the 2016 high, at this point there's a strong argument for 'the bad news is already priced in.'

It's quite possible sugar could bounce from the lower Bollinger band on the short-term chart, but seems likely that the June low is going to be tested, either at or near it, and needs to hold for continuation of the bullish leg being established. Investors should allow for this in downside risk management.

