Wall Street Breakfast: The Minutes Keep Ticking

Economy

Two of President Trump's business advisory groups, the American Manufacturing Council and Strategic and Policy Forum, have imploded as CEOs resigned over his response to the violent weekend rally in Charlottesville. But another White House initiative, The American Technology Council, remains intact. Although the unit is only made up of government employees, leaders from the private industry have attended meetings in the past.

"I want to be clear, [President Trump] is not interested in a mere tweaking of a few provisions and a couple of updated chapters," U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said as discussions began to amend NAFTA. "We need to assure that the huge deficits do not continue, and we have balance and reciprocity... NAFTA has fundamentally failed many, many Americans and needs major improvement."

The federal government will make crucial Obamacare-related subsidy payments to health insurers in August, according to a White House spokesman, despite threats by President Trump to end them. The decision came a day after the Congressional Budget Office warned that Obamacare premiums would soar an additional 20% above projected price increases if the payments are ended in 2018.

"We're at economic war with China," White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon argued in an interview with The American Prospect, asserting that the U.S. has "to be maniacally focused on that." "If we continue to lose it, we're five years away, I think, ten years at the most, of hitting an inflection point from which we'll never be able to recover."

Meanwhile, Chinese takeovers of U.S. companies have plunged this year. According to Dealogic, Chinese dealmaking slid 65% in 2017 as of early August, following a peak of $65.2B last year, which included HNA's acquisition of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT). The drop comes as the Trump administration initiates an investigation into Chinese trade practices, as well as tough business and trade rhetoric aimed at Beijing.

The Pentagon's top general Joseph Dunford is encouraged by commitments to enforce sanctions against North Korea, however, no one thinks "economic pressure alone" can result in denuclearization. The U.S. should also not dial back on military exercises, he declared, but stated that military action would be "horrific" and would have to be taken in consultation with U.S. allies.

The next phase of Brexit talks are likely to be delayed by two months until December, Sky News reported overnight, leaving only a little over a year until the Article 50 timetable is used up. "Government officials are working at pace and we are confident we will have made sufficient progress by October to advance the talks to the next phase," a spokeswoman for the Department for Exiting the EU said in a statement.

In a speech on Wednesday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions slammed Chicago, quoting murder and shooting rates as an example of how sanctuary policies show "respect for the rule of law has broken down." Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel's administration sued Sessions' DOJ earlier this month in response to its plan to cut federal funds from sanctuary cities. San Francisco and California have filed similar complaints.

The unemployment rate among young Americans - 16 to 24 years old - fell this summer to 9.6%, from 11.5% a year earlier, to match the lowest level since 1969. But the historically low rate comes with a big caveat: A far smaller share of the demographic is seeking summer jobs than in decades past, with the labor force participation rate edging up to 60.6%, from 60.1% in 2016.