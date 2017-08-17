The 7.76% Dividend Yield Is The Clear Winner, New Preferred Share Loses

TWO-A’s dividend will always be larger, even after both securities go to a floating rate.

Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) recently came out with a new preferred share, TWO-B. Their other preferred share, TWO-A, is noticeably better.

Here are the two preferred shares current prices:

These two securities do have some in common, one commonality is they both come from TWO and carry most of the same risks. TWO-A is selling at a fairly large premium of $1.38. This is an extra $1.10 when compared to TWO-B. However, we need to dig into the numbers. TWO-A is the clear winner when it is only $1.10 over TWO-B.

Here are more metrics on the two preferred shares:

TWO-A and TWO-B both carry about 10 years of call protection. This is quite significant compared to other preferred shares in the mortgage REIT space that I cover.

The difference in the dividend rate comes out to $.1248 per year. If an investor intends to hold these shares indefinitely, by the time the call protection runs out the owner of TWO-A collected about $1.25 more in dividends to offset paying an extra $1.10 for the shares.

After the call protection ends, the securities go to a floating rate. TWO-A carries a higher spread over LIBOR, so when both securities go to a floating rate, TWO-A’s dividend will always be larger.

Another great metric for TWO preferred shares is they have a good market cap to preferred equity ratio at 8.45. Ten years is a lot of call protection, but an investor would want to make sure the underlying company didn’t have substantial risk.

Premium on TWO-A

Any investor paying this kind of premium over par value needs to be amortizing the premium against their dividends. Basically, they need to count around $.03 to $.04 per quarterly dividend as a repayment on the premium rather than treating it as income. This means that instead of just taking the $1.38 premium up front, it can be amortized across the 10 years.

Not really a risk

The only weakness to this argument would be a special buyout situation where the buyer decided to pay off the preferred shares at par. I don’t believe a buyout on TWO is even remotely probable.

TWO

The portfolio for Two Harbors Investment Corporation emphasis credit risk on RMBS (residential mortgage backed securities). The company tends to have significantly less leverage and less duration risk than most mortgage REITs investing in RMBS.

Conclusion

At a glance, investors may prefer TWO-B instead of TWO-A because of the large premium on TWO-A. However, they both have around ten years of call protection. When the call protection ends, investors in TWO-A would’ve made more money than TWO-B through dividends after accounting for the extra premium.

Stripped yield

Here’s additional information on the preferred share stripped yields:

