Recent Stock Purchase II August 2017

With the general market all over the place in recent weeks, dropping and climbing seemingly on a whim, I am reminded, once again, that finding the "perfect" time to invest is a fool's game. Seeing the market behave in this manner simply reminds me to keep making my monthly buys, ignoring the noise and predictions and simply holding on if the "ride" gets a little wild. When you think about it, as long-term dividend growth investors, that's really all we can do. With that being said, I have gone ahead with my second tranche of buys for the month of August.

I have added to my taxable account 23.8994 shares at $33.39 for a total investment of $798.00 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). With this recent purchase, my taxable account holdings in PFE now totals 48.8994 shares with a market value of $1,625.91. I also hold 9.0 shares of PFE in my ROTH account.

I have added to my taxable account 30.9602 shares at $25.78 for a total investment of $798.00 in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). With this recent purchase, my taxable account holdings in GE now totals 255.3119 shares with a market value of 6,433.86.

I have added to my taxable account 8.6867 shares at $91.87 for a total investment of $798.00 in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). With this recent purchase, my taxable account holdings in PG now totals 28.0515 shares with a market value of $2,562.22. I also hold 11.4209 shares of PG in my ROTH account.

I have added to my taxable account 10.2584 shares at $77.79 for a total investment of $468.16 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). With this recent purchase, my taxable account holdings in D now totals 68.3469 shares with a market value of $5,289.37.

I have added to my taxable account 17.4369 shares at $45.77 for a total investment of $798.00 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). With this recent purchase, my taxable account holdings in KO now totals 124.4171 shares with a market value of $5,672.18. I also hold 30.9698 shares of KO in my ROTH account.

I have added to my taxable account 16.3170 shares at $48.91 for a total investment of $798.00 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). With this recent purchase, my taxable account holdings in SO now totals 109.1772 shares with a market value of $5,286.36.

As you can see above, collectively, this was a pretty big buy day for myself. What do you think about my recent buys? Are any of these names on your potential buy list this month? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long PFE, GE, PG, D, KO, SO.