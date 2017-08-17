Tanger: Falling Knife

We run our two screens to avoid bad investments on Tanger now (it fails), and show how our 1st screen would have kept you out of the stock this year.

All year you've been seeing bullish articles on Tanger Factory Outlets. If you bought based on any of them, you're most likely in the red now.

Don't let her tempt you with her dividends

Take A Time Out For Sanity

You've been reading bullish articles on Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) on Seeking Alpha all year, but if you bought the stock this year, you caught a falling knife. We argue that investors would be better off using our two screens to avoid stocks like Tanger.

Our Two Screens To Avoid Bad Investments

There's no way to screen out all bad investments ahead of time, but two Portfolio Armor screens we use for Bulletproof Investing would have kept you would have kept you from catching falling knives like Sun Edison (OTCPK:SUNEQ) in 2015, and would have kept you out of Tanger this year. We'll illustrate the two screens using current data on Tanger first, and then we'll show why this isn't just using the benefit of hindsight.

Screen #1: Short Term Performance V. Long Term

The first screen is one you can easily do yourself. We look at how the ticker performed over the most recent six months and compares that to the average six month performance of the security over the long term. ("Long term" means ten years, if a stock has been around that long; if not, we use the long term returns of an industry competitor as a proxy; for exchange-traded products we use since-inception returns if it hasn't been around for ten years.) We reject any security with a negative return over the last six months, unless the average six month return of the security over the long term is greater than the absolute value of the most recent six months return. When we talk about returns here, we mean total returns, taking into account dividends.

In the screen capture below, from Portfolio Armor's admin panel, "Long Term Return" refers to SKT's average 6-month return over the last 10 years, and "Short Term Return" refers to its most recent 6-month return.

Because the mean of the Long Term Return (3.1%) and the short term return (-26.7%) is negative (-11.7%), Tanger fails our first screen. The way our system works, if a security fails the first screen, it doesn't apply the second screen; failing the first is sufficient to eliminate the security from our consideration. But for illustrative purposes, we'll apply a version of our second screen to SKT here.

Our Second Screen: Gauging Option Market Sentiment

Our second screen is our gauge of option market sentiment. We attempt to find an optimal, or least-expensive collar to hedge the security against a greater-than-9% decline over the next several months, using the mean of the Short Term and Long Term returns from our admin panel as an upside cap. This screen requires a positive number to use as a cap though and the mean figure from our admin panel is negative. So, we'll derive a 6-month positive potential return from Wall Street's 12-month price target for SKT (via Nasdaq, below).

That 12-month price target of $28 implies a potential return of about 7% over the next 6 months. So we start by using 7% as a cap when scanning for an optimal collar.

For there to be an optimal collar at these parameters, the net cost of the hedge -- the cost of the put options, minus the credit generated from selling the call options -- must be less than 9%. It wouldn't make sense, in our view, to pay more than 9% of your position value to hedge, if you are unwilling to risk a decline of more than 9%, since you would have incurred a >9% decline by paying to hedge.

As you can see below, we were unable to find an optimal collar for SKT against a greater-than-9% decline over the next several months while capping our possible upside at 7%.

When this happens, our system lowers the cap by 1% increments until it finds an optimal collar, or hits 1% without finding one. If it finds an optimal collar at or before it hits 1%, the security has passed our second screen. SKT passed it with a cap of 2%, as you can see below.

So even if SKT had passed our first screen, its potential return after our 2nd screen would have been so low (2%) that it wouldn't have been included in one of our portfolios.

Hindsight Is 20/20

Readers may be thinking that now. After all, it's easy to beat up on a stock near its 52-week low. So let's go back to January 15th, when the first of several bullish SKT articles this year was published: Tanger: Undervalued, Recession Resistant. Recall that average 6-month return for SKT over the last 10 years as of now is about 3.1%. On January 15th, it was even better, as you can work from SKT's 10-year total return up to that point.

That 152% total return over 10 years is very good -- it works out to an average annual return of about 9.7%, and an average 6-month return of about 4.8%. But the most recent 6-month return as of January 15th was -13.4%.

So the mean of the two was negative, meaning SKT would have failed our first screen on January 15th. So, if you were using our two screens, you wouldn't have bought it then. And you wouldn't be down 29% since.

Why These Screens Work

Although these two screens don't eliminate all poor-performers, they work to eliminate some of the worst performers. They both employ what New Yorker columnist James Surowiecki termed the wisdom of crowds:

Large groups of people are "smarter" than an elite few, no matter how brilliant -- better at solving problems, fostering innovation, coming to wise decisions, even predicting the future.

The large group of people in screen #1 is the stock market, and the large group of people in screen #2 is the option market; the elite few are the analysts who have been recommending SKT on the way down.

It's not hard to guess what the crowd is thinking when it comes to anything retail-related such as Tanger. The crowd is probably thinking about the same thing that corporate executives are worried about, according to Bloomberg: Amazon (AMZN).

In short, the market is mostly efficient, most of the time. If a stock keeps dropping, especially during a broad bull market, there's probably a good reason for that. In the case of any retail name struggling, it's likely due to the threat from Amazon.

Conclusion

A lot of investors are attracted to the relatively high yields of beaten-down REITs, but we'd advise thinking more about total returns, and using our two screens to avoid falling knives. In January, SKT was touted for its then 3.5% yield. Anyone who bought based on that paid a steep price it, as they're down 29% now.

