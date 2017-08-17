AMD: Mining Saves Vega's Bacon

The cards are too expensive, too power hungry, and too late in the game to be competitive.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) launched its RX Vega GPUs on Monday to much hype but not much substance. While the arrival of Vega has been a hotly-anticipated event for quite some time, the price and gaming performance of the cards has underwhelmed expectations. I wrote an article titled "AMD: Is Vega A Flop?", which can be read here, where I concluded that RX Vega was not likely to be a smash hit due to unfavorable comparisons to Nvidia's (NVDA) aging Pascal-based GTX 1080 and 1070 cards, which were first launched in mid-2016. With gaming performance lackluster, Vega's mining performance became vital.

Initial mining performance of Vega was middling at best, leading many to conclude that sales prospects were in deep trouble since neither gaming nor mining performance were attractive selling points. But AMD has now released a beta driver it calls Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition Beta for Blockchain Compute, which is quite the title, that improves mining performance significantly and puts Vega near the top, if not at the top, for cryptocurrency miners.

Mining has driven up GPU ASPs and sales throughout 2017, which has led most AMD and Nvidia offerings to be sold out or selling a premium. Due to the current supply tightness, miners were foaming at the mouth to get their hands on Vega GPUs despite their higher power usage. Forget price comparisons to the GTX 1080 and 1070 -- miners wanted anything they could get their hands on.

But, as I said, initial mining performance was middling at best as shown by this Ethereum mining benchmark from HotHardware (all at stock speeds):

With the high power usage, price disadvantage, and worse mining performance to many other offerings out there, even miners might have balked at buying a Vega for cryptocurrency mining. I suppose with the current undersupply, miners would have picked up some Vega cards despite the subpar performance, but a recent driver update has completely changed the calculus.

The beta driver seems to be a taste of optimizations yet to come as AMD works to improve the Vega architecture through driver updates and performance boosts. HotHardware provided an updated Ethereum mining benchmark, which showed the new driver catapulting Vega's mining performance to the top of the pack:

The difference is substantial and restores AMD's crown as the GPU mining king. It should be noted that these benchmarks are preliminary and not conclusive, but considering the tests were run with the same conditions with the only difference being the installment of the beta driver, these benchmarks seem encouraging for Vega's mining performance.

An interesting thing to note is that, after installing the new driver, the Vega 56 actually outperforms the Vega 64, which could be a result of memory frequency or any number of factors, but a $400 card with this level of mining performance is a great value proposition for miners. As long as the cryptocurrency boom continues to chug along, I expect Vega 56 cards to be in a continuous state of undersupply.

Vega 64 gets a significant boost in hashrate as well, but its value proposition remains up in the air. AMD said it is selling the reference model for $499, which is a fine price point, but there are reports now that this was just a launch price while true MSRP from here on out will be $599. If this turns out to be the case, Vega 64 will lose much of its attractiveness in terms of mining performance/price. As of now the truth of this is unclear so keep an eye out.

In addition to the sheer performance gains, HotHardware reports that installing the beta driver lowered average card temperatures, smoothed out power draw, lowered peak power draw, and fixed stuttering and crashing that was occurring in the previous benchmark test without the drivers installed. From this performance increase just a day after launch, I think it's fair to assume AMD has much more room to optimize this architecture and to improve both gaming and mining performance.

While gaming performance remains relatively lackluster and hasn't yet received a driver update, it appears that mining performance might be able to save Vega's bacon. Early indications are that Vega 64 and 56 are both among the best GPUs available in terms of mining performance, which should lead to strong sales in the short-term.

The medium-term picture, in which gamers are likely to be the main buyers of Vega cards, is more opaque. If AMD is able to squeeze out significant performance gains and optimize Vega for gaming before consumer Volta hits shelves, the company could have a decent shot at maintaining strong GPU sales in 2H 2017. For now though, Vega's mining performance, which was initially uninspiring, seems good enough to drive sales over the next few months as supply in the GPU market remains tight and gamers and miners alike contribute to higher ASPs as they vie for the remaining inventory.

Best of luck!

If you want to stay up-to-date on my articles, you can "Follow" me by clicking "Follow" at the top of this page or by going to my author page.

Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.