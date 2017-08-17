What To Make Of Cisco Here

The company has a strong financial position, but until Cisco is showing signs of growth upside is likely limited.

Cisco (CSCO) has reported fourth quarter results that were in line with estimates. Growth is basically non-existent, and it looks like Cisco is primarily attractive due to its dividend right here.

Cisco's fourth quarter started with a revenue beat, but earnings per share did not come in better than expected:

Despite revenues coming in ahead of estimates, Cisco still had to report a four percent revenue decline year over year. For the full year sales declined as well (down three percent), although a part of that revenue decline was based on the divestment of SP Video CPE. Cisco's revenues dropping by four percent in the most recent quarter shows that the revenue decline rate has accelerated further, despite Cisco's many investments and takeovers, such as the following ones:

- AppDynamics, which was bought for $3.7 billion

- Viptela, which was bought for $610 million

- MindMeld, which was bought for $125 million

These three acquisitions, as well as many more all happened over the last twelve months, and still Cisco was not able to deliver any revenue growth at all.

The company's earnings did not grow either, which is not a surprise, as growing earnings is not easy as long as sales are declining. Earnings per share were down three percent in the most recent quarter, and up one percent for FY 2017.

With Cisco guiding to earnings per share of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, as well as for another revenue decline, it looks like the trend of mediocre results will continue.

One big plus for the company is its strong cash generation: During the last year Cisco produced cash flows of $13.9 billion (up two percent year over year), which, combined with a huge cash position (now $71 billion) allows for strong shareholder returns:

CSCO Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Cisco is primarily focused on returning cash to its owners via dividends, but the company is spending several billions of dollars on buybacks as well. Due to a big amount of shares being issued to the company's employees the share count decline rate is not very high though -- over the last three years the share count dropped by two percent only.

Cisco's dividend of $0.29 per share per quarter allows for a dividend yield of 3.7% at the current price, which is very attractive relative to the broad market as well as relative to what investors can get from fixed income investments (such as treasuries). Due to the payout ratio totaling just fifty percent (the cash dividend payout ratio is even lower) the dividend looks very secure, and has significant room to grow further. For a company with a very strong balance sheet that produces high cash flows the dividend thus looks attractive, I believe.

CSCO PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Relative to the broad market Cisco's shares are not expensive at all, but the company's shares are more expensive than what they used to trade for. Since Cisco is not generating any meaningful growth right now, the discount versus the broad market seems justified, and I don't think that shares are an extreme bargain right here -- at least until Cisco has shown it can generate growth again.

Takeaway

Cisco's results in the most recent quarter were not bad, but not really good either: The company is showing no growth, guidance was not very optimistic either, and thus the discount to the broad market seems justified. Due to its high dividend yield and strong financial position Cisco is worth a closer look for income focused investors, but share price appreciation is not very likely until Cisco is generating some growth again, I believe.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CSCO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.