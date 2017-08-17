H.B. Fuller: Execution Stumbles Raise Concerns

There are plenty of specialty chemicals companies that don’t get too much press, and H.B. Fuller (FUL) is one of those firms. There is a lot to like here, given the attractive end markets that the company provides products for. Management certainly paints a rosy outlook on future growth, but recent stumbles cast doubt on H.B. Fuller’s ability to meet those targets. After all, the company fell quite short of its goals during its last five-year plan that was set in 2010. Is the valuation attractive enough here for investors to take a position on the long side, or is it more prudent to wait for a turn?

Business History, The 2020 Plan

H.B. Fuller is a leading manufacturer and marketer of adhesives and other specialty chemicals. The company has a long history it can trace back more than one hundred years to St. Paul, Minnesota, where company namesake Harvey Fuller manufactured flour and water paste. From those humble beginnings, H.B. Fuller now has 47 manufacturing facilities worldwide, with a broad spectrum of customers operating in more than one hundred geographic markets.

Adhesives are a business within the specialty chemicals segment that I, for a lack of a better word, adore. Given products are consumable, with most having relatively short useful lives, customers generally keep coming back for more. Further, within the diverse end markets that H.B. Fuller serves (construction, automotive, electronics), the product makes up very little of overall production cost, which makes the company one of the least likely targets for cost cutting by customers. It is also a business that benefits from scale and close customer relationships, and while German giant Henkel (OTCPK:HENKY) is the clear leader in the space with one quarter of global market share, H.B. Fuller has carved out the number two position (7% share) in what is currently a highly fragmented market (which inspires the company’s acquisition aspirations). In recent years, the company has become very strategic in its approach, putting more emphasis on emerging and developing economy sales (ill-timed given the U.S. Dollar and weak international growth) and towards higher-end specialty adhesives.

H.B. Fuller was a strong performer at the turn of the decade, but a weak 2014 that saw gross margin slip to a ten year low, as well as a rather unsatisfactory organic growth performance (3.1%), management saw fit to lay out a new strategy for the firm. The 2020 Plan laid out in 2015 targets of 3-5% organic revenue growth annually, as well as $500M worth of inorganic revenue via acquisition. 17% EBITDA margin was targeted as well, which would represent a substantial acceleration from current levels, which have historically hovered around the low double-digit mark (10.2-13.4% over the past five years). Ideas to generate margin aren’t groundbreaking: cut manufacturing costs (globalized sourcing, new SAP system, eliminate scrap/reject production), expand internationally (higher growth rates), and differential growth (primarily in engineering adhesives, a new focus area).

Focus Areas As Part Of the Plan, Past Missteps

Engineering Adhesives is a fundamental component of this story; particularly in the long-term (past the 2020 targets). These are fundamentally different products than what H.B. Fuller generally produces: small batch, high value adhesives serving specialty markets (electronics, renewable energy, auto/transportation). This is a $12B market worldwide, but it was a market that H.B. Fuller had no exposure to until recently. Organic growth rates here are high (6-9%), which ignores market share gains that are easier for new entrants. In 2015, H.B. Fuller generated $202M from this segment, but hopes to double it by 2020 (15% annual CAGR). In typical company fashion, H.B. Fuller has already taken the top market share in solar panel production and within automotive interiors, and (given those industry’s importance in China), is the #2 engineering adhesives supplier in China. Margins here are already at current consolidated levels at H.B. Fuller, even given the small size of the business currently, and management thinks 20%+ EBITDA margin is attainable here by the turn of the decade. Even though this will be a small portion of consolidated revenue by 2020, 16% of forecast 2020 revenue if targets are hit, that high margin contribution will be a key contributor to whether H.B. Fuller can in fact generate 17% consolidated EBITDA margin.

Are these targets attainable? Sure – but keep in mind that management missed its targets in a similar plan laid out in 2010. The company had targeted 15% consolidated EBITDA margin by 2015, up from 10.7% at the turn of the decade. H.B. Fuller only managed less than half of that uptick (to 160bps to 11.8%), primarily due to a massive miss in Europe, where the company set the lofty goal of more than doubling EMEA margin to 15% from 6.5% - a goal that simply did not materialize. Management can blame exchange rates for some of that, but at the end of the day, European operations faltered - and they continue to be a sore spot today.

Current Execution, Valuation

H.B. Fuller’s equity price hasn’t moved much this year, but that's almost par for the course for the specialty chemicals sector. Overall results, however, have been disappointing. Through the first half of the year, gross margin collapsed to 26.7% versus 29.3% the year prior, predicated by a spike in raw material costs and the lag between price increases and the company’s inventory costs. Some of the weakness related to acquisition accounting as well (inventory step-up). While management has alluded to strength in the back half, nonetheless adjusted EBITDA guidance was narrowed to $2.57-2.67/share, down from $2.57-2.77/share that was guided earlier. This represents 5.6% growth in earnings per share at the mid-point, far below management’s target of 15% growth through 2020. H.B. Fuller is not off to the races on meeting its goals.

Investors can maybe see a few bright spots – if they squint hard. Revenue growth has been favorable (9% constant currency growth), but only 4% of that is organic. The company has been relatively aggressive in acquisitions recently, picking up CyberBond and Advanced Adhesives early on in 2016 (relatively small pickups, <$20M in revenue), but that accelerated with the acquisition of Wisdom Worldwide in January 2017 ($122M paid) and the recent announcement of Adecol (~$40M in cost by my estimate). Debt has been on the way up as a result: $692M in net debt at the end of Q2 2017, compared to $497M at the end of 2014. Luckily some deal-making has been funded with cash: H.B. Fuller spent $263M on acquisitions in 2015 and 2016, with another $163M this year (using my Adecol estimate). That $263M that was spent in prior years should have been good enough to buy $30M worth of adjusted EBITDA at minimum; given management EBITDA guidance of $290M for this year, that implies only $10M of underlying organic EBITDA growth in the core legacy business from 2015-2017. That isn’t what investors are looking for, and that carries over into the valuation today.

Today, H.B. Fuller is trading at 11x 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance. Foreign competitor Henkel trades at 12x 2017 EBITDA expectations, but earnings there are much cleaner, and that business is generating the margin levels that H.B. Fuller is striving for (expectations are for near 20% EBITDA margins this year). You can view this as an opportunity – H.B. Fuller certainly has the seemingly easier road to margin expansion, and as a much larger company, it takes a lot more business wins to move the needle. Given the start to 2017, however, I think this is more of a “show me” story, and I’m not sure that H.B. Fuller deserves the premium it is getting currently. Specialty chemicals giant Dow Chemical (DOW) spent most of the past several years trading down in the 6-8x EBITDA range, and most of the companies H.B. Fuller has been purchasing have been at those multiples. The market can sometimes be patient, but without a turnaround in reported results, it is very easy to picture H.B. Fuller trading down significantly in response. If you’re long, watch this one closely.