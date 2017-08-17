Tableau: There Could Be Growth, But It Is Not Without Significant Risk

While an investor could bet on continued growth in Tableau, it is not for the faint-hearted investor.

However, it remains to be seen how Tableau's acquisition of ClearGraph will play out.

When I had previously written about Tableau (DATA) back in November 2016, I made the argument that the company is ultimately not making money - as evidenced by declines in earnings and free cash flow. Moreover, with competition from rivals such as Microsoft (MSFT) and its Power BI offering, Tableau could find itself struggling to compete from this perspective.

However, in a great reversal of fortune, Tableau has shot up to a price of $71.36 at the time of writing:

Source: investing.com

While this is impressive, and in some ways could be expected as market contrarians capitalise on price weakness, the stock still trades well below the peak of $130 seen in 2015.

So, what is driving the growth in this stock?

When looking at financial performance in the second quarter for Tableau:

- The company saw a 7% increase in revenue to $212.9 million, with total annual recurring revenue up by 47% to $483.6 million.

- Moreover, the subscription annual recurring revenue was up 175% year over year to $103.5 million.

- However, the company has continued to make a net loss per share, with operating expenses and cost of revenues significantly outpacing total revenues:

Source: Tableau - 2Q 2017 Financial Results

Within the technology sector, it is not uncommon for otherwise strong companies to make losses on the earnings side as large amounts of investment are typically needed to upgrade a firm's infrastructure and lower earnings from depreciation typically results. A prime example of this is Amazon (AMZN), where net sales for the company have increased by 25% in the second quarter, but earnings themselves have fallen by 77% due to higher operating expenses.

Now, a big part of the reason why investors continue to invest in a stock like Amazon is that the company practically dominates the area of cloud computing with its Amazon Web Services offering.

However, in the case of Tableau, high levels of capital expenditure are ultimately meaningless if the company does not have a significant competitive advantage to back this up.

Tableau's strength has traditionally been offering data visualisation services. i.e. instead of a data scientist manually programming tools such as R or Python to visualise complex data, Tableau's technology allows the user to automate much of this process.

While this is no doubt a useful feature in the industry, Tableau risks becoming a one-trick pony by focusing on data visualisation technologies alone. As mentioned, the company already faces significant competition from Microsoft's Power BI in this regard. Granted, Tableau's subscriptions revenue has continued to grow significantly, and I don't see sales growth slowing soon for this company.

To Tableau's credit, the company is branching out through its recent acquisition of ClearGraph. The idea behind ClearGraph is to further automate data queries to make it easier for business managers to engage in "smart" data analysis. For instance, a business manager could query the number of sales for a particular product in a location, and then filter results to a certain time period or group, etc. This could add to Tableau's appeal - although it is yet to be seen how such technologies would be perceived by the marketplace.

Ultimately, Tableau has to make money sooner or later. It is clearly to the company's strength that they are making an effort to diversify from a purely data visualisation-driven business model. However, the company ultimately has to turn a profit sooner or later. While a risk-oriented investor could technically bet big on future growth for Tableau, it is ultimately a step into the unknown and certainly not for the faint of heart.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.