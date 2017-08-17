Cisco: 4th Quarter Update

Investors with Cisco shouldn't be scared away by their low growth figures, but drawn to opportunity for cloud growth coupled with the safety of their $1.16/3.64% dividend yield.

The company has underperformed the S&P 500 index on a year-to-date basis, hence aligning with my suggestion that Cisco Systems is currently underpriced relative to its peers.

In terms of their intent to acquire Viptela, Inc. and Observable Networks, Inc. this is just another example of the company buying time in the cloud market.

Investment Thesis

As an industry leader with significant brand footprint, Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) holds first place in the networking space and is moving aggressively towards cloud and AI opportunities. More recently, Cisco has entered into a number of alliances with companies such as Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Fujitsu (OTCPK:FJTSY), International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) in order increase its access to new technologies and facilitate product development. This is an important move by the company as it stimulates the creation of new markets resulting in organic revenue growths. We must note that the company has underperformed the S&P 500 index on a year-to-date basis and hence aligning with my suggestion that Cisco Systems is currently underpriced relative to its peers.

4th Quarter Report Overview

Q4 FY2017 Estimations:

Revenue: 6% to 4% decline year over year.

6% to 4% decline year over year. Earnings per Share: GAAP $0.46 to $0.51; Non-GAAP: $0.60 to $0.62.

Q4 FY2017 Actual:

Revenue: $12.1 billion, a decrease of 4% year over year.

$12.1 billion, a decrease of 4% year over year. Earnings per Share: $0.48 GAAP; $0.61 non-GAAP.

$0.48 GAAP; $0.61 non-GAAP. FY 2017 Earnings per Share: $1.90 GAAP; $2.39 non-GAAP.

$1.90 GAAP; $2.39 non-GAAP. Total revenue: $48.0 billion, a decrease of 2%.

As seen above, the estimates were pretty much spot on. Revenue has decreased year on year and non-GAAP EPS has stayed at the same level as last quarter.

Total revenue was $12.1 billion, down 4%, with product revenue down 5% and service revenue up 1%. 31% of total revenue was from recurring offers, up 4 percentage points from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016. Revenue by geographic segment was: Americas down 6%, EMEA down 6%, and APJC up 6%. Product revenue performance was led by Wireless and Security which increased 5% and 3%, respectively. NGN Routing and Switching revenue each decreased 9%. Service Provider Video, Data Center, and Collaboration revenue decreased 10%, 4%, and 3%, respectively.

Unfortunately, the above paints a rather unpromising and bleak outlook for Cisco with almost all main revenue drivers showing negative growth. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Americas revenue was down 6%, but this was almost made clear in May due to weak product orders in its public sector business, particularly those that come from the federal government.

There is no stopping Cisco with the number of acquisitions that they are wishing to complete.

Acquisitions -- In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, we closed the acquisition of MindMeld, Inc. and the acquisition of the advanced analytics team and associated intellectual property developed by Saggezza. We also announced our intent to acquire Viptela, Inc., a privately held company that provides software-defined wide area networking products, and Observable Networks, Inc., a privately held company that offers cloud-native network forensics security applications delivered as a service. Both acquisitions closed in the first quarter of fiscal 2018.

This is great news. I am eager to see how the acquisition of MindMeld, Inc. pans out as I think it is potentially their best card played to date. In terms of their intent to acquire Viptela, Inc. and Observable Networks, Inc. this is just another example of the company buying time in the cloud market. Unfortunately, the market has been around far too long for Cisco to break into it solo and develop its own products from scratch, so this is a clear win for both investors and the company.

Moving forwards, estimations for FY18 Q1 can be found below. They post relatively standard figures as one would expect, perhaps the only disappointing thing is that we are still estimating a decline in revenues YoY. The fact that quarterly revenue is still projected to decline will remain a touchy subject to investors, especially as Cisco has spent some $15 billion on acquisitions over the past several years to grow both metrics - given the announcement above, I would expect this figure to continue to rise.

Non-GAAP gross margin rate 63% - 64%

Non-GAAP operating margin rate 29.5% - 30.5%

Non-GAAP tax provision rate 22%

Non-GAAP EPS $0.59 - $0.61

DCF Valuation

In my previous article, I showcased the opportunity for investment in Cisco where its upsides were generated from strategic acquisitions such as MindMeld Inc. Originally, I estimated my 5-year share price growth to result in a price per share of $77.05 through Monte Carlo simulation. Taking another method of valuing Cisco also provided positive results, highlighting Cisco to be trading at a discount. Below are some of the main assumptions I have made throughout my DCF model:

Fiscal 16 and 17 proved to be a year of low growth for Cisco. Previously, we have seen revenue growth figures of approximately 3% year-on-year. Taking the annual revenue growth to be 2.23% seems to be a safe bet; capturing both the slowing of revenue growth but also higher than fiscal 17 indicative of brighter prospects. As mentioned above, the acquisition of MindMeld Inc. is a key for Cisco to tap into the AI sector with software revenues of over $59bn by 2025. As you will most likely know, Cisco is currently in a period of change. Moving forwards, it aims to re-establish itself as a software giant and hence it is only natural that we have seen revenues slows. This will most likely pick up in the next year or two as Chuck Robbins works alongside his newly formed 'dream team' now that job axing has stopped.

R&D spending has stayed almost flat over the past 5 years and I see no reason for this to change, a modest 12.75% is projected right out until FY21. If anything this is underestimating how much Cisco is going to need to spend in order to create a footprint within the software market. Perhaps it would be safe to assume that spending may rise to 14% or even 15% over the next 5 years, but for the purposes of this forecast, I didn't factor this in. Looking back to 2013 and then comparing their spending as a percentage of sales, there is a clear positive trend to provide evidence for my claim.

The WACC is computed at 8.45%: the cost of equity capital (11.35%) is calculated using CAPM, with a 1.2003 beta, a risk-free rate of 2.35% (US 10-year Treasury bond yield), and the equity risk premium set at 7.5%. From here we then calculate the cost of debt to be 2.50% by dividing last year's interest expense by the average total debt for the previous 2 years.

Collating these assumptions, the model predicts a share price of $36.61 suggesting that Cisco is trading at a discount. After reading through the comments on my previous article there is a clear opinion divide from those that are bullish and those that aren't - I wasn't too happy assuming that revenue growth would maintain a healthy 2.23% and so I performed sensitivity analysis.

(Source - Authors DCF, Data from SEC Fillings and Yahoo Finance)

Should the annual-growth rate and WACC be adjusted, the analysis resulted in a price per share ranging from $30.96 to $44.60. Given that I am rather bullish on Cisco's growth and future success, I would personally hedge my bets towards a share price above $40 in the next 12 to 18 months. Since writing my original article, the share price has continued to grow perhaps at a slower rate than I initially expected. Nevertheless, my new fair price for Cisco represents a potential upside of above 26% with the price staying within the range $30.96 to $40.23. Investors with Cisco shouldn't be scared away by their low growth figures, but drawn to opportunity for cloud growth coupled the safety of their $1.16 / 3.64% dividend yield. This isn't a company for day trading, but one for long term prospects.

Current Price - $31.84

