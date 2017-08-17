Wabash National Corp: The Latest Buy For The R.I.P. Portfolio

I will cover the three main reasons why I added to my WNC position in the R.I.P. Portfolio.

Wabash National Corp. (WNC) is a diversified semi-truck manufacturer that operates in two main segments: Commercial Trailer Products ("CTP") and Diversified Products ("DP"). Wabash is a leader in the industry that it operates in and the company's products are often market leaders in their respective categories. Management has expanded the company's operations over the past few years - away from solely relying on its dry vans - and this will help Wabash during the next downturn, which is important because it is a highly cyclical company.

I rated Wabash as a "Start To Accumulate" (i.e. a buy) in my July 2017 Watchlist (see attached document below) when shares were trading at $19.03 and I still believe that the company is a great long-term buy at today's price.

The Lackluster Q2 2017 Results

On July 25, 2017, Wabash reported Q2 2017 adjusted EPS of $0.37 on revenues of $435.9M. For comparison purposes, the company reported adjusted EPS of $0.55 on revenues of $471.4M in the same period of the prior year.

For Q2 2017, the company beat the top-line estimate but missed on the bottom-line. The company's Q2 2017 financial results were not well-received by the market - earnings were down ~30% and revenues were down ~8% - but I believe that the quarter was not as bad as advertised.

The company reported a promising backlog of $762M and management raised their full-year guidance for trailer shipments (from a range of 50,000-56,000 to a new range of 53,000-56,000). Wabash's most recent quarter was obviously nothing to brag about, but I still believe that the company has great long-term business prospects in place.

There are three main reasons why I am currently interested in building a larger position in Wabash: (1) valuation, (2) potential policy changes, and (3) benefits of the Supreme Industries (STS) acquisition.

1. Valuation

Wabash is trading at an attractive valuation when compared to the company's industry.

Additionally, Wabash is projected to grow earnings by 15% per year over the next five years (per Finviz) so this should allow for WNC shares to have a lot more room to run, especially if estimates turn out to be somewhat accurate.

2. Potential Policy Changes

President Trump has long stated that his business-friendly agenda includes proposed increases in infrastructure spending and significant changes to tax policies. No one knows if the president will be able to eventually get out of his own way in order to push through policy changes, but it is important to note that Wabash has the potential to greatly benefit from most (if not all) of the policy changes that have been floated by this administration.

For example, Wabash will without a doubt be a beneficiary if President Trump lowers the corporate tax rate (he has floated a 15% rate but it will more likely be in the range of 20%-25%, in my opinion).

The company's effective income tax rates were 36.1% and 35.6% for 2015 and 2016, respectively. Therefore, a lower corporate rate has to the potential to positively impact Wabash's bottom line in a material way.

3. The Long-term Benefits Of The Recently Announced Acquisition

Wabash recently announced the proposed acquisition of Supreme Industries for $364MM. See the slides below for detail on the deal:

Management expects for the deal to be accretive to earnings in the first full year of operations and that there will also be significant revenue synergies in the years ahead. In my opinion, there is a lot to like about this deal and, when taking a step back, I view this proposed acquisition as icing on the cake because Wabash already had great long-term business prospects in place.

Bottom Line

Wabash was a buy at $19.03 and the company is still a buy now (shares are currently trading slightly above $20). I believe that management has properly positioned Wabash to weather any type of short-term pressures that may impact its business in the quarters/years ahead. Plus, looking out two to three years, Wabash is projected to grow earnings at an impressive clip of 15% so shares could easily be trading significantly higher over this period of time, especially if the Supreme deal gets finalized.

The company's stock price may be under pressure in the near term but I believe that the risk for WNC shares is to the upside, barring any significant market meltdown. Therefore, investors should consider any significant dips as long-term buying opportunities.

Full Disclosure: I recently added to my WNC position (22 shares at $19) in the R.I.P. portfolio.

