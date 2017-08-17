Cisco: Thrill-Seekers Need Not Apply

CSCO can look like two completely different animals to different investors. Which side are you on?

On Wednesday after the close, Cisco (CSCO) delivered a largely uneventful quarter that reinforced well-known trends. Revenues of $12.1 billion, down -4% YOY, beat consensus by a very narrow margin, while non-GAAP EPS of $0.61 came in as expected. The outlook for fiscal 1Q18 was not tragic but also unimpressive, as revenues (guided to come in lower by -2% at the mid-point of the range) failed to reach expectations for a flat quarter, while EPS met the estimated $0.60.

Credit: Business Journals

As I reported yesterday, I was hoping for stronger numbers in security and services that could lift the top line above expectations. The former, while performing better than most other Cisco businesses, saw YOY growth of only +3% -- the lowest rate since fiscal 4Q13 (see table below). Services, on the other hand, returned to growth after dipping into negative territory last quarter, and posted a very modest increase of +1% in fiscal 4Q17.

Source: Company's press release

Near double-digit declines in switching and routing were in line with my earlier predictions that these segments were unlikely to provide much revenue uplift. Little was left to celebrate other than modest performance in wireless and robust growth in the tiny "other" bucket, which was probably the result of higher IoT-related revenues.

See graphs below for the historical evolution of the important security and services businesses.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

To find the better news, one must look a bit closer at the financial statements. Deferred revenues (a.k.a. the company's revenue pipeline) were up +12% YOY, finishing the fiscal year up each quarter in the low-to-mid teen range. This is one of the key data points that I continue to monitor as recurring revenues become an increasingly important piece of Cisco's business (currently representing over 30% of total revenues, more than 10% on the product side).

It is encouraging to note that 69% of this quarter's deferred revenues associated with Cisco's products came from recurring software and subscription businesses. That number compares to a more modest 57% last year. As Cisco continues to slowly transition to a software and subscription-based model (while bleeding quite a bit of traditional network equipment sales in the process), the health of the company's pipeline will become increasingly important.

See historical deferred revenue trend below.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

On the stock

CSCO is an interesting name that can look like two completely different animals to different investors. The more short-term biased, instant-reward player (and the more skeptical one as well) probably dislikes and stays away from the stock as the San Jose company continues to log quarter after quarter of revenue contraction, despite solid cost control that keeps earnings within a reasonable range. I believe these bearish forces will be mostly at play when the markets open tomorrow, as CSCO will likely remain under pressure on the lack of new positive developments.

The patient, long-term biased investor, however, might see CSCO as an underappreciated stock that can only reward those who have the resolve to weather the short- and medium-term headwinds. This is where I find myself.

As I stated yesterday, I continue to see CSCO with good eyes, as forward P/E has retreated from 14.5x in the first calendar quarter of the year down to 13.0x. But the bull case certainly goes beyond valuation and is further supported by Cisco's robust balance sheet (nearly $37 billion in net cash), strong cash-generating abilities, shareholder-friendly cash distribution policy (half of Cisco's CFOA have been used to buy back shares in the past 10 years) and attractive dividend yield of nearly 4%.

I remain a CSCO buyer, but warn that thrill-seekers need not apply.

Note from the author: if you have enjoyed this article and would like to receive real-time alerts on future ones, please follow DM Martins Research. To do so, scroll up to the top of this screen and click on the orange "Follow" button next to the header, making sure that the "Get E-mail Alerts" box remains checked. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.