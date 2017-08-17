Headwinds Could Easily Turn Into Tailwinds At MACOM

The headwinds could easily turn into tailwinds in 2018. The shares are interesting if one can look beyond the September quarter.

The familiar story of headwinds from declining demand out of China, not only for Metro/Long haul, but also a generational shift in PON from 2.5G to 10G.

MACOM (MTSI) is another optical networker and another casualty from the Chinese pullback, but these headwinds could easily turn into tailwinds.

A difficult quarter

Q3 was a disappointing quarter. The company experienced an unexpected but really substantial (50%!) decline in Metro/Long haul in China, that was only partly made up by an increase in the rest of the world (a close to double-digit increase, sequentially).

The good thing is that the company is gaining more customers elsewhere, so this should bode well for when Chinese demand will come back.

Another, more expected decline was in the passive optical network (PON) sector, where demand is almost completely falling away because of a generational shift in demand (from 2.5G to 10G) even if demand for 2.5G will come back at a lower level when inventories are reduced at customers.

Revenue from PON was down 70.8% from Q3 2016 to $8.3M. This is doubly unfortunate as the PON business is one of the highest margin businesses of the company. Demand isn't about to come back immediately either, from the Q3CC:

The 10G PON opportunity today lies primarily in the central office with Optical Line Terminals. OLTs are characterized by modest volumes and represent a relatively small short-term opportunity for MACOM. We believe our PON business should recover to previous levels once client side ONUs ramp to volume.

But, every crisis is also an opportunity as the falling away of the PON market (at least for now) opens up capacity to service the datacenter market with 25G lasers.

Datacenter was the one segment that was really booming, no surprise as we have seen that with multiple other companies like Lumentum (LITE), Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI), Finisar (FNSR) and Oclaro (OCLR).

Datacenter revenue increased 310% y/y to $57.8M, 29.7% of revenue. Some of the other sectors were:

Other network revenue $36.7% 18.8% of revenues and up 52% y/y

PON $8.3M (4.3% of revenues) down 70.8% y/y

Despite the headwinds revenue came in at $194.6M, up 5% sequentially and 37% year on year. It missed analyst expectations by a fraction ($1.35M). EPS came in at $0.67, also a slight miss of 2 cents even if it was up 11.4% sequentially. Adjusted gross margins was 58.5%, flat sequentially.

So the company was still able to easily meet its long-term goals of 20% revenue growth, with non-GAAP EPS growing at 31.4% also exceeding the target. Only gross margins are a little shy of the 60% target. Operating margins at 27.2% are well short of the target (30%-40%).

But one has to take note that there is quite a substantial difference between these adjusted non-GAAP figures and the GAAP figures, mostly the result of a series of acquisitions in prior years. For instance:

The adjusted non-GAAP Q3 EPS of $0.67 turns into a GAAP loss per share of $0.22. That's a whopping difference.

GAAP gross margin is 47.6% (versus 58.5% adjusted non-GAAP)

The main difference between GAAP and non-GAAP figures is caused by:

Amortization expense: $8.4M

Share-based compensation: $956K

Restructuring charges: $586K

Acquisition and integration-related cost: $11.7M

It's quite irritating that the 10-Q only contains a 9-month cash flow statement where a positive $87.6M deferred income tax line stands out. There are other messy things. Share-based compensation was $9.93M for the quarter. This comes from the 10-Q:

Which is curious as the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP table in the PR gives quite something else ($956K):

Most of the gap between GAAP and non-GAAP figures are caused by past acquisitions like Applied Micro Circuits (from the 10-Q):

In connection with the AppliedMicro Acquisition, we acquired all of the outstanding common stock of AppliedMicro for total consideration of $695.4 million, which included cash paid of$287.1 million , less $56.8 million of cash acquired, and equity issued at a fair value of $465.1 million

Which is why we (as most analysts) will stick with the adjusted non-GAAP figures.

Q4 and beyond

Guidance for Q4 is fairly weak as well because of PON and Metro/Long haul. The first is really sort of declining to next to nothing, and there is weakness in the latter in China still in Q4. However, by Q1 (the December quarter) that should turn (per Q3CC, our emphasis):

They're going to be talking about provincial deployments later this year. So, we don't have to wait for next year for the China stuff to come back, it's going to be coming back naturally as those deployments proceed. No one has said those have disappeared. So, I say this is a cyclical issue and we get the bullwhip effect of the inventory effect. And meanwhile, outside of China, look, we're posting multiple quarters of, on average, 10% sequential growth. So, we don't have to wait for next year for Metro/Long-Haul to recover.

Revenue will be in the range of $165M- $174M. Adjusted gross margin is expected to be between 58% and 61%, and adjusted earnings per share between $0.45 and $0.50.

Another big boost is coming from datacenters. While the company already tripled 25G laser output in Q3 (while the plan was to double), they are on track to complete the qualification of their Lowell factory, which is a 4-inch fab, rather than 3 inch, which "from a yield standpoint, a lot more reliable and robust" according to John R. Croteau on the Q3CC. He had something else to say which is rather remarkable:

we're shipping 8 million a month at peak into PON. And there's no reason at maturity, we can't do the same thing with 25 gig lasers... Or more. I mean 8 million was not the limit by any means.

This caused quite a stir in optical networking land as that really is a very large number but perhaps the crucial element in the quote is the "at maturity" bit. They're not going to do 8M a month overnight and there wasn't a time frame attached to this.

The company produced 600,000 25G lasers in Q2 and while this was tripled to 1.8M in Q3, that's still only 600K a month, a fraction of that 8M goal.

But it is true that the company sold 200M 2.5G lasers for PON and produced 8M a month at peak, so it doesn't seem entirely detached from reality, even if it constitutes a rather mind-blowing ramp, after which (from Q3CC):

there will no longer be any kind of capacity bottleneck in the industry servicing 100 gig transceivers, 100 gig or even 400-gig transceivers.

Indeed, many will follow this with a keen interest, as it has the potential to tip the whole market.

Recapitulating

PON isn't likely to come back in Q3 but the company stands to benefit from the move to 10G next year.

Datacenter growth is unabated, and the company will be ready to greatly ramp up laser production in Q1 2018 (that is, the December quarter).

Metro/Long haul is still weak in China (declining a bit in Q4 still) but will probably recover by Q1 2018. Outside of China, there is solid growth and the company has added a lot of customers here.

The multi-market and A&D business will see solid growth in Q4.

The PowerPC business isn't growing, and in fact, they are going to sell it for an equity stake, a somewhat curious transaction.

GaN for base stations is doing well and their designs are now qualified for more frequencies, not just 900MHz but also 1.8, 2.3 and 3.5GHz. Management is excited by a new customer audit and thinks the inflection point is this month.

Margins

Despite the weakness in some demand categories, the company manages some impressive margins nevertheless, at least on a non-GAAP basis.

On a GAAP basis, margins are really considerably less, although that's mostly acquisition related (like the Q2 fall is mostly caused by the acquisition of Applied Micro Circuits):

Valuation

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $249.2M while the company has $662.2M in long-term debt.

We can't say the company is cheap, but then again, few companies are in this market. In the aftermath of the Q3 figures and especially the Q4 guidance, the share price has come down quite a lot.

Analyst expect EPS to rise from $2.33 this year to $2.69 the next, which would give the shares a multiple of 15.

Conclusion

MACOM could really do well from the December quarter onwards if demand from China recovers and especially in the fact of the datacenter market where they are close to the qualification of the 4-inch wafer Lowell fab. When the PON 10G market takes off, this would give the stock another fillip.

We have to say that we had a hard time taking their 8M 25G lasers a month face value, if they can even pull off half of that by next year, the shares should be flying.

But before we get to that brighter future, we have to go through a weak fourth quarter and it remains to be seen when the Chinese demand returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FNSR AAOI OCLR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.