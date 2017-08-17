This stock is a must have in every mid-term portfolio.

Sentiment in the primary metals industry and import tariffs are paving the way for another 20% stock price gain.

Economic growth is rock solid and likely to accelerate further.

In this article, you will find my bull case for Alcoa (NYSE:AA). I believe that America's biggest aluminum producer should be in every mid-term macro portfolio to benefit from a few key factors.

Source: CBS Pittsburgh

Higher Economic Sentiment

The biggest driver behind growth in the basic materials industry is higher economic sentiment. In other words, the growth outlook has been extremely high which lifted almost every cyclical industry.

I use the leading ISM manufacturing index to monitor growth in the US. What we see is a clear acceleration since September of 2016 after a growth bottom in the first quarter that very same year.

Even though we got a small decline to 56.3 points in July, we see that growth is at above-average levels similar to 2014 peak levels. In addition to that, we got some good news from the Empire State Fed this week. The leading manufacturing index for the month of August (this is leading the ISM index) hit a fresh multi-year high after showing some weakness in July.

This means that we are unlikely to be facing an imminent slowdown at this point. Further momentum to the upside is even more likely considering the strength of this move.

So, what does this mean for Alcoa's stock price. First of all, it's important and quite obvious to say that these growth acceleration macro moves are a massive tailwind for all basic material stocks. However, to get a more detailed indicator, I look at the ISM primary metals subindex. This index combines all monthly reports and shows you where growth momentum is headed.

Note that I added the year-on-year performance of Alcoa's stock price to show the correlation.

We immediately see that primary metals are rebounding from the Q1/2016 lows. Current sentiment is rebounding very well and supportive of Alcoa at 45 USD over the next few months. This means that the stock could add roughly 20% until the end of this year if sentiment stays at these levels. Higher sentiment would mean even more momentum to the upside.

At this point, I could end this article because we see that there is a massive fundamental bull case. However, there is more important evidence that Alcoa and aluminum in general are facing higher prices.

Chinese Aluminum Exports

I have discussed the enforcement of section 232 regarding the steel trade plenty of times in my articles about steel. There is still no news and no signs of actions against Chinese steel trade.

However, aluminum is a different story. On the 8th of August, the US Department of Commerce announced that certain imports of aluminum foil from China were benefiting from unfair government subsidies according to the Aluminum Association.

The result is that US importers of aluminum foil will need to deposit estimated countervailing duties at the time of importation.

This is an important step to begin restoring a level playing field for US aluminum foil production. - Heidi Brock, President and CEO of the Aluminum Association

At this point, the Commerce Department is investigating 26 different subsidy programs maintained by the Chinese government. This could lead to subsidy margins within the 16.6-81% range of the value of imported aluminum foil.

These measures will support the US aluminum industry in an environment where imports from Chinese increased about 40% between 2014 and 2016.

Not only the Department of Commerce has a strong opinion about the aluminum situation, but we also get some insights from Alcoa.

Higher Aluminum Demand In All Major Regions

Alcoa increased its global aluminum demand forecast to 4.75-5.25% annual growth. These growth numbers are mainly offset by Chinese production and higher input costs.

The outlook for bauxite remains stable due to high Chinese stockpiles. These stock piles are mainly strategic due to production growth in Guinea and the potential export of remaining port stocks in Malaysia.

Anyhow, going back to the growth outlook, we get more positive news from Alcoa.

Growth ex. China is expected to be between 2.75% and 3.25%. Mainly because of strong growth in Europe. Chinese growth will come in at 6.5% and 7% which will turn the aluminum balance down to a "modest" surplus.

Growth, Import Tariffs And The Aluminum Price

Both higher economic growth and the aluminum investigation announcement are visible when it comes to the price of aluminum futures.

Note the strong uptrend in 2016 and the continuous rally after the peak on the 8th of August.

Source: TradingView

Aluminum futures have plenty of room, and I expect a rally towards 2.3 over the next few months. This would support the outlook given by the ISM primary metals indicator.

Conclusion

Alcoa is benefiting from a strong bull case consisting of multiple factors. The first one is accelerating economic growth after a commodity bottom in the first quarter of 2016. The second one is progress when it comes to import tariffs from Chinese aluminum. These will provide Alcoa with a stronger macro environment.

I will add Alcoa to my portfolio as a part of my primary metals trade.

Many thanks for reading my article. Please use the comment section to share your thoughts and to ask questions if you have any.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.