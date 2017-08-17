Business Cycles And Optionality: Keeping The Upside And Limiting Your Downside

The post-2008 oil and gold markets are perfect examples of how speculators can take advantage of peaks and bottoms to profit.

This allows you to keep the good (huge potential upside) while ditching the bad (a fixed limited loss). Worst-case scenario, you won't "blow up".

Through buying options that are cheap enough and have a long enough time frame, the speculator can risk being too early before the cycle turns from boom to bust and vice versa.

Cycles are a natural law of the universe. Especially in markets. By understanding them, this gives you a competitive advantage.

I have been writing often lately about using optionality to minimize risks while catching all the upside. It is my favorite strategy - buying options.

For me, as I learned from Nassim Taleb, out-of-the-money options are my way of experimenting in the markets. I can tinker with small amounts of money upfront that will either a) expire worthless, or b) make me a significant profit. This trial and error allows me to see what works and what doesn't without causing me harm.

Personally, I would rather lose small amounts of money 9/10 times and then have a nice 10x (1,000%) bagger. Instead of making small weekly gains 9/10 times only to lose them all suddenly if something goes wrong - to "blow up".

But I have been getting many comments claiming that buying options is only gambling. Pure luck. And not worth the time or upfront money paid out in premiums to buy them.

While there is definitely a randomness and luck factor involved, I think speculators can use the business cycle towards making more attractive educated guesses.

My strategy for optionality in the markets depends on the cycle. You always have to ask yourself:



"Where are we in the cycle? What is more likely to happen next?"

For instance, take a look at the graph I made for my thesis:

Using the business cycle as a primer for the strategy, I look to take advantage of the market sentiment and the extremes, i.e. from peaks to bottoms.



What I mean is when the market is peaked and has "boomed" for the last couple of years, PUT options will be the cheapest.

For instance, if you haven't had a tornado in a while and the weather has been great in recent memory, you feel a false sense of security and don't renew your tornado insurance. Therefore, writers of insurance will lower their prices as demand has fallen.

I wouldn't want to buy put options right after a crisis, like 2008 for example. That is when the market is pricing them highly. Why would I want to buy tornado insurance while I'm watching my house get lifted away by the tornado in front of me? It is too late at this point, and my insurer will charge me significantly more.

When the market is bottomed, or has been in a bear market, I think it is wise to load up on long-dated out-of-the-money call options. Therefore, when the market eventually rises, those calls will catch all that upside. And if they expire? No problem, I will buy 1-2 years more again for pennies.

As a case study for put options, let's look at the most recent boom and bust in the oil/gas market.

Most claim that the bull market in oil/gas began in 2005. And it raged on for a near decade besides the brief 2009 collapse which quickly recovered. Thanks to the shale revolution and a rising oil price, there was massive growth in capital investment and new supplies coming online.

Saudi Arabia, Russia, and the US were all pumping huge amounts of oil and taking advantage of the rising prices.

But all good things come to an end.

History and economic laws tell us that bull markets are the authors of bear markets, and vice versa. High prices are the cure for high prices.

Why? Because on the supply side, high prices attract capital and entrepreneurs into the sector. The thick margins spur overproduction.

And on the demand side, higher prices discourage use. When gasoline is $4.50 a gallon, individuals drive less gas guzzling vehicles.

Overflowing supply coupled with softening demand will reverse the high prices. And a bear market will kick in as all the boom years excess is liquidated.

That is exactly what has happened after the post-2009 oil boom.

We all know what came next after roughly three years (2011-2014) of a flat oil price which hovered roughly around $110 per barrel.

The price of oil nosedived.

And along with it, the oil producers.

Let's look at the share price of Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NYSE:CHK) during that time.

As I wrote at the beginning, if we can make an educated guess about where we are in the current cycle, it can prove extremely profitable.

After Chesapeake's price stayed flat and the oil price also stagnated, one could have bought out-of-the-money put options with 1-2 years until expiration for pennies.

Yes - it wasn't likely to happen. Otherwise it would have been priced in. But there is always a margin of error for what the market expects and what will actually happen. It is our job to tip the odds in our favor.

And for the length of time (1-2 years) and the pennies we paid for these put options, the risk/reward was asymmetric, i.e. low risk with high reward.

(I discuss my optionality strategy more in-depth in this article here).

Worst-case scenario? We lost our small upfront premiums as the options expired worthless. Best case scenario? As oil prices fell, and Chesapeake's share price followed suit, we would come out like bandits.

Which is exactly what unfolded.

Now what about from a bust-to-boom cycle? What about what to do when we are in a bear market?

For my second case study focusing on call options, let us discuss a sector I am very familiar with personally: gold (NYSEARCA:GLD).

After years of a rising gold and silver (NYSEARCA:SLV) prices following 2008, the boom imploded on itself. And since peaking in 2011 at over $1,900 an ounce, the price of gold had engaged in a brutal bear market.

Along with the falling gold price was the gold mining stocks.

Looking at Gold Resource Corp. (NYSEMKT:GORO) as an example (and my first hand experience doing this exact option strategy - read here), we see the same situation as Chesapeake, except reversed. After years of gold bull market and thus a rising share price, GORO then followed the gold price downwards. After an exodus of investors, the stock bottomed. Buying long-dated, out-of-the-money call options this time looked favorable.

Worst-case scenario? We lose the miniscule premium we paid upfront (I bought my GORO calls .05 cents per share, or rather $5 per contract, with nine months until expiration @ a $5 strike price). Best-case scenario? Gold explodes and GORO flies with it. Our upside is, theoretically, unlimited since they are calls.

This is the type of optionality we are looking for.

Markets are full of turbulence and randomness. Thus use optionality to keep the good (unlimited/huge upside) and ditch the bad (the maximum fixed loss of your premiums).

Economies and markets are vastly complex, yet booms and busts seem to occur like clockwork.

By trying to understand where you are in the cycle, being contrarian, paying small amounts, using optionality when it is favorable, and having some imagination, you can make a pretty penny.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GORO, SLV, GLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.