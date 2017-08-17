Why This Copper Indicator Is Signaling Inflation

Despite the heightened tensions in the United States, the global economy is improving from its financial crisis lows. This is seen in the indicator of copper prices relative to gold prices, represented below by iPath Bloomberg Copper Subindex (JJC) over SPDR Gold Trust (GLD). On Wednesday, the indicator broke higher to levels not seen since 2015. As this indicator moves higher, it also signals that global inflation may also begin to move higher, which is pressuring Treasury bond prices on the expectation of higher interest rates. In times such as these, owning floating rate bonds, which adjust higher to rising interest rates, is generally the best solution for the fixed income portion of your portfolio.

Improving economic data out of Japan, Europe, as well as other developed economies is pushing investors to buy industrial metals, and other assets related to economic expansion. Although the indicator below is relative to gold prices, it does not necessarily mean gold is a sell at these levels. It simply implies that investors are more risk seeking than in previous years.

This indicator is used by Doubleline Capital Founder Jeff Gundlach, as well as others in the hedge fund world. Copper rose this week, as well as in months passed, due to strong global demand, tight supplies, and momentum traders starting to pile on the trade. While the indicator is finding strength, it is still well off of historic highs, meaning there could be more upside in years to come as the global economy further improves.

The indicator correlates to a strengthening global economy, but it also signals headline inflation pressures may begin to pick up. When industrial metals increase in price, it pressures input prices for producers, with the costs eventually being passed on to consumers.

Although the Federal Reserve had mixed feelings about future inflation pressures at its most recent meeting, this indicator signals that further upside will more than likely begin to influence consumer price index readings. Rising inflation signals that interest rates may begin to rise sooner rather than later, which is capping the upside of bond prices. Below is a chart of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF). Although IEF has been steadily rising since the start of the year, an upside breakout has been contained. Not even potential war with North Korea, or geopolitical risks in the U.S. led investors back into the asset.

For investors looking to keep an allocation in bonds to both limit portfolio volatility, as well as generate some level of income, floating rate bonds may currently be the answer. The indicator below is of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) over IEF. Floating rates bonds saw a spike higher as bonds sold off following the U.S. Presidential Election, but floating rate bonds have since traded sideways. The long-term trend, based off of both economic data, as well as technical trading levels signal that investors are once again comfortable with high quality floating rate bonds. Allocating to FLOT is a quick and easy way to diversify your bond holdings in a tactical manner.

One caveat is to avoid taking credit risk with floating rate bank loans, or other short duration, low credit quality assets. In an asset like PowerShares Senior Loan Portfolio (BKLN), you are exposed to increased credit risk, and could thus suffer during a broad market sell-off.

