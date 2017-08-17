PayPal Is A Buy At $60 - Cramer's Lightning Round (8/16/17)

Stay away from Chipotle for some time.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, August 16.

Bullish Calls

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI): It's an interesting stock but the market is crowded, so one should be careful.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL): CEO Dan Schulman has made the company into a powerhouse. The stock is a buy at $60.

Marriott International (NYSE:MAR): The stock going down is a buying opportunity.

Bearish Calls

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG): "You know, I had said 18 months after an incident, that thing would come back, but then we had another incident and had to reset the clock, so it's not on my to-do list right now."

Seabridge Gold (NYSEMKT:SA): It's a development-stage gold company. Cramer prefers Randgold (NASDAQ:GOLD) or Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) instead.

