Layoffs Give Shareholders Hope Of Denbury Survival

Right after the earnings announcement, Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) announced that there would be layoffs with a one-time charge of about $8 million in the third quarter. Shareholders have been hoping for some time that the moribund company would show some signs of life rather than just going down without a struggle. Maybe some of those signs are on the way. Whether or not enough happens significantly is another matter. But finally, management appears to be facing reality before the creditors pull the plug.

Source: Denbury Resources Second-Quarter 2017 Press Release

As shown above, Denbury has another cash-free profit. Cash flow from operations managed to double to more than $50 million for the quarter, but that was because working capital account swings are not always unfavorable. The total amount was still insufficient to properly service the debt. The company would not have posted a profit without the benefits of the non-cash mark-to-market gains on the commodity derivative contracts.

The company needs cash flows from operations margins of at least $20 BOE before a fight for long-term survival can seriously begin. Right now, the improvement is nice, but that current margin is still in the death throes area. This company needs a significant accretive property sale or a massive cash infusion. Otherwise management will only be able to tread water until the creditors decide to end the misery.

Source: Enercom's Oil and Gas Conference Presentation By Denbury Resources August 15, 2017

The problem is that bank debt is climbing far too quickly. The cash flow from operations that topped about $53 million was not sufficient to meet all the needs of the company. So management borrowed money to fund some acquisitions and to fund the capital budget. Even though the management forecasts survival of the November credit line redetermination, the danger of a reserve report unfavorable change is far greater for a high-cost producer like Denbury.

Denbury simply has too much upfront costs on its projects to be able to effectively cut costs. The shale companies have no such dilemma. This company has to find a way to decrease all kinds of production costs to hope to keep pace with other parts of the industry. Right now, based upon historical progress, that does not appear likely. But maybe the new top management will make some unforeseen progress in the future.

The sale of some non-core property should erase a good part of the increase, but the fact is that management is projecting an increase in debt this year and will not have much production growth to show for that increase.

The reason is the relatively high cost of the company's operations. The $20 per barrel cost is not so bad all by itself. It is the interest and administrative charges that add another $9.16 BOE (latest quarter) to those costs. As shown on the first slide, the company ends up with a miserable margin as a result. Management is doing what it can to cut personnel costs. Maybe at best the latest move will shave about $.60 BOE off the total costs. Management needs more like a $2 BOE improvement and that is just to get started.

This is a company that needs at least $150 million cash flow per quarter to properly service all the outstanding debt. Right now, cash flow is a small fraction of that. Even though the proposed sales are a step in the right direction, management needs to do far more than that.

Source: Enercom's Oil and Gas Conference Presentation By Denbury Resources August 15, 2017

Management guides that it will survive the November credit line redetermination process as long as oil prices remain above WTI $40 (very roughly). Fair enough. However, the lack of cash flow also necessitated cutting back the capital budget. This year some property sales to pay down debt incurred for acquisitions and increasing bank debt filled the gap. That is a stopgap measure. The higher the bank debt, the harder it is to stay in covenant compliance. Management appears to be acutely aware of that.

The lack of profitability makes incurring even more bank debt very dangerous. So the conundrum is to grow without increasing debt or to sell enough properties to climb out of debt. Right now, neither path appears feasible or management would have already done it. The properties are primarily high-cost properties that do not command a premium in the current commodity price environment. The increasing debt could signal the slow beginnings of a debt spiral. The decreasing capital budget is shutting the door to the future.

So while management has shown some overdue signs of life for the first time in a long time. That does not mean the company has yet found away to decrease its financial stress. Until it does, investors are advised to avoid the company and its partners like Evolution Petroleum (NYSEMKT:EPM) until a far more visible solution is found. This stock is down since the last article and could fall a lot further. The upside potential does not exist until a solution to the long term debt-to-cash flow from operations ratio problem is found.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.