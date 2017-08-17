PayPal Is A Buy At $60 - Cramer's Lightning Round (8/16/17)

Includes: CMG, GOLD, KL, MAR, PI, PYPL, SA
by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

Be careful with Impinj.

Buy Marriott International on weakness.

Stay away from Chipotle for some time.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, August 16.

Bullish Calls

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI): It's an interesting stock but the market is crowded, so one should be careful.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL): CEO Dan Schulman has made the company into a powerhouse. The stock is a buy at $60.

Marriott International (NYSE:MAR): The stock going down is a buying opportunity.

Bearish Calls

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG): "You know, I had said 18 months after an incident, that thing would come back, but then we had another incident and had to reset the clock, so it's not on my to-do list right now."

Seabridge Gold (NYSEMKT:SA): It's a development-stage gold company. Cramer prefers Randgold (NASDAQ:GOLD) or Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) instead.

