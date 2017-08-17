Wal-Mart Earnings Preview

Progress in e-commerce is key, but falling margins might not sit well with bulls.

Wal-Mart (WMT) reports quarterly earnings Thursday. Analysts expect revenue of $122.84 billion and eps of $1.07. The revenue estimate implies a 5% increase sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items.

E-commerce Growth

At over $117 billion in revenue Wal-Mart is so big that its days of double-digit revenue growth are over. The company also has to compete with Target (TGT) in the bricks in mortar space and with Amazon (AMZN) in e-commerce. That said, one percent Y/Y revenue growth is now the norm.

Last quarter Wal-Mart U.S. and Sam's Club were the top performers, with revenue growth of 3%, slightly offset by -4% growth at Wal-Mart International. Total comp sales grew by 1.4% and U.S. e-commerce sales grew by 69%, which was a pleasant surprise.

The company was criticized in the past for its lackluster online sales. Its $3 billion acquisition of Jet.com in Q4 2016 indicated management was serious about growing its online revenue. Robust online growth also gave WMT bulls comfort that the company was effectively competing against Amazon which is disrupting lesser-capitalized, less-nimble retailers. Another surprise was that management indicated robust online sales were largely driven not by acquisitions but by the company's organic online presence (Walmart.com), and by third-party sales. I expect Wal-Mart to grow top line revenue and grow online by double-digits again this quarter.

Operating Income Margins

The risks of Wal-Mart trying to compete online with Amazon are twofold. First, Wal-Mart's technology costs will likely rise for the foreseeable future as the company continues to perfect is online sales channel; this is almost the equivalent of R&D for pharmaceutical companies. Secondly, penny-pinching customers could potentially forgo physical stores if they can buy the same items cheaper online, and that would hurt profit margins.

Last quarter gross margins and operating income margins were flat at 25% and 5%, respectively. That could change going forward. Wal-Mart recently introduced free 2-day shipping for certain items and introduced discounts for picking up online purchases in the store:

We’ve recently introduced free 2-day shipping with a basket size of $35 or more on select items, and launched a new service called Pickup Discount, where customers can order non-store products online and receive a discount for picking these items up in our stores. This is a service that’s convenient for customers and saves them money.

These new features could drive revenue growth and/or keep Amazon from poaching customers; they could also increase Wal-Mart's S&G expenses. A typical fall out of attempting to go head-to-head with Amazon is lower profit margins. That reality might come to fruition for Wal-Mart this quarter.

Takeaway

I anticipate Wal-Mart meeting revenue expectations and reporting lower margins either this quarter or the next. That likely will not sit well with investors. I rate WMT a hold until management provides more visibility on long-term profit margins.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.